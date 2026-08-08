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Sharpline Broadcast Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHARPLINE BROADCAST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Sharpline Broadcast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.60 Closed
-0.75₹ -0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sharpline Broadcast Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.13₹10.77
₹10.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.03₹15.80
₹10.60
Open Price
₹10.13
Prev. Close
₹10.68
Volume
5,141

Source: Dion Global

Sharpline Broadcast Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sharpline Broadcast		2.91-1.40-3.111.05-18.0223.338.65
Bright Outdoor Media		-0.81-5.70-7.69-12.240.972.4627.94
Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services		-4.97-13.24-27.9793.9083.2769.3737.18
R K Swamy		1.12-3.3611.31-8.93-34.84-26.74-17.03
Digicontent		7.995.32-18.91-2.95-30.2019.1015.36
Toss the Coin		5.076.70-9.80-25.85-33.33-14.11-8.72
Esha Media Research		-3.1483.0166.3251.27127.29142.8458.80
Next Mediaworks		0-0.98-10.02-29.86-35.05-5.78-3.98
Thinkink Picturez		00-17.39-5.00-26.92-62.04-33.16
WinPro Industries		-8.64-26.00-49.43-16.54-9.02-16.40-36.14
Sungold Media and Entertainment		4.668.2413.6235.12-6.16-22.9511.96
DAPS Advertising		06.3922.9131.5118.85-10.40-14.99
Innokaiz India		0-13.33-28.322.92-21.19-55.05-39.75
Brandbucket Media & Technology		4.93-16.38-59.80-74.06-52.79-34.14-37.77
Vision Cinemas		-1.67-4.84-9.23-13.8714.560.86-2.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sharpline Broadcast has declined 18.02% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Sharpline Broadcast has outperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).

Sharpline Broadcast Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sharpline Broadcast Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.3210.31
1010.2510.32
2010.4110.38
5010.6710.55
10010.7910.74
20011.0810.96

Source: Dion Global

Sharpline Broadcast Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sharpline Broadcast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.15%, and public shareholding unchanged at 70.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sharpline Broadcast Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTSharpline Broadcast - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Jul 14, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTSharpline Broadcast - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 03:15 AM IST ISTSharpline Broadcast - Audited Financial Results As Per Regulation 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirem
May 31, 2026, 03:05 AM IST ISTSharpline Broadcast - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
May 25, 2026, 10:55 PM IST ISTSharpline Broadcast - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Regarding Postponement And Rescheduling Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Sharpline Broadcast

Sharpline Broadcast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22100DL1990PLC039464 and registration number is 039464. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ankit Kakran
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Jha
    Director
  • Ms. Urmil Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Satyabrata Mukherjee
    Director

FAQs on Sharpline Broadcast Share Price

What is the share price of Sharpline Broadcast?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharpline Broadcast is ₹10.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sharpline Broadcast?

The Sharpline Broadcast is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sharpline Broadcast?

The market cap of Sharpline Broadcast is ₹17.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sharpline Broadcast?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharpline Broadcast are ₹10.77 and ₹10.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharpline Broadcast?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharpline Broadcast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharpline Broadcast is ₹15.80 and 52-week low of Sharpline Broadcast is ₹9.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sharpline Broadcast performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sharpline Broadcast has shown returns of -0.75% over the past day, -1.4% for the past month, -3.11% over 3 months, -18.02% over 1 year, 23.33% across 3 years, and 8.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sharpline Broadcast?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharpline Broadcast are 2.26 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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