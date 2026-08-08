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Orient Bell Share Price

NSE
BSE

ORIENT BELL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Orient Bell along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹313.40 Closed
-0.19₹ -0.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Orient Bell Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹312.50₹315.80
₹313.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹241.00₹364.20
₹313.40
Open Price
₹314.00
Prev. Close
₹314.00
Volume
652

Source: Dion Global

Orient Bell Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Orient Bell		-0.930.35-11.617.664.47-13.53-1.09
Kajaria Ceramics		-3.54-4.645.0320.86-8.55-7.212.24
Cera Sanitaryware		-1.01-4.9410.9215.01-2.81-8.575.54
Carysil		1.396.5724.0325.4849.8819.2612.90
Nitco		-9.13-13.12-3.8013.61-21.1373.3033.11
Somany Ceramics		1.23-4.864.9023.21-3.80-13.25-6.45
Hindware Home Innovation		0.41-11.04-9.39-11.59-22.67-28.28-9.18
Asian Granito India		-0.0512.56-14.48-25.99-4.685.57-11.38
Exxaro Tiles		3.97-4.84-9.76-11.78-17.89-20.65-13.81
Murudeshwar Ceramics		2.420.03-7.71-10.30-28.75-8.560.68
Manoj Ceramic		9.63-1.0030.2610.00-23.558.324.91
Regency Ceramics		-6.51-12.29-28.05-30.55-32.818.9285.49
Restile Ceramics		-7.31-10.65-22.76-11.29-35.5115.7913.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Orient Bell has gained 4.47% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-8.55%), Cera Sanitaryware (-2.81%), Carysil (49.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Orient Bell has underperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.24%) and Cera Sanitaryware (5.54%).

Orient Bell Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Orient Bell Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5319.44318.32
10319.33318.56
20317.82318.74
50323.16318.33
100308.6312.36
200296.76304.86

Source: Dion Global

Orient Bell Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Orient Bell remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding rose to 0.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 33.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Orient Bell Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTOrient Bell - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 05, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTOrient Bell - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The Next Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company
Jul 29, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTOrient Bell - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 29, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTOrient Bell - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Jul 28, 2026, 05:37 AM IST ISTOrient Bell - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Orient Bell

Orient Bell Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/05/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14101UP1977PLC021546 and registration number is 021546. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 683.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra K Daga
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Madhur Daga
    Managing Director
  • Mr. K M Pai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sameer Kamboj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Thambiah Elango
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bindiya Shyam Agrawal
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on Orient Bell Share Price

What is the share price of Orient Bell?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Bell is ₹313.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Orient Bell?

The Orient Bell is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Bell?

The market cap of Orient Bell is ₹459.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Orient Bell?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Bell are ₹315.80 and ₹312.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Bell?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Bell stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Bell is ₹364.20 and 52-week low of Orient Bell is ₹241.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Orient Bell performed historically in terms of returns?

The Orient Bell has shown returns of -0.19% over the past day, 0.35% for the past month, -11.61% over 3 months, 4.47% over 1 year, -13.53% across 3 years, and -1.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orient Bell?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Bell are 36.95 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.32 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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