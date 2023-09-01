Follow Us

Regency Ceramics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

REGENCY CERAMICS LTD.

Sector : Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware | Smallcap | NSE
₹30.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Regency Ceramics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.50₹31.00
₹30.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.05₹43.80
₹30.50
Open Price
₹31.00
Prev. Close
₹30.50
Volume
2,414

Regency Ceramics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.83
  • R231.17
  • R331.33
  • Pivot
    30.67
  • S130.33
  • S230.17
  • S329.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.0930
  • 1029.1328.7
  • 2032.8927.51
  • 5024.4126.68
  • 10014.0125.79
  • 2007.7423.36

Regency Ceramics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.0415.3118.9151.3690.032,950.00868.25
0.421.3114.8635.0723.28234.29208.28
2.3824.4425.4345.6694.80280.13251.85
2.6114.3124.57115.17136.131,100.98126.45
7.77-6.2410.6961.4664.50575.28267.96
3.60-4.0312.2433.6513.74365.5455.80
2.36-3.7620.3217.47-5.80235.65235.65
16.5341.1436.9465.81-1.75-61.58-56.10
-4.60-6.05-13.41-10.79-25.78362.89107.36
9.8027.0926.2016.7726.819.229.22
4.040.61-0.3621.1840.14157.5028.35
15.7511.1416.71-5.84-11.6011.73-68.52

Regency Ceramics Ltd. Share Holdings

Regency Ceramics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Regency Ceramics Ltd.

Regency Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26914TG1983PLC004249 and registration number is 004249. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Naraiah Naidu Gudaru
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Narala Satyendra Prasad
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. G Sreenivasulu Naidu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kunda Chinna Chowdappa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Vijaya Lakshmi Yalamanchili
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopala Krishna Yalamanchili
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Regency Ceramics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Regency Ceramics Ltd.?

The market cap of Regency Ceramics Ltd. is ₹80.65 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Regency Ceramics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Regency Ceramics Ltd. is -4.77 and PB ratio of Regency Ceramics Ltd. is -1.54 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Regency Ceramics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regency Ceramics Ltd. is ₹30.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Regency Ceramics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regency Ceramics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regency Ceramics Ltd. is ₹43.80 and 52-week low of Regency Ceramics Ltd. is ₹16.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.

