Here's the live share price of Asian Granito India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Asian Granito India
|-0.05
|12.56
|-14.48
|-25.99
|-4.68
|5.57
|-11.38
|Kajaria Ceramics
|-3.54
|-4.64
|5.03
|20.86
|-8.55
|-7.21
|2.24
|Cera Sanitaryware
|-1.01
|-4.94
|10.92
|15.01
|-2.81
|-8.57
|5.54
|Carysil
|1.39
|6.57
|24.03
|25.48
|49.88
|19.26
|12.90
|Nitco
|-9.13
|-13.12
|-3.80
|13.61
|-21.13
|73.30
|33.11
|Somany Ceramics
|1.23
|-4.86
|4.90
|23.21
|-3.80
|-13.25
|-6.45
|Hindware Home Innovation
|0.41
|-11.04
|-9.39
|-11.59
|-22.67
|-28.28
|-9.18
|Orient Bell
|-0.93
|0.35
|-11.61
|7.66
|4.47
|-13.53
|-1.09
|Exxaro Tiles
|3.97
|-4.84
|-9.76
|-11.78
|-17.89
|-20.65
|-13.81
|Murudeshwar Ceramics
|2.42
|0.03
|-7.71
|-10.30
|-28.75
|-8.56
|0.68
|Manoj Ceramic
|9.63
|-1.00
|30.26
|10.00
|-23.55
|8.32
|4.91
|Regency Ceramics
|-6.51
|-12.29
|-28.05
|-30.55
|-32.81
|8.92
|85.49
|Restile Ceramics
|-7.31
|-10.65
|-22.76
|-11.29
|-35.51
|15.79
|13.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Asian Granito India has declined 4.68% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-8.55%), Cera Sanitaryware (-2.81%), Carysil (49.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Asian Granito India has underperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.24%) and Cera Sanitaryware (5.54%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|57.56
|54.3
|10
|53.55
|53.97
|20
|50.8
|53.15
|50
|55.1
|54.96
|100
|59.87
|58.35
|200
|64.12
|60.94
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Asian Granito India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.14%, FII holding rose to 1.37%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Asian Granito India - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Financial Results
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Asian Granito India - Clarification sought from Asian Granito India Ltd
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:13 AM IST IST
|Asian Granito India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Diversification / Disinvestment
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:00 AM IST IST
|Asian Granito India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:50 AM IST IST
|Asian Granito India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting.
Source: Dion Global
Asian Granito India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1995PLC027025 and registration number is 027025. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory ceramic products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1279.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 147.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Granito India is ₹54.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asian Granito India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Asian Granito India is ₹1,623.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Granito India are ₹57.99 and ₹53.32.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Granito India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Granito India is ₹79.08 and 52-week low of Asian Granito India is ₹42.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Asian Granito India has shown returns of -2.16% over the past day, 12.56% for the past month, -14.48% over 3 months, -4.68% over 1 year, 5.57% across 3 years, and -11.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Granito India are 136.19 and 1.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global