Here's the live share price of Alfa Ica (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alfa Ica (India)
|0.89
|-1.98
|1.51
|-6.04
|-16.38
|18.27
|11.27
|Century Plyboards (India)
|-1.86
|1.52
|-2.19
|-1.94
|5.79
|7.59
|13.35
|Greenlam Industries
|8.33
|5.49
|19.76
|8.79
|22.07
|6.29
|15.11
|Stylam Industries
|4.93
|15.08
|34.27
|60.65
|104.59
|30.68
|22.38
|Greenply Industries
|-0.05
|-11.19
|6.74
|17.36
|-8.33
|19.3
|9.37
|Greenpanel Industries
|0.05
|-1.53
|-15.91
|-15.69
|-28.28
|-16.46
|-4.4
|Rushil Decor
|3.65
|11.53
|3.23
|-11.74
|-25.17
|-15.16
|-7.07
|Archidply Industries
|8.51
|8.51
|-1.08
|-7.39
|-13.4
|8.89
|21.19
|Ecoboard Industries
|4.34
|-2.45
|-16.72
|3.88
|91.62
|35.72
|38.62
|Duroply Industries
|1.46
|-14.29
|-25.05
|-27
|-48.75
|-17.52
|-1.23
|Royal Cushion Vinyl Products
|-4.85
|-9.52
|-7.02
|-27.81
|-35.37
|3.85
|8.69
|Archidply Decor
|-6.19
|5.6
|0
|-1.19
|-18.47
|-2.53
|15.18
|Adhata Global
|-9.41
|-33.04
|-16.12
|-17.5
|-50.75
|38.69
|21.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alfa Ica (India) has declined 16.38% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.79%), Greenlam Industries (22.07%), Stylam Industries (104.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Alfa Ica (India) has underperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.35%) and Greenlam Industries (15.11%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|75.38
|78.11
|10
|74.69
|77.05
|20
|76.91
|76.78
|50
|76.71
|77.25
|100
|78.11
|78.52
|200
|82.07
|80.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alfa Ica (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.82% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|Alfa Ica (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for For Quarter Ended On 30Th June,2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:18 PM IST IST
|Alfa Ica (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 05:24 PM IST IST
|Alfa Ica (India) - Newspaper Advertisement
|May 20, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Alfa Ica (India) - Financial Results 31St March.2026
|May 20, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Alfa Ica (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome
Source: Dion Global
Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20100GJ1991PLC016763 and registration number is 016763. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paper and paper products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alfa Ica (India) is ₹79.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alfa Ica (India) is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alfa Ica (India) is ₹32.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alfa Ica (India) are ₹79.40 and ₹79.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alfa Ica (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alfa Ica (India) is ₹101.40 and 52-week low of Alfa Ica (India) is ₹67.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alfa Ica (India) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -1.98% for the past month, 1.51% over 3 months, -16.38% over 1 year, 18.27% across 3 years, and 11.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alfa Ica (India) are 16.89 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global