Here's the live share price of Bright Outdoor Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bright Outdoor Media
|-0.81
|-5.70
|-7.69
|-12.24
|0.97
|2.46
|27.94
|Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services
|-4.97
|-13.24
|-27.97
|93.90
|83.27
|69.37
|37.18
|R K Swamy
|1.12
|-3.36
|11.31
|-8.93
|-34.84
|-26.74
|-17.03
|Digicontent
|7.99
|5.32
|-18.91
|-2.95
|-30.20
|19.10
|15.36
|Toss the Coin
|5.07
|6.70
|-9.80
|-25.85
|-33.33
|-14.11
|-8.72
|Esha Media Research
|-3.14
|83.01
|66.32
|51.27
|127.29
|142.84
|58.80
|Next Mediaworks
|0
|-0.98
|-10.02
|-29.86
|-35.05
|-5.78
|-3.98
|Thinkink Picturez
|0
|0
|-17.39
|-5.00
|-26.92
|-62.04
|-33.16
|WinPro Industries
|-8.64
|-26.00
|-49.43
|-16.54
|-9.02
|-16.40
|-36.14
|Sharpline Broadcast
|2.91
|-1.40
|-3.11
|1.05
|-18.02
|23.33
|8.65
|Sungold Media and Entertainment
|4.66
|8.24
|13.62
|35.12
|-6.16
|-22.95
|11.96
|DAPS Advertising
|0
|6.39
|22.91
|31.51
|18.85
|-10.40
|-14.99
|Innokaiz India
|0
|-13.33
|-28.32
|2.92
|-21.19
|-55.05
|-39.75
|Brandbucket Media & Technology
|4.93
|-16.38
|-59.80
|-74.06
|-52.79
|-34.14
|-37.77
|Vision Cinemas
|-1.67
|-4.84
|-9.23
|-13.87
|14.56
|0.86
|-2.22
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bright Outdoor Media has gained 0.97% compared to peers like Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%), Digicontent (-30.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Bright Outdoor Media has outperformed peers relative to Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%) and R K Swamy (-17.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|361.81
|363.98
|10
|362.63
|364.21
|20
|368.57
|366.41
|50
|373.3
|372.17
|100
|384.3
|378.03
|200
|383
|376.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bright Outdoor Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.02%, FII holding fell to 7.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Bright Outdoor Media - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 10, 2026, 11:32 PM IST IST
|Bright Outdoor Media - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 02, 2026, 05:58 AM IST IST
|Bright Outdoor Media - Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), Regulations,
|Jun 16, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Bright Outdoor Media - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jun 15, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Bright Outdoor Media - Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), Regulations,
Source: Dion Global
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74300MH2005PLC156444 and registration number is 156444. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising and market research. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 153.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bright Outdoor Media is ₹360.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bright Outdoor Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bright Outdoor Media is ₹785.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bright Outdoor Media are ₹360.00 and ₹360.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bright Outdoor Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bright Outdoor Media is ₹450.00 and 52-week low of Bright Outdoor Media is ₹310.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bright Outdoor Media has shown returns of -0.07% over the past day, -5.7% for the past month, -7.69% over 3 months, 0.97% over 1 year, 2.46% across 3 years, and 27.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bright Outdoor Media are 32.67 and 4.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.14 per annum.
Source: Dion Global