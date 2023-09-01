Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|25 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Asian Granito India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1995PLC027025 and registration number is 027025. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory ceramic products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1349.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 56.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Asian Granito India Ltd. is ₹821.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Asian Granito India Ltd. is -29.29 and PB ratio of Asian Granito India Ltd. is 0.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Granito India Ltd. is ₹64.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Granito India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Granito India Ltd. is ₹70.70 and 52-week low of Asian Granito India Ltd. is ₹34.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.