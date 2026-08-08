Here's the live share price of Orient Bell along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Orient Bell
|-0.93
|0.35
|-11.61
|7.66
|4.47
|-13.53
|-1.09
|Kajaria Ceramics
|-3.54
|-4.64
|5.03
|20.86
|-8.55
|-7.21
|2.24
|Cera Sanitaryware
|-1.01
|-4.94
|10.92
|15.01
|-2.81
|-8.57
|5.54
|Carysil
|1.39
|6.57
|24.03
|25.48
|49.88
|19.26
|12.90
|Nitco
|-9.13
|-13.12
|-3.80
|13.61
|-21.13
|73.30
|33.11
|Somany Ceramics
|1.23
|-4.86
|4.90
|23.21
|-3.80
|-13.25
|-6.45
|Hindware Home Innovation
|0.41
|-11.04
|-9.39
|-11.59
|-22.67
|-28.28
|-9.18
|Asian Granito India
|-0.05
|12.56
|-14.48
|-25.99
|-4.68
|5.57
|-11.38
|Exxaro Tiles
|3.97
|-4.84
|-9.76
|-11.78
|-17.89
|-20.65
|-13.81
|Murudeshwar Ceramics
|2.42
|0.03
|-7.71
|-10.30
|-28.75
|-8.56
|0.68
|Manoj Ceramic
|9.63
|-1.00
|30.26
|10.00
|-23.55
|8.32
|4.91
|Regency Ceramics
|-6.51
|-12.29
|-28.05
|-30.55
|-32.81
|8.92
|85.49
|Restile Ceramics
|-7.31
|-10.65
|-22.76
|-11.29
|-35.51
|15.79
|13.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Orient Bell has gained 4.47% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-8.55%), Cera Sanitaryware (-2.81%), Carysil (49.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Orient Bell has underperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.24%) and Cera Sanitaryware (5.54%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|319.44
|318.32
|10
|319.33
|318.56
|20
|317.82
|318.74
|50
|323.16
|318.33
|100
|308.6
|312.36
|200
|296.76
|304.86
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Orient Bell remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding rose to 0.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Orient Bell - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Orient Bell - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Next Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Orient Bell - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Orient Bell - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Jul 28, 2026, 05:37 AM IST IST
|Orient Bell - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Orient Bell Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101UP1977PLC021546 and registration number is 021546. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 683.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Bell is ₹313.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orient Bell is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Orient Bell is ₹459.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Bell are ₹315.80 and ₹312.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Bell stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Bell is ₹364.20 and 52-week low of Orient Bell is ₹241.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orient Bell has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, 0.35% for the past month, -11.61% over 3 months, 4.47% over 1 year, -13.53% across 3 years, and -1.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Bell are 36.95 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.
Source: Dion Global