Here's the live share price of Exxaro Tiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Exxaro Tiles
|3.97
|-4.84
|-9.76
|-11.78
|-17.89
|-20.65
|-13.81
|Kajaria Ceramics
|-3.54
|-4.64
|5.03
|20.86
|-8.55
|-7.21
|2.24
|Cera Sanitaryware
|-1.01
|-4.94
|10.92
|15.01
|-2.81
|-8.57
|5.54
|Carysil
|1.39
|6.57
|24.03
|25.48
|49.88
|19.26
|12.90
|Nitco
|-9.13
|-13.12
|-3.80
|13.61
|-21.13
|73.30
|33.11
|Somany Ceramics
|1.23
|-4.86
|4.90
|23.21
|-3.80
|-13.25
|-6.45
|Hindware Home Innovation
|0.41
|-11.04
|-9.39
|-11.59
|-22.67
|-28.28
|-9.18
|Asian Granito India
|-0.05
|12.56
|-14.48
|-25.99
|-4.68
|5.57
|-11.38
|Orient Bell
|-0.93
|0.35
|-11.61
|7.66
|4.47
|-13.53
|-1.09
|Murudeshwar Ceramics
|2.42
|0.03
|-7.71
|-10.30
|-28.75
|-8.56
|0.68
|Manoj Ceramic
|9.63
|-1.00
|30.26
|10.00
|-23.55
|8.32
|4.91
|Regency Ceramics
|-6.51
|-12.29
|-28.05
|-30.55
|-32.81
|8.92
|85.49
|Restile Ceramics
|-7.31
|-10.65
|-22.76
|-11.29
|-35.51
|15.79
|13.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Exxaro Tiles has declined 17.89% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-8.55%), Cera Sanitaryware (-2.81%), Carysil (49.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Exxaro Tiles has underperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.24%) and Cera Sanitaryware (5.54%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.26
|6.18
|10
|6.35
|6.26
|20
|6.42
|6.36
|50
|6.59
|6.53
|100
|6.71
|6.75
|200
|7.26
|7.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Exxaro Tiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 4.02%, and public shareholding unchanged at 53.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 07:00 PM IST IST
|Exxaro Tiles - Financial Result As On 30.06.26
|Jul 25, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|Exxaro Tiles - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 21, 2026, 04:37 PM IST IST
|Exxaro Tiles - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The June 2026 Result
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Exxaro Tiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 05, 2026, 06:53 PM IST IST
|Exxaro Tiles - Re-Appointment Of Mr. Mitesh Koshti As Internal Auditor For The FY 2026-27
Source: Dion Global
Exxaro Tiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26914GJ2008PLC052518 and registration number is 052518. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory ceramic products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 281.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Exxaro Tiles is ₹6.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Exxaro Tiles is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Exxaro Tiles is ₹281.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Exxaro Tiles are ₹6.35 and ₹6.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Exxaro Tiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Exxaro Tiles is ₹10.33 and 52-week low of Exxaro Tiles is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Exxaro Tiles has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.84% for the past month, -9.76% over 3 months, -17.89% over 1 year, -20.65% across 3 years, and -13.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Exxaro Tiles are 68.74 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global