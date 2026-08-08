Here's the live share price of WinPro Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|WinPro Industries
|-8.64
|-26.00
|-49.43
|-16.54
|-9.02
|-16.40
|-36.14
|Bright Outdoor Media
|-0.81
|-5.70
|-7.69
|-12.24
|0.97
|2.46
|27.94
|Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services
|-4.97
|-13.24
|-27.97
|93.90
|83.27
|69.37
|37.18
|R K Swamy
|1.12
|-3.36
|11.31
|-8.93
|-34.84
|-26.74
|-17.03
|Digicontent
|7.99
|5.32
|-18.91
|-2.95
|-30.20
|19.10
|15.36
|Toss the Coin
|5.07
|6.70
|-9.80
|-25.85
|-33.33
|-14.11
|-8.72
|Esha Media Research
|-3.14
|83.01
|66.32
|51.27
|127.29
|142.84
|58.80
|Next Mediaworks
|0
|-0.98
|-10.02
|-29.86
|-35.05
|-5.78
|-3.98
|Thinkink Picturez
|0
|0
|-17.39
|-5.00
|-26.92
|-62.04
|-33.16
|Sharpline Broadcast
|2.91
|-1.40
|-3.11
|1.05
|-18.02
|23.33
|8.65
|Sungold Media and Entertainment
|4.66
|8.24
|13.62
|35.12
|-6.16
|-22.95
|11.96
|DAPS Advertising
|0
|6.39
|22.91
|31.51
|18.85
|-10.40
|-14.99
|Innokaiz India
|0
|-13.33
|-28.32
|2.92
|-21.19
|-55.05
|-39.75
|Brandbucket Media & Technology
|4.93
|-16.38
|-59.80
|-74.06
|-52.79
|-34.14
|-37.77
|Vision Cinemas
|-1.67
|-4.84
|-9.23
|-13.87
|14.56
|0.86
|-2.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, WinPro Industries has declined 9.02% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, WinPro Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.37
|2.36
|10
|2.54
|2.5
|20
|2.75
|2.69
|50
|3.06
|2.95
|100
|3.16
|3.04
|200
|3.02
|3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, WinPro Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.79%, and public shareholding unchanged at 96.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|WinPro Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Adjournment Of Board Meeting
|Feb 06, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|WinPro Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Financial Results For 31St December 2025
|Nov 11, 2025, 10:42 PM IST IST
|WinPro Industries - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On September 30, 2025
|Nov 11, 2025, 10:33 PM IST IST
|WinPro Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended On September 3
|Nov 06, 2025, 09:29 PM IST IST
|WinPro Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended
Source: Dion Global
WinPro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92412MH1992PLC067841 and registration number is 067841. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for WinPro Industries is ₹2.22 as on Nov 21, 2025.
The WinPro Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of WinPro Industries is ₹22.19 Cr as on Nov 21, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of WinPro Industries are ₹2.34 and ₹2.22.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which WinPro Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of WinPro Industries is ₹4.72 and 52-week low of WinPro Industries is ₹2.20 as on Nov 21, 2025.
The WinPro Industries has shown returns of -4.72% over the past day, -26.0% for the past month, -49.43% over 3 months, -9.02% over 1 year, -16.4% across 3 years, and -36.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of WinPro Industries are 63.43 and 0.67 on Nov 21, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global