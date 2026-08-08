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Rushil Decor Share Price

NSE
BSE

RUSHIL DECOR

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Rushil Decor along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.90 Closed
-0.94₹ -0.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rushil Decor Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.70₹18.65
₹17.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.51₹33.80
₹17.90
Open Price
₹18.65
Prev. Close
₹18.07
Volume
22,581

Source: Dion Global

Rushil Decor Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rushil Decor		3.6511.533.23-11.74-25.17-15.16-7.07
Century Plyboards (India)		-1.861.52-2.19-1.945.797.5913.35
Greenlam Industries		8.335.4919.768.7922.076.2915.11
Stylam Industries		4.9315.0834.2760.65104.5930.6822.38
Greenply Industries		-0.05-11.196.7417.36-8.3319.309.37
Greenpanel Industries		0.05-1.53-15.91-15.69-28.28-16.46-4.40
Archidply Industries		8.518.51-1.08-7.39-13.408.8921.19
Ecoboard Industries		4.34-2.45-16.723.8891.6235.7238.62
Duroply Industries		1.46-14.29-25.05-27.00-48.75-17.52-1.23
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products		-4.85-9.52-7.02-27.81-35.373.858.69
Archidply Decor		-6.195.600-1.19-18.47-2.5315.18
Alfa Ica (India)		0.89-1.981.51-6.04-16.3818.2711.27
Adhata Global		-9.41-33.04-16.12-17.50-50.7538.6921.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rushil Decor has declined 25.17% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.79%), Greenlam Industries (22.07%), Stylam Industries (104.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Rushil Decor has underperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.35%) and Greenlam Industries (15.11%).

Rushil Decor Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rushil Decor Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.5517.71
1017.4317.49
2016.617.13
5016.3416.74
10016.1417.16
20019.3719.12

Source: Dion Global

Rushil Decor Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rushil Decor saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.21%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding fell to 1.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rushil Decor Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTRushil Decor - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 27, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTRushil Decor - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Quarterly Financial Results For The Quarter Ended O
Jul 24, 2026, 03:21 PM IST ISTRushil Decor - Unwillingness Given By The Existing Statutory Auditor For Their Appointment Of The Second Term Of 5 Years
Jul 07, 2026, 06:17 AM IST ISTRushil Decor - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 09, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTRushil Decor - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript

Source: Dion Global

About Rushil Decor

Rushil Decor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ1993PLC019532 and registration number is 019532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 856.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Krupesh G Thakkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rushil K Thakkar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramanik T Kansagara
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kantilal A Puj
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shreya M Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hiren S Mahadevia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Rushil Decor Share Price

What is the share price of Rushil Decor?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rushil Decor is ₹17.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rushil Decor?

The Rushil Decor is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rushil Decor?

The market cap of Rushil Decor is ₹525.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rushil Decor?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rushil Decor are ₹18.65 and ₹17.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rushil Decor?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rushil Decor stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rushil Decor is ₹33.80 and 52-week low of Rushil Decor is ₹12.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rushil Decor performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rushil Decor has shown returns of -0.94% over the past day, 11.53% for the past month, 3.23% over 3 months, -25.17% over 1 year, -15.16% across 3 years, and -7.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rushil Decor?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rushil Decor are 76.99 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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