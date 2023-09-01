What is the Market Cap of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd.? The market cap of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. is ₹238.28 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. is 35.42 and PB ratio of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. is 0.67 as on .

What is the share price of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. is ₹41.30 as on .