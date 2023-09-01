Follow Us

RUSHIL DECOR LTD.

Sector : Laminates | Smallcap | NSE
₹308.35 Closed
-0.85-2.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rushil Decor Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹306.05₹320.00
₹308.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹213.11₹547.05
₹308.35
Open Price
₹317.00
Prev. Close
₹311.00
Volume
2,68,610

Rushil Decor Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1317.77
  • R2325.38
  • R3330.77
  • Pivot
    312.38
  • S1304.77
  • S2299.38
  • S3291.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5478.85294.96
  • 10485.2287.66
  • 20506.94284.39
  • 50559.63285.79
  • 100495.78291.17
  • 200464.68309.62

Rushil Decor Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.846.9510.616.42-44.63269.99-43.69
-2.82-6.3523.1644.9828.04201.91111.32
10.949.716.9465.0252.9540.1340.13
-4.7522.0139.2561.0357.84424.09197.16

Rushil Decor Ltd. Share Holdings

Rushil Decor Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
08 Apr, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of equity shares
28 Mar, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
12 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rushil Decor Ltd.

Rushil Decor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ1993PLC019532 and registration number is 019532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other articles of paper and paperboard. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 624.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krupeshbhai G Thakkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rushil K Thakkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramanikbhai T Kansagara
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kantilal A Puj
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Shankar Prasad Bhagat
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Archee D Thakkar
    Non Exe. Women Independent Director

FAQs on Rushil Decor Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rushil Decor Ltd.?

The market cap of Rushil Decor Ltd. is ₹818.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rushil Decor Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rushil Decor Ltd. is 13.06 and PB ratio of Rushil Decor Ltd. is 1.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rushil Decor Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rushil Decor Ltd. is ₹308.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rushil Decor Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rushil Decor Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rushil Decor Ltd. is ₹547.05 and 52-week low of Rushil Decor Ltd. is ₹213.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

