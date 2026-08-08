Here's the live share price of Murudeshwar Ceramics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Murudeshwar Ceramics
|2.42
|0.03
|-7.71
|-10.30
|-28.75
|-8.56
|0.68
|Kajaria Ceramics
|-3.54
|-4.64
|5.03
|20.86
|-8.55
|-7.21
|2.24
|Cera Sanitaryware
|-1.01
|-4.94
|10.92
|15.01
|-2.81
|-8.57
|5.54
|Carysil
|1.39
|6.57
|24.03
|25.48
|49.88
|19.26
|12.90
|Nitco
|-9.13
|-13.12
|-3.80
|13.61
|-21.13
|73.30
|33.11
|Somany Ceramics
|1.23
|-4.86
|4.90
|23.21
|-3.80
|-13.25
|-6.45
|Hindware Home Innovation
|0.41
|-11.04
|-9.39
|-11.59
|-22.67
|-28.28
|-9.18
|Asian Granito India
|-0.05
|12.56
|-14.48
|-25.99
|-4.68
|5.57
|-11.38
|Orient Bell
|-0.93
|0.35
|-11.61
|7.66
|4.47
|-13.53
|-1.09
|Exxaro Tiles
|3.97
|-4.84
|-9.76
|-11.78
|-17.89
|-20.65
|-13.81
|Manoj Ceramic
|9.63
|-1.00
|30.26
|10.00
|-23.55
|8.32
|4.91
|Regency Ceramics
|-6.51
|-12.29
|-28.05
|-30.55
|-32.81
|8.92
|85.49
|Restile Ceramics
|-7.31
|-10.65
|-22.76
|-11.29
|-35.51
|15.79
|13.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Murudeshwar Ceramics has declined 28.75% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-8.55%), Cera Sanitaryware (-2.81%), Carysil (49.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Murudeshwar Ceramics has underperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.24%) and Cera Sanitaryware (5.54%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|30.76
|30.95
|10
|30.83
|30.9
|20
|30.94
|31.04
|50
|31.73
|31.48
|100
|31.52
|32.15
|200
|34.04
|34.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Murudeshwar Ceramics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:47 AM IST IST
|Murudeshwar Cer. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, August 12, 202
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|Murudeshwar Cer. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|Murudeshwar Cer. - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 06:27 AM IST IST
|Murudeshwar Cer. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today, On May 29, 2026, And Announcements Purs
|May 15, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Murudeshwar Cer. - Update on board meeting
Source: Dion Global
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26914KA1983PLC005401 and registration number is 005401. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory ceramic products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 205.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Murudeshwar Ceramics is ₹31.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Murudeshwar Ceramics is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Murudeshwar Ceramics is ₹189.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Murudeshwar Ceramics are ₹31.35 and ₹31.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Murudeshwar Ceramics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Murudeshwar Ceramics is ₹51.00 and 52-week low of Murudeshwar Ceramics is ₹23.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Murudeshwar Ceramics has shown returns of 1.69% over the past day, 0.03% for the past month, -7.71% over 3 months, -28.75% over 1 year, -8.56% across 3 years, and 0.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Murudeshwar Ceramics are 17.58 and 0.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global