Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.37
|14.71
|55.93
|39.39
|18.56
|140.84
|1.77
|0.11
|1.24
|14.80
|34.85
|23.14
|232.98
|208.02
|1.21
|23.42
|24.48
|44.48
|93.41
|277.08
|248.14
|2.53
|14.15
|23.89
|114.68
|135.66
|1,098.77
|126.63
|7.82
|-6.05
|10.79
|61.09
|64.68
|572.51
|279.27
|2.80
|-4.94
|12.23
|32.15
|13.15
|358.60
|53.03
|2.30
|-3.86
|20.22
|17.34
|-5.80
|496.69
|476.36
|18.02
|42.86
|38.82
|67.69
|-0.46
|-47.79
|-43.48
|-4.54
|-5.95
|-13.30
|-11.18
|-26.19
|363.90
|106.80
|9.17
|25.71
|25.60
|16.10
|25.16
|8.51
|8.51
|3.03
|-0.19
|-0.05
|21.14
|40.14
|155.90
|28.35
|16.56
|11.75
|17.33
|-5.46
|-10.89
|12.34
|-68.31
|1.62
|18.84
|16.15
|53.90
|36.19
|1,925.00
|1,023.36
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Restile Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/05/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26931GJ1986PLC102350 and registration number is 006480. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other clay building materials. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 98.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Restile Ceramics Ltd. is ₹45.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Restile Ceramics Ltd. is 66.67 and PB ratio of Restile Ceramics Ltd. is -1.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Restile Ceramics Ltd. is ₹4.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Restile Ceramics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Restile Ceramics Ltd. is ₹4.85 and 52-week low of Restile Ceramics Ltd. is ₹2.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.