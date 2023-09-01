Follow Us

Restile Ceramics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RESTILE CERAMICS LTD.

Sector : Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.60 Closed
1.10.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Restile Ceramics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.48₹4.77
₹4.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.59₹4.85
₹4.60
Open Price
₹4.69
Prev. Close
₹4.55
Volume
31,904

Restile Ceramics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.75
  • R24.91
  • R35.04
  • Pivot
    4.62
  • S14.46
  • S24.33
  • S34.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.554.48
  • 104.274.4
  • 2044.29
  • 503.874.07
  • 1003.493.87
  • 2003.323.69

Restile Ceramics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.3714.7155.9339.3918.56140.841.77
0.111.2414.8034.8523.14232.98208.02
1.2123.4224.4844.4893.41277.08248.14
2.5314.1523.89114.68135.661,098.77126.63
7.82-6.0510.7961.0964.68572.51279.27
2.80-4.9412.2332.1513.15358.6053.03
2.30-3.8620.2217.34-5.80496.69476.36
18.0242.8638.8267.69-0.46-47.79-43.48
-4.54-5.95-13.30-11.18-26.19363.90106.80
9.1725.7125.6016.1025.168.518.51
3.03-0.19-0.0521.1440.14155.9028.35
16.5611.7517.33-5.46-10.8912.34-68.31
1.6218.8416.1553.9036.191,925.001,023.36

Restile Ceramics Ltd. Share Holdings

Restile Ceramics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Restile Ceramics Ltd.

Restile Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26931GJ1986PLC102350 and registration number is 006480. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other clay building materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nalinkant Amratlal Rathod
    Chairman
  • Mr. Viren Rathod
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Bharathi Rathod
    Woman Director
  • Mr. N S Mani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramachandran N S
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Seetharaman T R
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G Padmanabhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yash Kaushik Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Rajendra Prasad
    Nominee Director
  • Mrs. Shruthi Rathod
    Director

FAQs on Restile Ceramics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Restile Ceramics Ltd.?

The market cap of Restile Ceramics Ltd. is ₹45.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Restile Ceramics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Restile Ceramics Ltd. is 66.67 and PB ratio of Restile Ceramics Ltd. is -1.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Restile Ceramics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Restile Ceramics Ltd. is ₹4.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Restile Ceramics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Restile Ceramics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Restile Ceramics Ltd. is ₹4.85 and 52-week low of Restile Ceramics Ltd. is ₹2.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

