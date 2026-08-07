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Asian Granito India Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASIAN GRANITO INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Asian Granito India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹54.75 Closed
-2.16₹ -1.21
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Asian Granito India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.32₹57.99
₹54.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.50₹79.08
₹54.75
Open Price
₹56.83
Prev. Close
₹55.96
Volume
1,51,054

Source: Dion Global

Asian Granito India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Asian Granito India		-0.0512.56-14.48-25.99-4.685.57-11.38
Kajaria Ceramics		-3.54-4.645.0320.86-8.55-7.212.24
Cera Sanitaryware		-1.01-4.9410.9215.01-2.81-8.575.54
Carysil		1.396.5724.0325.4849.8819.2612.90
Nitco		-9.13-13.12-3.8013.61-21.1373.3033.11
Somany Ceramics		1.23-4.864.9023.21-3.80-13.25-6.45
Hindware Home Innovation		0.41-11.04-9.39-11.59-22.67-28.28-9.18
Orient Bell		-0.930.35-11.617.664.47-13.53-1.09
Exxaro Tiles		3.97-4.84-9.76-11.78-17.89-20.65-13.81
Murudeshwar Ceramics		2.420.03-7.71-10.30-28.75-8.560.68
Manoj Ceramic		9.63-1.0030.2610.00-23.558.324.91
Regency Ceramics		-6.51-12.29-28.05-30.55-32.818.9285.49
Restile Ceramics		-7.31-10.65-22.76-11.29-35.5115.7913.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Asian Granito India has declined 4.68% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-8.55%), Cera Sanitaryware (-2.81%), Carysil (49.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Asian Granito India has underperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.24%) and Cera Sanitaryware (5.54%).

Asian Granito India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Asian Granito India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
557.5654.3
1053.5553.97
2050.853.15
5055.154.96
10059.8758.35
20064.1260.94

Source: Dion Global

Asian Granito India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Asian Granito India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.14%, FII holding rose to 1.37%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Asian Granito India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTAsian Granito India - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Financial Results
Jul 29, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTAsian Granito India - Clarification sought from Asian Granito India Ltd
Jul 15, 2026, 06:13 AM IST ISTAsian Granito India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment
Jul 15, 2026, 06:00 AM IST ISTAsian Granito India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 15, 2026, 05:50 AM IST ISTAsian Granito India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting.

Source: Dion Global

About Asian Granito India

Asian Granito India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1995PLC027025 and registration number is 027025. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory ceramic products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1279.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 147.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kamleshbhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Mukeshbhai J Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sureshbhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhaveshbhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhogibhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemendrakumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Maganlal Parajapati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kandarp Trivedi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Yashree Dixit
    Independent Director

FAQs on Asian Granito India Share Price

What is the share price of Asian Granito India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Granito India is ₹54.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Asian Granito India?

The Asian Granito India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Granito India?

The market cap of Asian Granito India is ₹1,623.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Asian Granito India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Granito India are ₹57.99 and ₹53.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Granito India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Granito India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Granito India is ₹79.08 and 52-week low of Asian Granito India is ₹42.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Asian Granito India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Asian Granito India has shown returns of -2.16% over the past day, 12.56% for the past month, -14.48% over 3 months, -4.68% over 1 year, 5.57% across 3 years, and -11.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asian Granito India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Granito India are 136.19 and 1.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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