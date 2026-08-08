Here's the live share price of Rushil Decor along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rushil Decor
|3.65
|11.53
|3.23
|-11.74
|-25.17
|-15.16
|-7.07
|Century Plyboards (India)
|-1.86
|1.52
|-2.19
|-1.94
|5.79
|7.59
|13.35
|Greenlam Industries
|8.33
|5.49
|19.76
|8.79
|22.07
|6.29
|15.11
|Stylam Industries
|4.93
|15.08
|34.27
|60.65
|104.59
|30.68
|22.38
|Greenply Industries
|-0.05
|-11.19
|6.74
|17.36
|-8.33
|19.30
|9.37
|Greenpanel Industries
|0.05
|-1.53
|-15.91
|-15.69
|-28.28
|-16.46
|-4.40
|Archidply Industries
|8.51
|8.51
|-1.08
|-7.39
|-13.40
|8.89
|21.19
|Ecoboard Industries
|4.34
|-2.45
|-16.72
|3.88
|91.62
|35.72
|38.62
|Duroply Industries
|1.46
|-14.29
|-25.05
|-27.00
|-48.75
|-17.52
|-1.23
|Royal Cushion Vinyl Products
|-4.85
|-9.52
|-7.02
|-27.81
|-35.37
|3.85
|8.69
|Archidply Decor
|-6.19
|5.60
|0
|-1.19
|-18.47
|-2.53
|15.18
|Alfa Ica (India)
|0.89
|-1.98
|1.51
|-6.04
|-16.38
|18.27
|11.27
|Adhata Global
|-9.41
|-33.04
|-16.12
|-17.50
|-50.75
|38.69
|21.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rushil Decor has declined 25.17% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.79%), Greenlam Industries (22.07%), Stylam Industries (104.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Rushil Decor has underperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.35%) and Greenlam Industries (15.11%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.55
|17.71
|10
|17.43
|17.49
|20
|16.6
|17.13
|50
|16.34
|16.74
|100
|16.14
|17.16
|200
|19.37
|19.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rushil Decor saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.21%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.06%, FII holding fell to 1.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 43.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|Rushil Decor - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Rushil Decor - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Quarterly Financial Results For The Quarter Ended O
|Jul 24, 2026, 03:21 PM IST IST
|Rushil Decor - Unwillingness Given By The Existing Statutory Auditor For Their Appointment Of The Second Term Of 5 Years
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:17 AM IST IST
|Rushil Decor - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 09, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Rushil Decor - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Source: Dion Global
Rushil Decor Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209GJ1993PLC019532 and registration number is 019532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 856.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.34 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rushil Decor is ₹17.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rushil Decor is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rushil Decor is ₹525.22 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rushil Decor are ₹18.65 and ₹17.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rushil Decor stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rushil Decor is ₹33.80 and 52-week low of Rushil Decor is ₹12.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rushil Decor has shown returns of -0.94% over the past day, 11.53% for the past month, 3.23% over 3 months, -25.17% over 1 year, -15.16% across 3 years, and -7.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rushil Decor are 76.99 and 0.81 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.
Source: Dion Global