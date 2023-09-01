Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.89
|15.56
|-32.47
|-55.56
|-54.78
|-94.66
|-95.37
|-0.22
|-2.26
|1.50
|-0.35
|7.74
|50.20
|64.35
|1.54
|5.63
|9.28
|-3.61
|-1.52
|57.74
|101.08
|2.70
|4.09
|3.78
|7.63
|27.97
|71.85
|125.92
|1.71
|2.40
|2.35
|6.59
|1.52
|53.42
|80.18
|3.37
|6.48
|6.65
|11.72
|16.90
|114.43
|198.90
|3.32
|7.48
|9.65
|9.06
|16.73
|68.85
|64.82
|-2.06
|-0.91
|4.00
|25.21
|-27.51
|380.36
|524.28
|1.46
|5.77
|22.74
|17.79
|15.87
|115.21
|94.48
|-0.22
|1.39
|-4.57
|17.61
|-19.23
|563.93
|404.10
|7.76
|15.12
|7.02
|12.81
|62.85
|475.64
|561.39
|4.21
|6.74
|14.22
|30.61
|33.08
|39.01
|0.42
|3.57
|12.35
|19.33
|26.59
|55.50
|187.89
|294.11
|4.92
|10.22
|9.42
|42.65
|111.14
|1,368.29
|1,058.25
|7.81
|17.22
|24.88
|79.93
|105.46
|343.25
|132.45
|2.62
|-0.19
|5.86
|35.55
|92.68
|352.97
|302.99
|9.03
|22.25
|53.64
|90.72
|64.12
|213.62
|76.10
|-2.78
|-18.74
|24.63
|46.54
|34.43
|345.64
|2,284.99
|3.95
|8.76
|37.36
|85.61
|131.22
|209.21
|58.90
|5.79
|9.70
|21.54
|60.25
|21.18
|291.05
|177.47
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
WinPro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92412MH1992PLC067841 and registration number is 067841. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information technology and computer service activities n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 49.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of WinPro Industries Ltd. is ₹25.99 Cr as on Apr 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of WinPro Industries Ltd. is -140.54 and PB ratio of WinPro Industries Ltd. is 0.78 as on Apr 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for WinPro Industries Ltd. is ₹2.60 as on Apr 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which WinPro Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of WinPro Industries Ltd. is ₹6.40 and 52-week low of WinPro Industries Ltd. is ₹2.15 as on Apr 28, 2023.