Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.60
|-6.05
|-13.41
|-10.79
|-25.78
|362.89
|107.36
|0.42
|1.31
|14.86
|35.07
|23.28
|234.29
|208.28
|2.38
|24.44
|25.43
|45.66
|94.80
|280.13
|251.85
|2.61
|14.31
|24.57
|115.17
|136.13
|1,100.98
|126.45
|7.77
|-6.24
|10.69
|61.46
|64.50
|575.28
|267.96
|3.60
|-4.03
|12.24
|33.65
|13.74
|365.54
|55.80
|2.36
|-3.76
|20.32
|17.47
|-5.80
|235.65
|235.65
|16.53
|41.14
|36.94
|65.81
|-1.75
|-61.58
|-56.10
|9.80
|27.09
|26.20
|16.77
|26.81
|9.22
|9.22
|4.04
|0.61
|-0.36
|21.18
|40.14
|157.50
|28.35
|15.75
|11.14
|16.71
|-5.84
|-11.60
|11.73
|-68.52
|3.04
|15.31
|18.91
|51.36
|90.03
|2,950.00
|868.25
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Orient Bell Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101UP1977PLC021546 and registration number is 021546. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 654.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Orient Bell Ltd. is ₹656.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Orient Bell Ltd. is 48.31 and PB ratio of Orient Bell Ltd. is 2.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Bell Ltd. is ₹453.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Bell Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Bell Ltd. is ₹689.80 and 52-week low of Orient Bell Ltd. is ₹458.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.