MURUDESHWAR CERAMICS LTD.

Sector : Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware | Smallcap | NSE
₹41.30 Closed
0.360.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.00₹42.70
₹41.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.00₹52.75
₹41.30
Open Price
₹41.15
Prev. Close
₹41.15
Volume
45,474

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R142.6
  • R244
  • R345.3
  • Pivot
    41.3
  • S139.9
  • S238.6
  • S337.2

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.9541.03
  • 1036.4240.67
  • 2033.9940.6
  • 5030.5240.71
  • 10027.2140.02
  • 20027.1638.12

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.040.61-0.3621.1840.14157.5028.35
0.421.3114.8635.0723.28234.29208.28
2.3824.4425.4345.6694.80280.13251.85
2.6114.3124.57115.17136.131,100.98126.45
7.77-6.2410.6961.4664.50575.28267.96
3.60-4.0312.2433.6513.74365.5455.80
2.36-3.7620.3217.47-5.80235.65235.65
16.5341.1436.9465.81-1.75-61.58-56.10
-4.60-6.05-13.41-10.79-25.78362.89107.36
9.8027.0926.2016.7726.819.229.22
15.7511.1416.71-5.84-11.6011.73-68.52
3.0415.3118.9151.3690.032,950.00868.25

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. Share Holdings

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Dec, 2022Board MeetingTo consider issue of Warrants
31 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Issue of Warrants

About Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd.

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26914KA1983PLC005401 and registration number is 005401. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory ceramic products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 122.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 54.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satish R Shetty
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Karan Satish Shetty
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil R Shetty
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naveen R Shetty
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. S S Hiremath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Annappayya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sankappa K Shetty
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sarvani Alva
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sathya Murthy Padaki
    Independent Director

FAQs on Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd.?

The market cap of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. is ₹238.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. is 35.42 and PB ratio of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. is ₹41.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. is ₹52.75 and 52-week low of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. is ₹27.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

