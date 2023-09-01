Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.80
|27.09
|26.20
|16.77
|26.81
|9.22
|9.22
|0.42
|1.31
|14.86
|35.07
|23.28
|234.29
|208.28
|2.38
|24.44
|25.43
|45.66
|94.80
|280.13
|251.85
|2.61
|14.31
|24.57
|115.17
|136.13
|1,100.98
|126.45
|7.77
|-6.24
|10.69
|61.46
|64.50
|575.28
|267.96
|3.60
|-4.03
|12.24
|33.65
|13.74
|365.54
|55.80
|2.36
|-3.76
|20.32
|17.47
|-5.80
|235.65
|235.65
|16.53
|41.14
|36.94
|65.81
|-1.75
|-61.58
|-56.10
|-4.60
|-6.05
|-13.41
|-10.79
|-25.78
|362.89
|107.36
|4.04
|0.61
|-0.36
|21.18
|40.14
|157.50
|28.35
|15.75
|11.14
|16.71
|-5.84
|-11.60
|11.73
|-68.52
|3.04
|15.31
|18.91
|51.36
|90.03
|2,950.00
|868.25
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Exxaro Tiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26914GJ2008PLC052518 and registration number is 052518. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other manufacturing including jewelry, musical instruments, medical instruments, sports goods, etc. activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 325.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 44.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Exxaro Tiles Ltd. is ₹645.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Exxaro Tiles Ltd. is 101.05 and PB ratio of Exxaro Tiles Ltd. is 2.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Exxaro Tiles Ltd. is ₹144.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Exxaro Tiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Exxaro Tiles Ltd. is ₹150.00 and 52-week low of Exxaro Tiles Ltd. is ₹98.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.