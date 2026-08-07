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Ecoboard Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ECOBOARD INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Ecoboard Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹56.45 Closed
0.11₹ 0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ecoboard Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.45₹57.10
₹56.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.50₹77.80
₹56.45
Open Price
₹56.45
Prev. Close
₹56.39
Volume
562

Source: Dion Global

Ecoboard Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ecoboard Industries		4.34-2.45-16.723.8891.6235.7238.62
Century Plyboards (India)		-1.861.52-2.19-1.945.797.5913.35
Greenlam Industries		8.335.4919.768.7922.076.2915.11
Stylam Industries		4.9315.0834.2760.65104.5930.6822.38
Greenply Industries		-0.05-11.196.7417.36-8.3319.309.37
Greenpanel Industries		0.05-1.53-15.91-15.69-28.28-16.46-4.40
Rushil Decor		3.6511.533.23-11.74-25.17-15.16-7.07
Archidply Industries		8.518.51-1.08-7.39-13.408.8921.19
Duroply Industries		1.46-14.29-25.05-27.00-48.75-17.52-1.23
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products		-4.85-9.52-7.02-27.81-35.373.858.69
Archidply Decor		-6.195.600-1.19-18.47-2.5315.18
Alfa Ica (India)		0.89-1.981.51-6.04-16.3818.2711.27
Adhata Global		-9.41-33.04-16.12-17.50-50.7538.6921.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ecoboard Industries has gained 91.62% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.79%), Greenlam Industries (22.07%), Stylam Industries (104.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Ecoboard Industries has outperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.35%) and Greenlam Industries (15.11%).

Ecoboard Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ecoboard Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
554.5855.73
1053.855.13
2054.7555.13
5056.9256.74
10060.6357.03
20052.8353.06

Source: Dion Global

Ecoboard Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ecoboard Industries saw a drop in promoter holding to 44.84%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 55.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ecoboard Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 04:17 AM IST ISTEcoboard Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 09:01 PM IST ISTEcoboard Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 14, 2026, 07:55 PM IST ISTEcoboard Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 23, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTEcoboard Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held For Approval Of Audited Financial Results For Q
May 23, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTEcoboard Industries - Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Ecoboard Industries

Ecoboard Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1991PLC064087 and registration number is 064087. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of anti-sprouting products, plant growth regulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramakrishna Raju Gottumukkala
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Raju Gottumukkala
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Sujani Venkata Indukuri
    Director
  • Mr. Veeravenkata Rama Raju Penmetsa
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siva Sankar Kalive
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bhagyashri Dharmasa Zad
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ecoboard Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Ecoboard Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ecoboard Industries is ₹56.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ecoboard Industries?

The Ecoboard Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ecoboard Industries?

The market cap of Ecoboard Industries is ₹129.64 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ecoboard Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ecoboard Industries are ₹57.10 and ₹56.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ecoboard Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ecoboard Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ecoboard Industries is ₹77.80 and 52-week low of Ecoboard Industries is ₹26.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ecoboard Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ecoboard Industries has shown returns of 0.11% over the past day, -2.45% for the past month, -16.72% over 3 months, 91.62% over 1 year, 35.72% across 3 years, and 38.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ecoboard Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ecoboard Industries are -12.86 and 6.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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