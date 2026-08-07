What is the share price of Asian Granito India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Asian Granito India is ₹54.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Asian Granito India? The Asian Granito India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Granito India? The market cap of Asian Granito India is ₹1,623.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Asian Granito India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Asian Granito India are ₹57.99 and ₹53.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Asian Granito India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Asian Granito India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Asian Granito India is ₹79.08 and 52-week low of Asian Granito India is ₹42.50 as on .

How has the Asian Granito India performed historically in terms of returns? The Asian Granito India has shown returns of -2.16% over the past day, 12.56% for the past month, -14.48% over 3 months, -4.68% over 1 year, 5.57% across 3 years, and -11.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Asian Granito India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Asian Granito India are 136.19 and 1.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global