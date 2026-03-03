|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7,077.55
|7,081.04
|10
|7,001.1
|7,034.88
|20
|6,930.06
|6,942.77
|50
|6,641.36
|6,747.05
|100
|6,543.26
|6,611.6
|200
|6,502.78
|6,497.69
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Bharat Electronics
|453.95
|9.25
|2.08
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.20
|2.50
|0.89
|Oil India
|488.05
|4.15
|0.86
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.80
|-1.85
|-0.62
|Coal India
|426.25
|-4.40
|-1.02
|NTPC
|377.55
|-4.35
|-1.14
|Cochin Shipyard
|1448.90
|-42.80
|-2.87
|NHPC
|73.14
|-2.19
|-2.91
|NLC India
|252.45
|-7.60
|-2.92
|NBCC (India)
|89.36
|-3.31
|-3.57
|SJVN
|70.24
|-2.79
|-3.82