Here's the live share price of Ecoboard Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ecoboard Industries
|4.34
|-2.45
|-16.72
|3.88
|91.62
|35.72
|38.62
|Century Plyboards (India)
|-1.86
|1.52
|-2.19
|-1.94
|5.79
|7.59
|13.35
|Greenlam Industries
|8.33
|5.49
|19.76
|8.79
|22.07
|6.29
|15.11
|Stylam Industries
|4.93
|15.08
|34.27
|60.65
|104.59
|30.68
|22.38
|Greenply Industries
|-0.05
|-11.19
|6.74
|17.36
|-8.33
|19.30
|9.37
|Greenpanel Industries
|0.05
|-1.53
|-15.91
|-15.69
|-28.28
|-16.46
|-4.40
|Rushil Decor
|3.65
|11.53
|3.23
|-11.74
|-25.17
|-15.16
|-7.07
|Archidply Industries
|8.51
|8.51
|-1.08
|-7.39
|-13.40
|8.89
|21.19
|Duroply Industries
|1.46
|-14.29
|-25.05
|-27.00
|-48.75
|-17.52
|-1.23
|Royal Cushion Vinyl Products
|-4.85
|-9.52
|-7.02
|-27.81
|-35.37
|3.85
|8.69
|Archidply Decor
|-6.19
|5.60
|0
|-1.19
|-18.47
|-2.53
|15.18
|Alfa Ica (India)
|0.89
|-1.98
|1.51
|-6.04
|-16.38
|18.27
|11.27
|Adhata Global
|-9.41
|-33.04
|-16.12
|-17.50
|-50.75
|38.69
|21.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ecoboard Industries has gained 91.62% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.79%), Greenlam Industries (22.07%), Stylam Industries (104.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Ecoboard Industries has outperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.35%) and Greenlam Industries (15.11%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|54.58
|55.73
|10
|53.8
|55.13
|20
|54.75
|55.13
|50
|56.92
|56.74
|100
|60.63
|57.03
|200
|52.83
|53.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ecoboard Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 44.84%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 04:17 AM IST IST
|Ecoboard Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:01 PM IST IST
|Ecoboard Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 14, 2026, 07:55 PM IST IST
|Ecoboard Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 23, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Ecoboard Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held For Approval Of Audited Financial Results For Q
|May 23, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Ecoboard Industries - Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Ecoboard Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1991PLC064087 and registration number is 064087. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of anti-sprouting products, plant growth regulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ecoboard Industries is ₹56.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ecoboard Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ecoboard Industries is ₹129.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ecoboard Industries are ₹57.10 and ₹56.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ecoboard Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ecoboard Industries is ₹77.80 and 52-week low of Ecoboard Industries is ₹26.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ecoboard Industries has shown returns of 0.11% over the past day, -2.45% for the past month, -16.72% over 3 months, 91.62% over 1 year, 35.72% across 3 years, and 38.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ecoboard Industries are -12.86 and 6.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global