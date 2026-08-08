Here's the live share price of Restile Ceramics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Restile Ceramics
|-7.31
|-11.03
|-21.39
|-11.29
|-38.58
|15.79
|13.27
|Kajaria Ceramics
|-3.54
|-3.12
|4.57
|20.86
|-11.68
|-7.21
|2.24
|Cera Sanitaryware
|-1.01
|-3.34
|4.76
|15.01
|-2.23
|-8.57
|5.54
|Carysil
|1.39
|8.51
|24.52
|25.48
|52.11
|19.26
|12.9
|Nitco
|-9.13
|-7.98
|-8.96
|13.61
|-20.2
|73.3
|33.11
|Somany Ceramics
|1.23
|-2.63
|4.04
|23.21
|-5.79
|-13.25
|-6.45
|Hindware Home Innovation
|0.41
|-7.02
|-5.67
|-11.59
|-17.83
|-28.28
|-9.18
|Asian Granito India
|-0.05
|12.45
|-13.22
|-25.99
|-4.3
|5.57
|-11.38
|Orient Bell
|-0.93
|0.35
|-10.42
|7.66
|5.63
|-13.53
|-1.09
|Exxaro Tiles
|3.97
|-3.68
|-9.24
|-11.78
|-18.73
|-20.65
|-13.81
|Murudeshwar Ceramics
|2.42
|2.92
|-5.69
|-10.3
|-27.19
|-8.56
|0.68
|Manoj Ceramic
|9.63
|-1
|30.26
|10
|-27.18
|8.32
|4.91
|Regency Ceramics
|-6.51
|-12.29
|-27.71
|-30.55
|-33.88
|8.92
|85.49
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Restile Ceramics has declined 38.58% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-11.68%), Cera Sanitaryware (-2.23%), Carysil (52.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Restile Ceramics has outperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.24%) and Cera Sanitaryware (5.54%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.61
|6.69
|10
|6.72
|6.71
|20
|6.81
|6.79
|50
|7.12
|6.98
|100
|7.08
|7.07
|200
|7.16
|7.17
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Restile Ceramics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:57 AM IST IST
|Restile Ceramics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:38 AM IST IST
|Restile Ceramics - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:31 AM IST IST
|Restile Ceramics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On July 24, 2026
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Restile Ceramics - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Dis
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|Restile Ceramics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Restile Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26931GJ1986PLC102350 and registration number is 006480. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other clay building materials. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Restile Ceramics is ₹6.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Restile Ceramics is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Restile Ceramics is ₹61.03 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Restile Ceramics are ₹6.64 and ₹6.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Restile Ceramics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Restile Ceramics is ₹11.49 and 52-week low of Restile Ceramics is ₹5.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Restile Ceramics has shown returns of -3.27% over the past day, -10.65% for the past month, -22.76% over 3 months, -35.51% over 1 year, 15.79% across 3 years, and 13.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Restile Ceramics are -564.55 and -1.92 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global