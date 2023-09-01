Follow Us

Exxaro Tiles Ltd. Share Price

EXXARO TILES LTD.

Sector : Ceramics/Tiles/Sanitaryware | Smallcap | NSE
₹144.20 Closed
10.5413.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Exxaro Tiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹135.50₹149.45
₹144.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹98.65₹150.00
₹144.20
Open Price
₹135.50
Prev. Close
₹130.45
Volume
37,83,528

Exxaro Tiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1150.8
  • R2157.1
  • R3164.75
  • Pivot
    143.15
  • S1136.85
  • S2129.2
  • S3122.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5126.03128.88
  • 10116.31127.11
  • 20110.38124.27
  • 50110.66120.42
  • 100109.72119.03
  • 200115.02119.02

Exxaro Tiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.8027.0926.2016.7726.819.229.22
0.421.3114.8635.0723.28234.29208.28
2.3824.4425.4345.6694.80280.13251.85
2.6114.3124.57115.17136.131,100.98126.45
7.77-6.2410.6961.4664.50575.28267.96
3.60-4.0312.2433.6513.74365.5455.80
2.36-3.7620.3217.47-5.80235.65235.65
16.5341.1436.9465.81-1.75-61.58-56.10
-4.60-6.05-13.41-10.79-25.78362.89107.36
4.040.61-0.3621.1840.14157.5028.35
15.7511.1416.71-5.84-11.6011.73-68.52
3.0415.3118.9151.3690.032,950.00868.25

Exxaro Tiles Ltd. Share Holdings

Exxaro Tiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Exxaro Tiles Ltd.

Exxaro Tiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26914GJ2008PLC052518 and registration number is 052518. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing including jewelry, musical instruments, medical instruments, sports goods, etc. activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 325.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mukeshkumar Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kirankumar Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dineshbhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kamal Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Daxeshkumar Thakkar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Chitra Madam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Exxaro Tiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Exxaro Tiles Ltd.?

The market cap of Exxaro Tiles Ltd. is ₹645.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Exxaro Tiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Exxaro Tiles Ltd. is 101.05 and PB ratio of Exxaro Tiles Ltd. is 2.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Exxaro Tiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Exxaro Tiles Ltd. is ₹144.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Exxaro Tiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Exxaro Tiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Exxaro Tiles Ltd. is ₹150.00 and 52-week low of Exxaro Tiles Ltd. is ₹98.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

