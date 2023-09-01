Follow Us

ALFA ICA (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Laminates | Smallcap | BSE
₹52.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.25₹52.50
₹52.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.10₹55.21
₹52.50
Open Price
₹52.50
Prev. Close
₹52.50
Volume
0

Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R152.58
  • R252.67
  • R352.83
  • Pivot
    52.42
  • S152.33
  • S252.17
  • S352.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 546.2351.48
  • 1045.6251.2
  • 2046.3450.82
  • 5045.9449.6
  • 10045.5647.83
  • 20046.9646.19

Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.041.1037.0825.4511.46167.8625.75
-3.16-6.9122.7244.2626.62203.9687.56
12.1411.097.8667.9053.44594.15373.20
7.096.379.736.63-44.82268.33-44.08
20.9022.6497.9650.46-35.9094.0514.73
-0.4611.0224.3214.89131.93673.10131.93
3.0925.9354.9740.5083.78486.21160.74
0-5.00-20.04-30.37-18.24-33.05-88.11

Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Alfa Ica (India) Ltd.

Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20100GJ1991PLC016763 and registration number is 016763. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of paper and paper products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Indermal Nahta
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rishi Tikmani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ayush Kedia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pooja Tikmani
    Woman Director

FAQs on Alfa Ica (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alfa Ica (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. is ₹21.21 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alfa Ica (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. is 14.82 and PB ratio of Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. is 1.06 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Alfa Ica (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. is ₹52.50 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alfa Ica (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. is ₹55.21 and 52-week low of Alfa Ica (India) Ltd. is ₹35.10 as on Aug 31, 2023.

