Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ecoboard Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ECOBOARD INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹24.60 Closed
0.650.16
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ecoboard Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.70₹25.40
₹24.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.25₹64.35
₹24.60
Open Price
₹25.40
Prev. Close
₹24.44
Volume
18,147

Ecoboard Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R125.43
  • R226.27
  • R327.13
  • Pivot
    24.57
  • S123.73
  • S222.87
  • S322.03

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 550.1324.18
  • 1052.7623.28
  • 2054.8122.41
  • 5044.221.68
  • 10033.2822.17
  • 20029.9924.29

Ecoboard Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.535.6230.3012.95-17.59824.81891.94
3.764.3322.1635.172.67351.28209.38
3.6311.0917.2933.43-16.04721.06839.80
-2.45-3.290.6518.38-14.8881.04-20.28
10.2535.74128.38218.57215.14929.87268.08
-0.7231.309.6834.3316.6719.32-62.68
-3.34-9.67-16.8937.95-1.09512.3765.89
0.56-5.03-2.3816.89-31.69151.4018.41
-0.64-5.477.8733.028.32183.09183.09
0-4.55-10.10-25.0331.58374.45225.00
21.1411.9111.05-11.16-36.26-22.57-80.87
2.9627.3954.1459.0551.5233.56-1.36
0.098.8011.11-4.88-30.2235.61-51.17
01.82-6.67-7.44-31.71-38.19-38.19
17.1648.5421.9943.7252.36-77.24-90.11

Ecoboard Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Ecoboard Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Ecoboard Industries Ltd.

Ecoboard Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1991PLC064087 and registration number is 064087. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of anti-sprouting products, plant growth regulators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramakrishna Raju Guttumukkala
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Raju Gottumukkala
    Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Sujani Venkata Indukuri
    Director
  • Mr. Uttam Kadam Sampatrao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siva Sankar Kalive
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Veeravenkata Rama Raju Penmetsa
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ecoboard Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ecoboard Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Ecoboard Industries Ltd. is ₹43.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ecoboard Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ecoboard Industries Ltd. is -5.37 and PB ratio of Ecoboard Industries Ltd. is 2.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ecoboard Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ecoboard Industries Ltd. is ₹24.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ecoboard Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ecoboard Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ecoboard Industries Ltd. is ₹64.35 and 52-week low of Ecoboard Industries Ltd. is ₹16.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data