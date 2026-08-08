What is the share price of Murudeshwar Ceramics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Murudeshwar Ceramics is ₹31.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Murudeshwar Ceramics? The Murudeshwar Ceramics is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Murudeshwar Ceramics? The market cap of Murudeshwar Ceramics is ₹189.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Murudeshwar Ceramics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Murudeshwar Ceramics are ₹31.35 and ₹31.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Murudeshwar Ceramics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Murudeshwar Ceramics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Murudeshwar Ceramics is ₹51.00 and 52-week low of Murudeshwar Ceramics is ₹23.66 as on .

How has the Murudeshwar Ceramics performed historically in terms of returns? The Murudeshwar Ceramics has shown returns of 1.69% over the past day, 0.03% for the past month, -7.71% over 3 months, -28.75% over 1 year, -8.56% across 3 years, and 0.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Murudeshwar Ceramics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Murudeshwar Ceramics are 17.58 and 0.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global