Here's the live share price of Sharpline Broadcast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sharpline Broadcast
|2.91
|-1.40
|-3.11
|1.05
|-18.02
|23.33
|8.65
|Bright Outdoor Media
|-0.81
|-5.70
|-7.69
|-12.24
|0.97
|2.46
|27.94
|Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services
|-4.97
|-13.24
|-27.97
|93.90
|83.27
|69.37
|37.18
|R K Swamy
|1.12
|-3.36
|11.31
|-8.93
|-34.84
|-26.74
|-17.03
|Digicontent
|7.99
|5.32
|-18.91
|-2.95
|-30.20
|19.10
|15.36
|Toss the Coin
|5.07
|6.70
|-9.80
|-25.85
|-33.33
|-14.11
|-8.72
|Esha Media Research
|-3.14
|83.01
|66.32
|51.27
|127.29
|142.84
|58.80
|Next Mediaworks
|0
|-0.98
|-10.02
|-29.86
|-35.05
|-5.78
|-3.98
|Thinkink Picturez
|0
|0
|-17.39
|-5.00
|-26.92
|-62.04
|-33.16
|WinPro Industries
|-8.64
|-26.00
|-49.43
|-16.54
|-9.02
|-16.40
|-36.14
|Sungold Media and Entertainment
|4.66
|8.24
|13.62
|35.12
|-6.16
|-22.95
|11.96
|DAPS Advertising
|0
|6.39
|22.91
|31.51
|18.85
|-10.40
|-14.99
|Innokaiz India
|0
|-13.33
|-28.32
|2.92
|-21.19
|-55.05
|-39.75
|Brandbucket Media & Technology
|4.93
|-16.38
|-59.80
|-74.06
|-52.79
|-34.14
|-37.77
|Vision Cinemas
|-1.67
|-4.84
|-9.23
|-13.87
|14.56
|0.86
|-2.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sharpline Broadcast has declined 18.02% compared to peers like Bright Outdoor Media (0.97%), Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Sharpline Broadcast has outperformed peers relative to Bright Outdoor Media (27.94%) and Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.32
|10.31
|10
|10.25
|10.32
|20
|10.41
|10.38
|50
|10.67
|10.55
|100
|10.79
|10.74
|200
|11.08
|10.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sharpline Broadcast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.15%, and public shareholding unchanged at 70.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Sharpline Broadcast - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Sharpline Broadcast - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 03:15 AM IST IST
|Sharpline Broadcast - Audited Financial Results As Per Regulation 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirem
|May 31, 2026, 03:05 AM IST IST
|Sharpline Broadcast - Board Meeting Outcome for Submission Of Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
|May 25, 2026, 10:55 PM IST IST
|Sharpline Broadcast - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Regarding Postponement And Rescheduling Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Sharpline Broadcast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22100DL1990PLC039464 and registration number is 039464. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharpline Broadcast is ₹10.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sharpline Broadcast is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sharpline Broadcast is ₹17.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharpline Broadcast are ₹10.77 and ₹10.13.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharpline Broadcast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharpline Broadcast is ₹15.80 and 52-week low of Sharpline Broadcast is ₹9.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sharpline Broadcast has shown returns of -0.75% over the past day, -1.4% for the past month, -3.11% over 3 months, -18.02% over 1 year, 23.33% across 3 years, and 8.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharpline Broadcast are 2.26 and 0.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global