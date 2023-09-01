Follow Us

WINPRO INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.60 Closed
00
As on Apr 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

WinPro Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.50₹2.60
₹2.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.15₹6.40
₹2.60
Open Price
₹2.55
Prev. Close
₹2.60
Volume
0

WinPro Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.63
  • R22.67
  • R32.73
  • Pivot
    2.57
  • S12.53
  • S22.47
  • S32.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.562.57
  • 105.512.56
  • 205.562.6
  • 505.32.92
  • 10053.39
  • 2005.794.29

WinPro Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.8915.56-32.47-55.56-54.78-94.66-95.37
-0.22-2.261.50-0.357.7450.2064.35
1.545.639.28-3.61-1.5257.74101.08
2.704.093.787.6327.9771.85125.92
1.712.402.356.591.5253.4280.18
3.376.486.6511.7216.90114.43198.90
3.327.489.659.0616.7368.8564.82
-2.06-0.914.0025.21-27.51380.36524.28
1.465.7722.7417.7915.87115.2194.48
-0.221.39-4.5717.61-19.23563.93404.10
7.7615.127.0212.8162.85475.64561.39
4.216.7414.2230.6133.0839.010.42
3.5712.3519.3326.5955.50187.89294.11
4.9210.229.4242.65111.141,368.291,058.25
7.8117.2224.8879.93105.46343.25132.45
2.62-0.195.8635.5592.68352.97302.99
9.0322.2553.6490.7264.12213.6276.10
-2.78-18.7424.6346.5434.43345.642,284.99
3.958.7637.3685.61131.22209.2158.90
5.799.7021.5460.2521.18291.05177.47

WinPro Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

WinPro Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About WinPro Industries Ltd.

WinPro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92412MH1992PLC067841 and registration number is 067841. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek Sanga
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Atul Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manav Kumar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Anil Thakor
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Minakshi Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nirdesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Navle
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on WinPro Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of WinPro Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of WinPro Industries Ltd. is ₹25.99 Cr as on Apr 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of WinPro Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of WinPro Industries Ltd. is -140.54 and PB ratio of WinPro Industries Ltd. is 0.78 as on Apr 28, 2023.

What is the share price of WinPro Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for WinPro Industries Ltd. is ₹2.60 as on Apr 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of WinPro Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which WinPro Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of WinPro Industries Ltd. is ₹6.40 and 52-week low of WinPro Industries Ltd. is ₹2.15 as on Apr 28, 2023.

