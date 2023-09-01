What is the Market Cap of Ecoboard Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Ecoboard Industries Ltd. is ₹43.87 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ecoboard Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ecoboard Industries Ltd. is -5.37 and PB ratio of Ecoboard Industries Ltd. is 2.15 as on .

What is the share price of Ecoboard Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ecoboard Industries Ltd. is ₹24.60 as on .