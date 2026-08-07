What is the share price of Exxaro Tiles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Exxaro Tiles is ₹6.29 as on .

What kind of stock is Exxaro Tiles? The Exxaro Tiles is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Exxaro Tiles? The market cap of Exxaro Tiles is ₹281.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Exxaro Tiles? Today’s highest and lowest price of Exxaro Tiles are ₹6.35 and ₹6.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Exxaro Tiles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Exxaro Tiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Exxaro Tiles is ₹10.33 and 52-week low of Exxaro Tiles is ₹6.00 as on .

How has the Exxaro Tiles performed historically in terms of returns? The Exxaro Tiles has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.84% for the past month, -9.76% over 3 months, -17.89% over 1 year, -20.65% across 3 years, and -13.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Exxaro Tiles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Exxaro Tiles are 68.74 and 1.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global