MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|05 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|To consider issue of Warrants
|31 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Issue of Warrants
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26914KA1983PLC005401 and registration number is 005401. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory ceramic products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 122.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 54.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. is ₹238.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. is 35.42 and PB ratio of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. is ₹41.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. is ₹52.75 and 52-week low of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. is ₹27.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.