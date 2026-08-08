Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Cochin Shipyard
|1519.70
|29.70
|1.99
|22,74,374
|Bharat Electronics
|401.00
|1.80
|0.45
|1,07,98,068
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|238.85
|1.05
|0.44
|1,00,78,070
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.60
|0.85
|0.31
|77,95,199
|NLC India
|304.40
|0.40
|0.13
|15,30,784
|Coal India
|415.25
|-0.35
|-0.08
|34,93,763
|Oil India
|442.80
|-1.20
|-0.27
|42,32,298
|SJVN
|67.96
|-0.47
|-0.69
|17,63,773
|NTPC
|342.50
|-2.50
|-0.72
|70,12,048
|NHPC
|76.92
|-0.58
|-0.75
|70,65,480
|NBCC (India)
|95.33
|-0.92
|-0.96
|47,42,088