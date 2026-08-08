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WinPro Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

WINPRO INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of WinPro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.22 Closed
-4.72₹ -0.11
As on Nov 21, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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WinPro Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.22₹2.34
₹2.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.20₹4.72
₹2.22
Open Price
₹2.34
Prev. Close
₹2.33
Volume
1,85,167

Source: Dion Global

WinPro Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
WinPro Industries		-8.64-26.00-49.43-16.54-9.02-16.40-36.14
Bright Outdoor Media		-0.81-5.70-7.69-12.240.972.4627.94
Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services		-4.97-13.24-27.9793.9083.2769.3737.18
R K Swamy		1.12-3.3611.31-8.93-34.84-26.74-17.03
Digicontent		7.995.32-18.91-2.95-30.2019.1015.36
Toss the Coin		5.076.70-9.80-25.85-33.33-14.11-8.72
Esha Media Research		-3.1483.0166.3251.27127.29142.8458.80
Next Mediaworks		0-0.98-10.02-29.86-35.05-5.78-3.98
Thinkink Picturez		00-17.39-5.00-26.92-62.04-33.16
Sharpline Broadcast		2.91-1.40-3.111.05-18.0223.338.65
Sungold Media and Entertainment		4.668.2413.6235.12-6.16-22.9511.96
DAPS Advertising		06.3922.9131.5118.85-10.40-14.99
Innokaiz India		0-13.33-28.322.92-21.19-55.05-39.75
Brandbucket Media & Technology		4.93-16.38-59.80-74.06-52.79-34.14-37.77
Vision Cinemas		-1.67-4.84-9.23-13.8714.560.86-2.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, WinPro Industries has declined 9.02% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, WinPro Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).

WinPro Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

WinPro Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.372.36
102.542.5
202.752.69
503.062.95
1003.163.04
2003.023

Source: Dion Global

WinPro Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, WinPro Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.79%, and public shareholding unchanged at 96.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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WinPro Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTWinPro Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Adjournment Of Board Meeting
Feb 06, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTWinPro Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Financial Results For 31St December 2025
Nov 11, 2025, 10:42 PM IST ISTWinPro Industries - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On September 30, 2025
Nov 11, 2025, 10:33 PM IST ISTWinPro Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On September 3
Nov 06, 2025, 09:29 PM IST ISTWinPro Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended

Source: Dion Global

About WinPro Industries

WinPro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92412MH1992PLC067841 and registration number is 067841. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek Sanga
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Atul Kumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manav Kumar
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Anil Thakor
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Minakshi Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rohit Navle
    Independent Director

FAQs on WinPro Industries Share Price

What is the share price of WinPro Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for WinPro Industries is ₹2.22 as on Nov 21, 2025.

What kind of stock is WinPro Industries?

The WinPro Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of WinPro Industries?

The market cap of WinPro Industries is ₹22.19 Cr as on Nov 21, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of WinPro Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of WinPro Industries are ₹2.34 and ₹2.22.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of WinPro Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which WinPro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of WinPro Industries is ₹4.72 and 52-week low of WinPro Industries is ₹2.20 as on Nov 21, 2025.

How has the WinPro Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The WinPro Industries has shown returns of -4.72% over the past day, -26.0% for the past month, -49.43% over 3 months, -9.02% over 1 year, -16.4% across 3 years, and -36.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of WinPro Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of WinPro Industries are 63.43 and 0.67 on Nov 21, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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