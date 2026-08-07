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Duroply Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

DUROPLY INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Duroply Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹108.00 Closed
-0.23₹ -0.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Duroply Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹107.00₹111.95
₹108.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹102.65₹225.00
₹108.00
Open Price
₹111.95
Prev. Close
₹108.25
Volume
9,096

Source: Dion Global

Duroply Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Duroply Industries		1.46-14.29-25.05-27.00-48.75-17.52-1.23
Century Plyboards (India)		-1.861.52-2.19-1.945.797.5913.35
Greenlam Industries		8.335.4919.768.7922.076.2915.11
Stylam Industries		4.9315.0834.2760.65104.5930.6822.38
Greenply Industries		-0.05-11.196.7417.36-8.3319.309.37
Greenpanel Industries		0.05-1.53-15.91-15.69-28.28-16.46-4.40
Rushil Decor		3.6511.533.23-11.74-25.17-15.16-7.07
Archidply Industries		8.518.51-1.08-7.39-13.408.8921.19
Ecoboard Industries		4.34-2.45-16.723.8891.6235.7238.62
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products		-4.85-9.52-7.02-27.81-35.373.858.69
Archidply Decor		-6.195.600-1.19-18.47-2.5315.18
Alfa Ica (India)		0.89-1.981.51-6.04-16.3818.2711.27
Adhata Global		-9.41-33.04-16.12-17.50-50.7538.6921.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Duroply Industries has declined 48.75% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.79%), Greenlam Industries (22.07%), Stylam Industries (104.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Duroply Industries has underperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.35%) and Greenlam Industries (15.11%).

Duroply Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Duroply Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5105.06104.76
10105.12105.86
20111.25109.42
50121.14118.3
100129.66128.62
200148.31145.99

Source: Dion Global

Duroply Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Duroply Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Duroply Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTDuroply Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quart
Jul 31, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTDuroply Industries - Book Closure For AGM (Cut-Off Date For E- Voting)
Jul 31, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTDuroply Industries - Annual General Meeting On 4Th September, 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 04:50 PM IST ISTDuroply Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 10, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTDuroply Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Source: Dion Global

About Duroply Industries

Duroply Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1957 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211WB1957PLC023493 and registration number is 023493. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 402.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sudeep Chitlangia
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Akhilesh Chitlangia
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vinay Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anup Kumar Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar Singhania
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Suparna Chakrabortti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kulvin Suri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shivram Sethuraman
    Independent Director

FAQs on Duroply Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Duroply Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Duroply Industries is ₹108.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Duroply Industries?

The Duroply Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Duroply Industries?

The market cap of Duroply Industries is ₹80.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Duroply Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Duroply Industries are ₹111.95 and ₹107.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Duroply Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Duroply Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Duroply Industries is ₹225.00 and 52-week low of Duroply Industries is ₹102.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Duroply Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Duroply Industries has shown returns of -0.23% over the past day, -14.29% for the past month, -25.05% over 3 months, -48.75% over 1 year, -17.52% across 3 years, and -1.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Duroply Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Duroply Industries are 0.00 and 1.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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