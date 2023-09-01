Follow Us

DUROPLY INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Decoratives - Wood/Fibre/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹180.65 Closed
-2.22-4.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Duroply Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹178.10₹188.00
₹180.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.00₹250.00
₹180.65
Open Price
₹188.00
Prev. Close
₹184.75
Volume
2,022

Duroply Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1189.23
  • R2193.57
  • R3199.13
  • Pivot
    183.67
  • S1179.33
  • S2173.77
  • S3169.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5157.61186.08
  • 10159.13187.16
  • 20160.7190.28
  • 50167.74194.3
  • 100149.1187.48
  • 200135.23173.41

Duroply Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.07-7.55-14.9341.201.23526.7869.79
3.764.3322.1635.172.67351.28209.38
3.6311.0917.2933.43-16.04721.06839.80
-2.45-3.290.6518.38-14.8881.04-20.28
10.2535.74128.38218.57215.14929.87268.08
-0.7231.309.6834.3316.6719.32-62.68
0.56-5.03-2.3816.89-31.69151.4018.41
0.535.6230.3012.95-17.59824.81891.94
-0.64-5.477.8733.028.32183.09183.09
0-4.55-10.10-25.0331.58374.45225.00
21.1411.9111.05-11.16-36.26-22.57-80.87
2.9627.3954.1459.0551.5233.56-1.36
0.098.8011.11-4.88-30.2235.61-51.17
01.82-6.67-7.44-31.71-38.19-38.19
17.1648.5421.9943.7252.36-77.24-90.11

Duroply Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Duroply Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Duroply Industries Ltd.

Duroply Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1957 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211WB1957PLC023493 and registration number is 023493. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 190.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sudeep Chitlangia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Akhilesh Chitlangia
    Executive Director & COO
  • Mrs. Sheela Chitlangia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinay Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sujit Chakravorti
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Kali Kumar Chaudhuri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ratan Lal Gaggar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Probir Roy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Singhania
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Suparna Chakrabortti
    Independent Director

FAQs on Duroply Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Duroply Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Duroply Industries Ltd. is ₹140.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Duroply Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Duroply Industries Ltd. is 25.77 and PB ratio of Duroply Industries Ltd. is 1.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Duroply Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Duroply Industries Ltd. is ₹180.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Duroply Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Duroply Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Duroply Industries Ltd. is ₹250.00 and 52-week low of Duroply Industries Ltd. is ₹101.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

