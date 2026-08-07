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Exxaro Tiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

EXXARO TILES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Exxaro Tiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.29 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Exxaro Tiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.10₹6.35
₹6.29
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.00₹10.33
₹6.29
Open Price
₹6.10
Prev. Close
₹6.29
Volume
14,353

Source: Dion Global

Exxaro Tiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Exxaro Tiles		3.97-4.84-9.76-11.78-17.89-20.65-13.81
Kajaria Ceramics		-3.54-4.645.0320.86-8.55-7.212.24
Cera Sanitaryware		-1.01-4.9410.9215.01-2.81-8.575.54
Carysil		1.396.5724.0325.4849.8819.2612.90
Nitco		-9.13-13.12-3.8013.61-21.1373.3033.11
Somany Ceramics		1.23-4.864.9023.21-3.80-13.25-6.45
Hindware Home Innovation		0.41-11.04-9.39-11.59-22.67-28.28-9.18
Asian Granito India		-0.0512.56-14.48-25.99-4.685.57-11.38
Orient Bell		-0.930.35-11.617.664.47-13.53-1.09
Murudeshwar Ceramics		2.420.03-7.71-10.30-28.75-8.560.68
Manoj Ceramic		9.63-1.0030.2610.00-23.558.324.91
Regency Ceramics		-6.51-12.29-28.05-30.55-32.818.9285.49
Restile Ceramics		-7.31-10.65-22.76-11.29-35.5115.7913.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Exxaro Tiles has declined 17.89% compared to peers like Kajaria Ceramics (-8.55%), Cera Sanitaryware (-2.81%), Carysil (49.88%). From a 5 year perspective, Exxaro Tiles has underperformed peers relative to Kajaria Ceramics (2.24%) and Cera Sanitaryware (5.54%).

Exxaro Tiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Exxaro Tiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.266.18
106.356.26
206.426.36
506.596.53
1006.716.75
2007.267.12

Source: Dion Global

Exxaro Tiles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Exxaro Tiles remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 4.02%, and public shareholding unchanged at 53.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Exxaro Tiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 07:00 PM IST ISTExxaro Tiles - Financial Result As On 30.06.26
Jul 25, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTExxaro Tiles - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 21, 2026, 04:37 PM IST ISTExxaro Tiles - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For The June 2026 Result
Jul 09, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTExxaro Tiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 05, 2026, 06:53 PM IST ISTExxaro Tiles - Re-Appointment Of Mr. Mitesh Koshti As Internal Auditor For The FY 2026-27

Source: Dion Global

About Exxaro Tiles

Exxaro Tiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26914GJ2008PLC052518 and registration number is 052518. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory ceramic products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 281.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mukeshkumar B Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kirankumar B Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dineshbhai R Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kamal Dave
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Darsha Kikani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gordhanbhai B Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Exxaro Tiles Share Price

What is the share price of Exxaro Tiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Exxaro Tiles is ₹6.29 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Exxaro Tiles?

The Exxaro Tiles is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Exxaro Tiles?

The market cap of Exxaro Tiles is ₹281.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Exxaro Tiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Exxaro Tiles are ₹6.35 and ₹6.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Exxaro Tiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Exxaro Tiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Exxaro Tiles is ₹10.33 and 52-week low of Exxaro Tiles is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Exxaro Tiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The Exxaro Tiles has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -4.84% for the past month, -9.76% over 3 months, -17.89% over 1 year, -20.65% across 3 years, and -13.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Exxaro Tiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Exxaro Tiles are 68.74 and 1.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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