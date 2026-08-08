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Sungold Media and Entertainment Share Price

NSE
BSE

SUNGOLD MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Sungold Media and Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.35 Closed
4.66₹ 0.55
As on Jul 30, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sungold Media and Entertainment Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.35₹12.35
₹12.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.91₹14.54
₹12.35
Open Price
₹12.35
Prev. Close
₹11.80
Volume
25,000

Source: Dion Global

Sungold Media and Entertainment Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sungold Media and Entertainment		4.668.2413.6235.12-6.16-22.9511.96
Bright Outdoor Media		-0.81-5.70-7.69-12.240.972.4627.94
Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services		-4.97-13.24-27.9793.9083.2769.3737.18
R K Swamy		1.12-3.3611.31-8.93-34.84-26.74-17.03
Digicontent		7.995.32-18.91-2.95-30.2019.1015.36
Toss the Coin		5.076.70-9.80-25.85-33.33-14.11-8.72
Esha Media Research		-3.1483.0166.3251.27127.29142.8458.80
Next Mediaworks		0-0.98-10.02-29.86-35.05-5.78-3.98
Thinkink Picturez		00-17.39-5.00-26.92-62.04-33.16
WinPro Industries		-8.64-26.00-49.43-16.54-9.02-16.40-36.14
Sharpline Broadcast		2.91-1.40-3.111.05-18.0223.338.65
DAPS Advertising		06.3922.9131.5118.85-10.40-14.99
Innokaiz India		0-13.33-28.322.92-21.19-55.05-39.75
Brandbucket Media & Technology		4.93-16.38-59.80-74.06-52.79-34.14-37.77
Vision Cinemas		-1.67-4.84-9.23-13.8714.560.86-2.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sungold Media and Entertainment has declined 6.16% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Sungold Media and Entertainment has outperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).

Sungold Media and Entertainment Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sungold Media and Entertainment Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.5711.81
1011.7211.48
2010.3811.19
5011.8512.52
10017.6713.55
20013.440

Source: Dion Global

Sungold Media and Entertainment Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sungold Media and Entertainment saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.86%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sungold Media and Entertainment Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 06, 2026, 07:04 PM IST ISTSungold Media & Ent. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTSungold Media & Ent. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jun 30, 2026, 05:27 PM IST ISTSungold Media & Ent. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jun 08, 2026, 05:38 AM IST ISTSungold Media & Ent. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jun 08, 2026, 05:32 AM IST ISTSungold Media & Ent. - 31St Annual General Meeting On Tuesday, June 30, 2026 At 11.00 A.M.

Source: Dion Global

About Sungold Media and Entertainment

Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22100GJ1995PLC024944 and registration number is 024944. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Raj Kotia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Amruta Narendra Giradkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aasthi Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Keyur Sharadchandra Gandhi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Sungold Media and Entertainment Share Price

What is the share price of Sungold Media and Entertainment?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sungold Media and Entertainment is ₹12.35 as on Jul 30, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sungold Media and Entertainment?

The Sungold Media and Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sungold Media and Entertainment?

The market cap of Sungold Media and Entertainment is ₹13.59 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sungold Media and Entertainment?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sungold Media and Entertainment are ₹12.35 and ₹12.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sungold Media and Entertainment?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sungold Media and Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sungold Media and Entertainment is ₹14.54 and 52-week low of Sungold Media and Entertainment is ₹7.91 as on Jul 30, 2026.

How has the Sungold Media and Entertainment performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sungold Media and Entertainment has shown returns of 4.66% over the past day, 8.24% for the past month, 13.62% over 3 months, -6.16% over 1 year, -22.95% across 3 years, and 11.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sungold Media and Entertainment?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sungold Media and Entertainment are 588.10 and 1.17 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Sungold Media and Entertainment News

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