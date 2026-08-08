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Murudeshwar Ceramics Share Price

NSE
BSE

MURUDESHWAR CERAMICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Murudeshwar Ceramics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹31.35 Closed
1.69₹ 0.52
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Murudeshwar Ceramics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.30₹31.35
₹31.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.66₹51.00
₹31.35
Open Price
₹31.32
Prev. Close
₹30.83
Volume
1,030

Source: Dion Global

Murudeshwar Ceramics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Murudeshwar Ceramics		2.420.03-7.71-10.30-28.75-8.560.68
Kajaria Ceramics		-3.54-4.645.0320.86-8.55-7.212.24
Cera Sanitaryware		-1.01-4.9410.9215.01-2.81-8.575.54
Carysil		1.396.5724.0325.4849.8819.2612.90
Nitco		-9.13-13.12-3.8013.61-21.1373.3033.11
Somany Ceramics		1.23-4.864.9023.21-3.80-13.25-6.45
Hindware Home Innovation		0.41-11.04-9.39-11.59-22.67-28.28-9.18
Asian Granito India		-0.0512.56-14.48-25.99-4.685.57-11.38
Orient Bell		-0.930.35-11.617.664.47-13.53-1.09
Exxaro Tiles		3.97-4.84-9.76-11.78-17.89-20.65-13.81
Manoj Ceramic		9.63-1.0030.2610.00-23.558.324.91
Regency Ceramics		-6.51-12.29-28.05-30.55-32.818.9285.49
Restile Ceramics		-7.31-10.65-22.76-11.29-35.5115.7913.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Murudeshwar Ceramics has declined 28.75% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-8.55%), Cera Sanitaryware (-2.81%), Carysil (49.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Murudeshwar Ceramics has underperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.24%) and Cera Sanitaryware (5.54%).

Murudeshwar Ceramics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Murudeshwar Ceramics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
530.7630.95
1030.8330.9
2030.9431.04
5031.7331.48
10031.5232.15
20034.0434.07

Source: Dion Global

Murudeshwar Ceramics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Murudeshwar Ceramics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Murudeshwar Ceramics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 05:47 AM IST ISTMurudeshwar Cer. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday, August 12, 202
Jul 09, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTMurudeshwar Cer. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTMurudeshwar Cer. - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 29, 2026, 06:27 AM IST ISTMurudeshwar Cer. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today, On May 29, 2026, And Announcements Purs
May 15, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTMurudeshwar Cer. - Update on board meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Murudeshwar Ceramics

Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26914KA1983PLC005401 and registration number is 005401. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory ceramic products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 205.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 60.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Satish R Shetty
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Karan Satish Shetty
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil R Shetty
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Naveen R Shetty
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Bhandary
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shakunthala Shetty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishwanath Shetty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vittal KM Shetty
    Independent Director

FAQs on Murudeshwar Ceramics Share Price

What is the share price of Murudeshwar Ceramics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Murudeshwar Ceramics is ₹31.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Murudeshwar Ceramics?

The Murudeshwar Ceramics is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Murudeshwar Ceramics?

The market cap of Murudeshwar Ceramics is ₹189.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Murudeshwar Ceramics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Murudeshwar Ceramics are ₹31.35 and ₹31.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Murudeshwar Ceramics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Murudeshwar Ceramics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Murudeshwar Ceramics is ₹51.00 and 52-week low of Murudeshwar Ceramics is ₹23.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Murudeshwar Ceramics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Murudeshwar Ceramics has shown returns of 1.69% over the past day, 0.03% for the past month, -7.71% over 3 months, -28.75% over 1 year, -8.56% across 3 years, and 0.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Murudeshwar Ceramics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Murudeshwar Ceramics are 17.58 and 0.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Murudeshwar Ceramics News

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