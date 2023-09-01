Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.84
|6.95
|10.61
|6.42
|-44.63
|269.99
|-43.69
|-2.82
|-6.35
|23.16
|44.98
|28.04
|201.91
|111.32
|10.94
|9.71
|6.94
|65.02
|52.95
|40.13
|40.13
|-4.75
|22.01
|39.25
|61.03
|57.84
|424.09
|197.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|08 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of equity shares
|28 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|12 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Rushil Decor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ1993PLC019532 and registration number is 019532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles of paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 624.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Rushil Decor Ltd. is ₹818.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Rushil Decor Ltd. is 13.06 and PB ratio of Rushil Decor Ltd. is 1.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rushil Decor Ltd. is ₹308.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rushil Decor Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rushil Decor Ltd. is ₹547.05 and 52-week low of Rushil Decor Ltd. is ₹213.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.