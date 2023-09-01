Duroply Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1957 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211WB1957PLC023493 and registration number is 023493. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 190.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.