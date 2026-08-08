Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Regency Ceramics Share Price

NSE
BSE

REGENCY CERAMICS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Regency Ceramics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.60 Closed
6.33₹ 2.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Regency Ceramics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.84₹35.00
₹33.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.50₹56.40
₹33.60
Open Price
₹30.84
Prev. Close
₹31.60
Volume
52

Source: Dion Global

Regency Ceramics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Regency Ceramics		-6.51-12.29-28.05-30.55-32.818.9285.49
Kajaria Ceramics		-3.54-4.645.0320.86-8.55-7.212.24
Cera Sanitaryware		-1.01-4.9410.9215.01-2.81-8.575.54
Carysil		1.396.5724.0325.4849.8819.2612.90
Nitco		-9.13-13.12-3.8013.61-21.1373.3033.11
Somany Ceramics		1.23-4.864.9023.21-3.80-13.25-6.45
Hindware Home Innovation		0.41-11.04-9.39-11.59-22.67-28.28-9.18
Asian Granito India		-0.0512.56-14.48-25.99-4.685.57-11.38
Orient Bell		-0.930.35-11.617.664.47-13.53-1.09
Exxaro Tiles		3.97-4.84-9.76-11.78-17.89-20.65-13.81
Murudeshwar Ceramics		2.420.03-7.71-10.30-28.75-8.560.68
Manoj Ceramic		9.63-1.0030.2610.00-23.558.324.91
Restile Ceramics		-7.31-10.65-22.76-11.29-35.5115.7913.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Regency Ceramics has declined 32.81% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-8.55%), Cera Sanitaryware (-2.81%), Carysil (49.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Regency Ceramics has outperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.24%) and Cera Sanitaryware (5.54%).

Regency Ceramics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Regency Ceramics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
532.333.03
1034.0933.79
2037.0335.5
5039.5838.43
10041.5340.69
20043.7643.04

Source: Dion Global

Regency Ceramics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Regency Ceramics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.91%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Regency Ceramics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTRegency Ceramics - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The
Jul 06, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTRegency Ceramics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTRegency Ceramics - Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27
May 30, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTRegency Ceramics - Audited Financial Results For Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 22, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTRegency Ceramics - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Period Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Regency Ceramics

Regency Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26914TG1983PLC004249 and registration number is 004249. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Naraiah Naidu Gudaru
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Narala Satyendra Prasad
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vijaya Lakshmi Yalamanchili
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vasantha Rayudu Garapati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramkumar Srinivasan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Radhika Prasad Narala
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Regency Ceramics Share Price

What is the share price of Regency Ceramics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regency Ceramics is ₹33.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Regency Ceramics?

The Regency Ceramics is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Regency Ceramics?

The market cap of Regency Ceramics is ₹88.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Regency Ceramics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Regency Ceramics are ₹35.00 and ₹30.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Regency Ceramics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regency Ceramics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regency Ceramics is ₹56.40 and 52-week low of Regency Ceramics is ₹29.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Regency Ceramics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Regency Ceramics has shown returns of 6.33% over the past day, -12.29% for the past month, -28.05% over 3 months, -32.81% over 1 year, 8.92% across 3 years, and 85.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Regency Ceramics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Regency Ceramics are -3.73 and -1.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Regency Ceramics News

More Regency Ceramics News
Market Pulse