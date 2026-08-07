What is the share price of Alfa Ica (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alfa Ica (India) is ₹79.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Alfa Ica (India)? The Alfa Ica (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alfa Ica (India)? The market cap of Alfa Ica (India) is ₹32.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alfa Ica (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alfa Ica (India) are ₹79.40 and ₹79.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alfa Ica (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alfa Ica (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alfa Ica (India) is ₹101.40 and 52-week low of Alfa Ica (India) is ₹67.78 as on .

How has the Alfa Ica (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Alfa Ica (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.98% for the past month, 1.51% over 3 months, -16.38% over 1 year, 18.27% across 3 years, and 11.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alfa Ica (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alfa Ica (India) are 16.89 and 1.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global