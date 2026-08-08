Here's the live share price of Sungold Media and Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sungold Media and Entertainment
|4.66
|8.24
|13.62
|35.12
|-6.16
|-22.95
|11.96
|Bright Outdoor Media
|-0.81
|-5.70
|-7.69
|-12.24
|0.97
|2.46
|27.94
|Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services
|-4.97
|-13.24
|-27.97
|93.90
|83.27
|69.37
|37.18
|R K Swamy
|1.12
|-3.36
|11.31
|-8.93
|-34.84
|-26.74
|-17.03
|Digicontent
|7.99
|5.32
|-18.91
|-2.95
|-30.20
|19.10
|15.36
|Toss the Coin
|5.07
|6.70
|-9.80
|-25.85
|-33.33
|-14.11
|-8.72
|Esha Media Research
|-3.14
|83.01
|66.32
|51.27
|127.29
|142.84
|58.80
|Next Mediaworks
|0
|-0.98
|-10.02
|-29.86
|-35.05
|-5.78
|-3.98
|Thinkink Picturez
|0
|0
|-17.39
|-5.00
|-26.92
|-62.04
|-33.16
|WinPro Industries
|-8.64
|-26.00
|-49.43
|-16.54
|-9.02
|-16.40
|-36.14
|Sharpline Broadcast
|2.91
|-1.40
|-3.11
|1.05
|-18.02
|23.33
|8.65
|DAPS Advertising
|0
|6.39
|22.91
|31.51
|18.85
|-10.40
|-14.99
|Innokaiz India
|0
|-13.33
|-28.32
|2.92
|-21.19
|-55.05
|-39.75
|Brandbucket Media & Technology
|4.93
|-16.38
|-59.80
|-74.06
|-52.79
|-34.14
|-37.77
|Vision Cinemas
|-1.67
|-4.84
|-9.23
|-13.87
|14.56
|0.86
|-2.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sungold Media and Entertainment has declined 6.16% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Sungold Media and Entertainment has outperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.57
|11.81
|10
|11.72
|11.48
|20
|10.38
|11.19
|50
|11.85
|12.52
|100
|17.67
|13.55
|200
|13.44
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sungold Media and Entertainment saw a rise in promoter holding to 57.86%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 06, 2026, 07:04 PM IST IST
|Sungold Media & Ent. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Sungold Media & Ent. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jun 30, 2026, 05:27 PM IST IST
|Sungold Media & Ent. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jun 08, 2026, 05:38 AM IST IST
|Sungold Media & Ent. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jun 08, 2026, 05:32 AM IST IST
|Sungold Media & Ent. - 31St Annual General Meeting On Tuesday, June 30, 2026 At 11.00 A.M.
Source: Dion Global
Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22100GJ1995PLC024944 and registration number is 024944. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Advertising & Media Agency. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sungold Media and Entertainment is ₹12.35 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Sungold Media and Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sungold Media and Entertainment is ₹13.59 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sungold Media and Entertainment are ₹12.35 and ₹12.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sungold Media and Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sungold Media and Entertainment is ₹14.54 and 52-week low of Sungold Media and Entertainment is ₹7.91 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Sungold Media and Entertainment has shown returns of 4.66% over the past day, 8.24% for the past month, 13.62% over 3 months, -6.16% over 1 year, -22.95% across 3 years, and 11.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sungold Media and Entertainment are 588.10 and 1.17 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global