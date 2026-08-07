What is the share price of Bright Outdoor Media? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bright Outdoor Media is ₹360.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Bright Outdoor Media? The Bright Outdoor Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bright Outdoor Media? The market cap of Bright Outdoor Media is ₹785.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bright Outdoor Media? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bright Outdoor Media are ₹360.00 and ₹360.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bright Outdoor Media? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bright Outdoor Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bright Outdoor Media is ₹450.00 and 52-week low of Bright Outdoor Media is ₹310.05 as on .

How has the Bright Outdoor Media performed historically in terms of returns? The Bright Outdoor Media has shown returns of -0.07% over the past day, -5.7% for the past month, -7.69% over 3 months, 0.97% over 1 year, 2.46% across 3 years, and 27.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bright Outdoor Media? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bright Outdoor Media are 32.67 and 4.23 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.14 per annum.

Source: Dion Global