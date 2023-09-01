Follow Us

SHARPLINE BROADCAST LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.70 Closed
2.890.16
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sharpline Broadcast Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.48₹5.75
₹5.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.95₹13.50
₹5.70
Open Price
₹5.48
Prev. Close
₹5.54
Volume
10,372

Sharpline Broadcast Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.81
  • R25.91
  • R36.08
  • Pivot
    5.64
  • S15.54
  • S25.37
  • S35.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.865.46
  • 1010.945.48
  • 2011.395.59
  • 5012.265.92
  • 10020.526.53
  • 20015.129.08

Sharpline Broadcast Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.70-3.06-6.71-17.63-54.58-18.57-18.57
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.3415.9436.5040.7123.3732.71-20.73
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Sharpline Broadcast Ltd. Share Holdings

Sharpline Broadcast Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sharpline Broadcast Ltd.

Sharpline Broadcast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22100DL1990PLC039464 and registration number is 039464. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Accounting, bookkeeping and auditing activities; tax consultancy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sangeeta Mukherjee
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Jha
    Director
  • Mr. Sulabh Dikshit
    Director
  • Mr. Paras Shah
    Director

FAQs on Sharpline Broadcast Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd.?

The market cap of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd. is ₹6.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd. is -3.91 and PB ratio of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd. is 0.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharpline Broadcast Ltd. is ₹5.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharpline Broadcast Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd. is ₹13.50 and 52-week low of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd. is ₹4.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

