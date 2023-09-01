Follow Us

Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SUNGOLD MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹27.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.00₹27.00
₹27.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.68₹39.30
₹27.00
Open Price
₹27.00
Prev. Close
₹27.00
Volume
0

Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127
  • R227
  • R327
  • Pivot
    27
  • S127
  • S227
  • S327

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.5127.25
  • 1017.0228.26
  • 2013.5328.59
  • 508.8224.07
  • 1005.810
  • 2002.910

Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00-11.48-14.1283.92392.70176.92
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd. Share Holdings

Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
18 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
05 Jul, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
26 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd.

Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22100GJ1995PLC024944 and registration number is 024944. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Raj Kotia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Amruta Giradkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aasthi Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Keyur Sharadchandra Gandhi
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd.?

The market cap of Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd. is ₹29.70 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd. is 2.56 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd. is ₹27.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd. is ₹39.30 and 52-week low of Sungold Media and Entertainment Ltd. is ₹14.68 as on Aug 30, 2023.

