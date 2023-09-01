What is the Market Cap of Alfa Ica (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. is ₹21.21 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alfa Ica (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. is 14.82 and PB ratio of Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. is 1.06 as on .

What is the share price of Alfa Ica (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. is ₹52.50 as on .