What is the share price of Rushil Decor? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rushil Decor is ₹17.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Rushil Decor? The Rushil Decor is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rushil Decor? The market cap of Rushil Decor is ₹525.22 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rushil Decor? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rushil Decor are ₹18.65 and ₹17.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rushil Decor? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rushil Decor stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rushil Decor is ₹33.80 and 52-week low of Rushil Decor is ₹12.51 as on .

How has the Rushil Decor performed historically in terms of returns? The Rushil Decor has shown returns of -0.94% over the past day, 11.53% for the past month, 3.23% over 3 months, -25.17% over 1 year, -15.16% across 3 years, and -7.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rushil Decor? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rushil Decor are 76.99 and 0.81 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global