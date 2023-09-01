Follow Us

ASIAN GRANITO INDIA LTD.

Sector : Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware | Smallcap | NSE
₹64.85 Closed
-1.97-1.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Asian Granito India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.95₹66.60
₹64.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.05₹70.70
₹64.85
Open Price
₹66.20
Prev. Close
₹66.15
Volume
16,48,665

Asian Granito India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R166.08
  • R267.67
  • R368.73
  • Pivot
    65.02
  • S163.43
  • S262.37
  • S360.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 555.4262.57
  • 1056.0758.97
  • 2056.0255.05
  • 5059.0751.08
  • 10052.2249.2
  • 20066.5950.19

Asian Granito India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
16.5341.1436.9465.81-1.75-61.58-56.10
0.421.3114.8635.0723.28234.29208.28
2.3824.4425.4345.6694.80280.13251.85
2.6114.3124.57115.17136.131,100.98126.45
7.77-6.2410.6961.4664.50575.28267.96
3.60-4.0312.2433.6513.74365.5455.80
2.36-3.7620.3217.47-5.80235.65235.65
-4.60-6.05-13.41-10.79-25.78362.89107.36
9.8027.0926.2016.7726.819.229.22
4.040.61-0.3621.1840.14157.5028.35
15.7511.1416.71-5.84-11.6011.73-68.52
3.0415.3118.9151.3690.032,950.00868.25

Asian Granito India Ltd. Share Holdings

Asian Granito India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Asian Granito India Ltd.

Asian Granito India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1995PLC027025 and registration number is 027025. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory ceramic products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1349.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kamleshbhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukeshbhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sureshbhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhaveshbhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kanubhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhogibhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemendrakumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Indira Nityanandam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maganlal Parajapati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kandarp Trivedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Asian Granito India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Granito India Ltd.?

The market cap of Asian Granito India Ltd. is ₹821.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Asian Granito India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Asian Granito India Ltd. is -29.29 and PB ratio of Asian Granito India Ltd. is 0.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Asian Granito India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Granito India Ltd. is ₹64.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Granito India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Granito India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Granito India Ltd. is ₹70.70 and 52-week low of Asian Granito India Ltd. is ₹34.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

