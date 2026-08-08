What is the share price of Sungold Media and Entertainment? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sungold Media and Entertainment is ₹12.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Sungold Media and Entertainment? The Sungold Media and Entertainment is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sungold Media and Entertainment? The market cap of Sungold Media and Entertainment is ₹13.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sungold Media and Entertainment? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sungold Media and Entertainment are ₹12.35 and ₹12.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sungold Media and Entertainment? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sungold Media and Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sungold Media and Entertainment is ₹14.54 and 52-week low of Sungold Media and Entertainment is ₹7.91 as on .

How has the Sungold Media and Entertainment performed historically in terms of returns? The Sungold Media and Entertainment has shown returns of 4.66% over the past day, 8.24% for the past month, 13.62% over 3 months, -6.16% over 1 year, -22.95% across 3 years, and 11.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sungold Media and Entertainment? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sungold Media and Entertainment are 588.10 and 1.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global