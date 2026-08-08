Here's the live share price of Regency Ceramics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Regency Ceramics
|-6.51
|-12.29
|-28.05
|-30.55
|-32.81
|8.92
|85.49
|Kajaria Ceramics
|-3.54
|-4.64
|5.03
|20.86
|-8.55
|-7.21
|2.24
|Cera Sanitaryware
|-1.01
|-4.94
|10.92
|15.01
|-2.81
|-8.57
|5.54
|Carysil
|1.39
|6.57
|24.03
|25.48
|49.88
|19.26
|12.90
|Nitco
|-9.13
|-13.12
|-3.80
|13.61
|-21.13
|73.30
|33.11
|Somany Ceramics
|1.23
|-4.86
|4.90
|23.21
|-3.80
|-13.25
|-6.45
|Hindware Home Innovation
|0.41
|-11.04
|-9.39
|-11.59
|-22.67
|-28.28
|-9.18
|Asian Granito India
|-0.05
|12.56
|-14.48
|-25.99
|-4.68
|5.57
|-11.38
|Orient Bell
|-0.93
|0.35
|-11.61
|7.66
|4.47
|-13.53
|-1.09
|Exxaro Tiles
|3.97
|-4.84
|-9.76
|-11.78
|-17.89
|-20.65
|-13.81
|Murudeshwar Ceramics
|2.42
|0.03
|-7.71
|-10.30
|-28.75
|-8.56
|0.68
|Manoj Ceramic
|9.63
|-1.00
|30.26
|10.00
|-23.55
|8.32
|4.91
|Restile Ceramics
|-7.31
|-10.65
|-22.76
|-11.29
|-35.51
|15.79
|13.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Regency Ceramics has declined 32.81% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-8.55%), Cera Sanitaryware (-2.81%), Carysil (49.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Regency Ceramics has outperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.24%) and Cera Sanitaryware (5.54%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|32.3
|33.03
|10
|34.09
|33.79
|20
|37.03
|35.5
|50
|39.58
|38.43
|100
|41.53
|40.69
|200
|43.76
|43.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Regency Ceramics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.91%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|Regency Ceramics - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Regency Ceramics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Regency Ceramics - Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The Financial Year 2026-27
|May 30, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Regency Ceramics - Audited Financial Results For Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Regency Ceramics - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Period Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Regency Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26914TG1983PLC004249 and registration number is 004249. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regency Ceramics is ₹33.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Regency Ceramics is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Regency Ceramics is ₹88.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Regency Ceramics are ₹35.00 and ₹30.84.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regency Ceramics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regency Ceramics is ₹56.40 and 52-week low of Regency Ceramics is ₹29.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Regency Ceramics has shown returns of 6.33% over the past day, -12.29% for the past month, -28.05% over 3 months, -32.81% over 1 year, 8.92% across 3 years, and 85.49% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Regency Ceramics are -3.73 and -1.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global