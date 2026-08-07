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Bright Outdoor Media Share Price

NSE
BSE

BRIGHT OUTDOOR MEDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Bright Outdoor Media along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹360.00 Closed
-0.07₹ -0.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bright Outdoor Media Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹360.00₹360.00
₹360.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹310.05₹450.00
₹360.00
Open Price
₹360.00
Prev. Close
₹360.25
Volume
750

Source: Dion Global

Bright Outdoor Media Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bright Outdoor Media		-0.81-5.70-7.69-12.240.972.4627.94
Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services		-4.97-13.24-27.9793.9083.2769.3737.18
R K Swamy		1.12-3.3611.31-8.93-34.84-26.74-17.03
Digicontent		7.995.32-18.91-2.95-30.2019.1015.36
Toss the Coin		5.076.70-9.80-25.85-33.33-14.11-8.72
Esha Media Research		-3.1483.0166.3251.27127.29142.8458.80
Next Mediaworks		0-0.98-10.02-29.86-35.05-5.78-3.98
Thinkink Picturez		00-17.39-5.00-26.92-62.04-33.16
WinPro Industries		-8.64-26.00-49.43-16.54-9.02-16.40-36.14
Sharpline Broadcast		2.91-1.40-3.111.05-18.0223.338.65
Sungold Media and Entertainment		4.668.2413.6235.12-6.16-22.9511.96
DAPS Advertising		06.3922.9131.5118.85-10.40-14.99
Innokaiz India		0-13.33-28.322.92-21.19-55.05-39.75
Brandbucket Media & Technology		4.93-16.38-59.80-74.06-52.79-34.14-37.77
Vision Cinemas		-1.67-4.84-9.23-13.8714.560.86-2.22

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bright Outdoor Media has gained 0.97% compared to peers like Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (83.27%), R K Swamy (-34.84%), Digicontent (-30.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Bright Outdoor Media has outperformed peers relative to Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services (37.18%) and R K Swamy (-17.03%).

Bright Outdoor Media Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bright Outdoor Media Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5361.81363.98
10362.63364.21
20368.57366.41
50373.3372.17
100384.3378.03
200383376.62

Source: Dion Global

Bright Outdoor Media Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bright Outdoor Media remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.02%, FII holding fell to 7.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bright Outdoor Media Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTBright Outdoor Media - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 10, 2026, 11:32 PM IST ISTBright Outdoor Media - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 02, 2026, 05:58 AM IST ISTBright Outdoor Media - Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), Regulations,
Jun 16, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTBright Outdoor Media - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jun 15, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTBright Outdoor Media - Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements), Regulations,

Source: Dion Global

About Bright Outdoor Media

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/09/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74300MH2005PLC156444 and registration number is 156444. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Advertising and market research. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 153.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yogesh Jiwanlal Lakhani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jagruti Yogesh Lakhani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ameet Kumar Vilaschandra Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavesh Kirti Mathuria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Roshan Suresh Oswal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bright Outdoor Media Share Price

What is the share price of Bright Outdoor Media?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bright Outdoor Media is ₹360.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bright Outdoor Media?

The Bright Outdoor Media is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bright Outdoor Media?

The market cap of Bright Outdoor Media is ₹785.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bright Outdoor Media?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bright Outdoor Media are ₹360.00 and ₹360.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bright Outdoor Media?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bright Outdoor Media stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bright Outdoor Media is ₹450.00 and 52-week low of Bright Outdoor Media is ₹310.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bright Outdoor Media performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bright Outdoor Media has shown returns of -0.07% over the past day, -5.7% for the past month, -7.69% over 3 months, 0.97% over 1 year, 2.46% across 3 years, and 27.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bright Outdoor Media?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bright Outdoor Media are 32.67 and 4.23 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.14 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bright Outdoor Media News

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