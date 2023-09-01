Follow Us

Orient Bell Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ORIENT BELL LTD.

Sector : Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware | Smallcap | NSE
₹453.10 Closed
-3.8-17.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Orient Bell Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹448.00₹475.00
₹453.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹458.00₹689.80
₹453.10
Open Price
₹471.20
Prev. Close
₹471.00
Volume
62,545

Orient Bell Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1469.6
  • R2485.8
  • R3496.6
  • Pivot
    458.8
  • S1442.6
  • S2431.8
  • S3415.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5579.1473.16
  • 10588473.77
  • 20598.08478.22
  • 50614.72495.11
  • 100634.77510.53
  • 200562.3522.52

Orient Bell Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.60-6.05-13.41-10.79-25.78362.89107.36
0.421.3114.8635.0723.28234.29208.28
2.3824.4425.4345.6694.80280.13251.85
2.6114.3124.57115.17136.131,100.98126.45
7.77-6.2410.6961.4664.50575.28267.96
3.60-4.0312.2433.6513.74365.5455.80
2.36-3.7620.3217.47-5.80235.65235.65
16.5341.1436.9465.81-1.75-61.58-56.10
9.8027.0926.2016.7726.819.229.22
4.040.61-0.3621.1840.14157.5028.35
15.7511.1416.71-5.84-11.6011.73-68.52
3.0415.3118.9151.3690.032,950.00868.25

Orient Bell Ltd. Share Holdings

Orient Bell Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Orient Bell Ltd.

Orient Bell Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101UP1977PLC021546 and registration number is 021546. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 654.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra K Daga
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Madhur Daga
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K M Pai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P M Mathai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sameer Kamboj
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tanuja Joshi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Orient Bell Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Bell Ltd.?

The market cap of Orient Bell Ltd. is ₹656.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Orient Bell Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Orient Bell Ltd. is 48.31 and PB ratio of Orient Bell Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Orient Bell Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Bell Ltd. is ₹453.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Bell Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Bell Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Bell Ltd. is ₹689.80 and 52-week low of Orient Bell Ltd. is ₹458.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

