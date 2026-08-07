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Alfa Ica (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALFA ICA (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Alfa Ica (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹79.40 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Alfa Ica (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.40₹79.40
₹79.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.78₹101.40
₹79.40
Open Price
₹79.40
Prev. Close
₹79.40
Volume
10

Source: Dion Global

Alfa Ica (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alfa Ica (India)		0.89-1.981.51-6.04-16.3818.2711.27
Century Plyboards (India)		-1.861.52-2.19-1.945.797.5913.35
Greenlam Industries		8.335.4919.768.7922.076.2915.11
Stylam Industries		4.9315.0834.2760.65104.5930.6822.38
Greenply Industries		-0.05-11.196.7417.36-8.3319.39.37
Greenpanel Industries		0.05-1.53-15.91-15.69-28.28-16.46-4.4
Rushil Decor		3.6511.533.23-11.74-25.17-15.16-7.07
Archidply Industries		8.518.51-1.08-7.39-13.48.8921.19
Ecoboard Industries		4.34-2.45-16.723.8891.6235.7238.62
Duroply Industries		1.46-14.29-25.05-27-48.75-17.52-1.23
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products		-4.85-9.52-7.02-27.81-35.373.858.69
Archidply Decor		-6.195.60-1.19-18.47-2.5315.18
Adhata Global		-9.41-33.04-16.12-17.5-50.7538.6921.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alfa Ica (India) has declined 16.38% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.79%), Greenlam Industries (22.07%), Stylam Industries (104.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Alfa Ica (India) has underperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.35%) and Greenlam Industries (15.11%).

Alfa Ica (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alfa Ica (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
575.3878.11
1074.6977.05
2076.9176.78
5076.7177.25
10078.1178.52
20082.0780.48

Source: Dion Global

Alfa Ica (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alfa Ica (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Alfa Ica (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTAlfa Ica (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for For Quarter Ended On 30Th June,2026
Jul 09, 2026, 05:18 PM IST ISTAlfa Ica (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 05:24 PM IST ISTAlfa Ica (India) - Newspaper Advertisement
May 20, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTAlfa Ica (India) - Financial Results 31St March.2026
May 20, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTAlfa Ica (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome

Source: Dion Global

About Alfa Ica (India)

Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20100GJ1991PLC016763 and registration number is 016763. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paper and paper products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shyamal Raval
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rishi Tikmani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ayush Kedia
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Pooja Tikmani
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Poonam Panchal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Alfa Ica (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Alfa Ica (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alfa Ica (India) is ₹79.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alfa Ica (India)?

The Alfa Ica (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alfa Ica (India)?

The market cap of Alfa Ica (India) is ₹32.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alfa Ica (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alfa Ica (India) are ₹79.40 and ₹79.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alfa Ica (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alfa Ica (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alfa Ica (India) is ₹101.40 and 52-week low of Alfa Ica (India) is ₹67.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Alfa Ica (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alfa Ica (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.98% for the past month, 1.51% over 3 months, -16.38% over 1 year, 18.27% across 3 years, and 11.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alfa Ica (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alfa Ica (India) are 16.89 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Alfa Ica (India) News

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