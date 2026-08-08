What is the share price of Orient Bell? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Bell is ₹313.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Orient Bell? The Orient Bell is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Bell? The market cap of Orient Bell is ₹459.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Orient Bell? Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Bell are ₹315.80 and ₹312.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Bell? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Bell stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Bell is ₹364.20 and 52-week low of Orient Bell is ₹241.00 as on .

How has the Orient Bell performed historically in terms of returns? The Orient Bell has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, 0.35% for the past month, -11.61% over 3 months, 4.47% over 1 year, -13.53% across 3 years, and -1.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orient Bell? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Bell are 36.95 and 1.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global