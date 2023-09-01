Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.53
|5.62
|30.30
|12.95
|-17.59
|824.81
|891.94
|3.76
|4.33
|22.16
|35.17
|2.67
|351.28
|209.38
|3.63
|11.09
|17.29
|33.43
|-16.04
|721.06
|839.80
|-2.45
|-3.29
|0.65
|18.38
|-14.88
|81.04
|-20.28
|10.25
|35.74
|128.38
|218.57
|215.14
|929.87
|268.08
|-0.72
|31.30
|9.68
|34.33
|16.67
|19.32
|-62.68
|-3.34
|-9.67
|-16.89
|37.95
|-1.09
|512.37
|65.89
|0.56
|-5.03
|-2.38
|16.89
|-31.69
|151.40
|18.41
|-0.64
|-5.47
|7.87
|33.02
|8.32
|183.09
|183.09
|0
|-4.55
|-10.10
|-25.03
|31.58
|374.45
|225.00
|21.14
|11.91
|11.05
|-11.16
|-36.26
|-22.57
|-80.87
|2.96
|27.39
|54.14
|59.05
|51.52
|33.56
|-1.36
|0.09
|8.80
|11.11
|-4.88
|-30.22
|35.61
|-51.17
|0
|1.82
|-6.67
|-7.44
|-31.71
|-38.19
|-38.19
|17.16
|48.54
|21.99
|43.72
|52.36
|-77.24
|-90.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Ecoboard Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1991PLC064087 and registration number is 064087. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of anti-sprouting products, plant growth regulators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ecoboard Industries Ltd. is ₹43.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ecoboard Industries Ltd. is -5.37 and PB ratio of Ecoboard Industries Ltd. is 2.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ecoboard Industries Ltd. is ₹24.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ecoboard Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ecoboard Industries Ltd. is ₹64.35 and 52-week low of Ecoboard Industries Ltd. is ₹16.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.