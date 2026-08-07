What is the share price of Ecoboard Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ecoboard Industries is ₹56.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Ecoboard Industries? The Ecoboard Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ecoboard Industries? The market cap of Ecoboard Industries is ₹129.64 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ecoboard Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ecoboard Industries are ₹57.10 and ₹56.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ecoboard Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ecoboard Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ecoboard Industries is ₹77.80 and 52-week low of Ecoboard Industries is ₹26.50 as on .

How has the Ecoboard Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Ecoboard Industries has shown returns of 0.11% over the past day, -2.45% for the past month, -16.72% over 3 months, 91.62% over 1 year, 35.72% across 3 years, and 38.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ecoboard Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ecoboard Industries are -12.86 and 6.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global