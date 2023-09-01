Follow Us

BRIGHT OUTDOOR MEDIA LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹474.00 Closed
-3.27-16
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹474.00₹480.10
₹474.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹150.00₹525.00
₹474.00
Open Price
₹480.10
Prev. Close
₹490.00
Volume
8,000

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1478.07
  • R2482.13
  • R3484.17
  • Pivot
    476.03
  • S1471.97
  • S2469.93
  • S3465.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 531.5490.39
  • 1015.75489.73
  • 207.88472.9
  • 503.15395.42
  • 1001.57278.97
  • 2000.790

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.08-1.66177.19200.95200.95200.95200.95
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. Share Holdings

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Bright Outdoor Media Ltd.

Entertainment & Media

Management

  • Mr. Jagruti Yogesh Lakhani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ameet Kumar Vilaschandra Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Kirti Mathuria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Roshan Suresh Oswal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bright Outdoor Media Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd.?

The market cap of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. is ₹660.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. is 17.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. is ₹474.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. is ₹525.00 and 52-week low of Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. is ₹150.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

