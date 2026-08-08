What is the share price of Regency Ceramics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regency Ceramics is ₹33.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Regency Ceramics? The Regency Ceramics is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Regency Ceramics? The market cap of Regency Ceramics is ₹88.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Regency Ceramics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Regency Ceramics are ₹35.00 and ₹30.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Regency Ceramics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regency Ceramics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regency Ceramics is ₹56.40 and 52-week low of Regency Ceramics is ₹29.50 as on .

How has the Regency Ceramics performed historically in terms of returns? The Regency Ceramics has shown returns of 6.33% over the past day, -12.29% for the past month, -28.05% over 3 months, -32.81% over 1 year, 8.92% across 3 years, and 85.49% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Regency Ceramics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Regency Ceramics are -3.73 and -1.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global