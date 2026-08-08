What is the share price of WinPro Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for WinPro Industries is ₹2.22 as on .

What kind of stock is WinPro Industries? The WinPro Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of WinPro Industries? The market cap of WinPro Industries is ₹22.19 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of WinPro Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of WinPro Industries are ₹2.34 and ₹2.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of WinPro Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which WinPro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of WinPro Industries is ₹4.72 and 52-week low of WinPro Industries is ₹2.20 as on .

How has the WinPro Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The WinPro Industries has shown returns of -4.72% over the past day, -26.0% for the past month, -49.43% over 3 months, -9.02% over 1 year, -16.4% across 3 years, and -36.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of WinPro Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of WinPro Industries are 63.43 and 0.67 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global