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Restile Ceramics Share Price

NSE
BSE

RESTILE CERAMICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Restile Ceramics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.21 Closed
-3.27₹ -0.21
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Restile Ceramics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.05₹6.64
₹6.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.51₹11.49
₹6.21
Open Price
₹6.64
Prev. Close
₹6.42
Volume
2,007

Source: Dion Global

Restile Ceramics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Restile Ceramics		-7.31-11.03-21.39-11.29-38.5815.7913.27
Kajaria Ceramics		-3.54-3.124.5720.86-11.68-7.212.24
Cera Sanitaryware		-1.01-3.344.7615.01-2.23-8.575.54
Carysil		1.398.5124.5225.4852.1119.2612.9
Nitco		-9.13-7.98-8.9613.61-20.273.333.11
Somany Ceramics		1.23-2.634.0423.21-5.79-13.25-6.45
Hindware Home Innovation		0.41-7.02-5.67-11.59-17.83-28.28-9.18
Asian Granito India		-0.0512.45-13.22-25.99-4.35.57-11.38
Orient Bell		-0.930.35-10.427.665.63-13.53-1.09
Exxaro Tiles		3.97-3.68-9.24-11.78-18.73-20.65-13.81
Murudeshwar Ceramics		2.422.92-5.69-10.3-27.19-8.560.68
Manoj Ceramic		9.63-130.2610-27.188.324.91
Regency Ceramics		-6.51-12.29-27.71-30.55-33.888.9285.49

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Restile Ceramics has declined 38.58% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-11.68%), Cera Sanitaryware (-2.23%), Carysil (52.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Restile Ceramics has outperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.24%) and Cera Sanitaryware (5.54%).

Restile Ceramics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Restile Ceramics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.616.69
106.726.71
206.816.79
507.126.98
1007.087.07
2007.167.17

Source: Dion Global

Restile Ceramics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Restile Ceramics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Restile Ceramics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 01:57 AM IST ISTRestile Ceramics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 25, 2026, 01:38 AM IST ISTRestile Ceramics - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 25, 2026, 01:31 AM IST ISTRestile Ceramics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 24, 2026
Jul 16, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTRestile Ceramics - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Dis
Jul 09, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTRestile Ceramics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Restile Ceramics

Restile Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26931GJ1986PLC102350 and registration number is 006480. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other clay building materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nalinkant Amratlal Rathod
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Viren Rathod
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Hasmita Taunk
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Madanlal Bhatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Balachandran Vishwanathan Kasi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yash Kaushik Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Restile Ceramics Share Price

What is the share price of Restile Ceramics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Restile Ceramics is ₹6.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Restile Ceramics?

The Restile Ceramics is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Restile Ceramics?

The market cap of Restile Ceramics is ₹61.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Restile Ceramics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Restile Ceramics are ₹6.64 and ₹6.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Restile Ceramics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Restile Ceramics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Restile Ceramics is ₹11.49 and 52-week low of Restile Ceramics is ₹5.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Restile Ceramics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Restile Ceramics has shown returns of -3.27% over the past day, -10.65% for the past month, -22.76% over 3 months, -35.51% over 1 year, 15.79% across 3 years, and 13.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Restile Ceramics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Restile Ceramics are -564.55 and -1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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