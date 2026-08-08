What is the share price of Restile Ceramics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Restile Ceramics is ₹6.21 as on .

What kind of stock is Restile Ceramics? The Restile Ceramics is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Restile Ceramics? The market cap of Restile Ceramics is ₹61.03 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Restile Ceramics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Restile Ceramics are ₹6.64 and ₹6.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Restile Ceramics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Restile Ceramics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Restile Ceramics is ₹11.49 and 52-week low of Restile Ceramics is ₹5.51 as on .

How has the Restile Ceramics performed historically in terms of returns? The Restile Ceramics has shown returns of -3.27% over the past day, -10.65% for the past month, -22.76% over 3 months, -35.51% over 1 year, 15.79% across 3 years, and 13.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Restile Ceramics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Restile Ceramics are -564.55 and -1.92 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global