Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.04
|15.31
|18.91
|51.36
|90.03
|2,950.00
|868.25
|0.42
|1.31
|14.86
|35.07
|23.28
|234.29
|208.28
|2.38
|24.44
|25.43
|45.66
|94.80
|280.13
|251.85
|2.61
|14.31
|24.57
|115.17
|136.13
|1,100.98
|126.45
|7.77
|-6.24
|10.69
|61.46
|64.50
|575.28
|267.96
|3.60
|-4.03
|12.24
|33.65
|13.74
|365.54
|55.80
|2.36
|-3.76
|20.32
|17.47
|-5.80
|235.65
|235.65
|16.53
|41.14
|36.94
|65.81
|-1.75
|-61.58
|-56.10
|-4.60
|-6.05
|-13.41
|-10.79
|-25.78
|362.89
|107.36
|9.80
|27.09
|26.20
|16.77
|26.81
|9.22
|9.22
|4.04
|0.61
|-0.36
|21.18
|40.14
|157.50
|28.35
|15.75
|11.14
|16.71
|-5.84
|-11.60
|11.73
|-68.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Regency Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26914TG1983PLC004249 and registration number is 004249. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Regency Ceramics Ltd. is ₹80.65 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Regency Ceramics Ltd. is -4.77 and PB ratio of Regency Ceramics Ltd. is -1.54 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Regency Ceramics Ltd. is ₹30.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Regency Ceramics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Regency Ceramics Ltd. is ₹43.80 and 52-week low of Regency Ceramics Ltd. is ₹16.05 as on Aug 31, 2023.