MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20100GJ1991PLC016763 and registration number is 016763. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paper and paper products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. is ₹21.21 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. is 14.82 and PB ratio of Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. is 1.06 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. is ₹52.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. is ₹55.21 and 52-week low of Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. is ₹35.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.