Here's the live share price of Duroply Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Duroply Industries
|1.46
|-14.29
|-25.05
|-27.00
|-48.75
|-17.52
|-1.23
|Century Plyboards (India)
|-1.86
|1.52
|-2.19
|-1.94
|5.79
|7.59
|13.35
|Greenlam Industries
|8.33
|5.49
|19.76
|8.79
|22.07
|6.29
|15.11
|Stylam Industries
|4.93
|15.08
|34.27
|60.65
|104.59
|30.68
|22.38
|Greenply Industries
|-0.05
|-11.19
|6.74
|17.36
|-8.33
|19.30
|9.37
|Greenpanel Industries
|0.05
|-1.53
|-15.91
|-15.69
|-28.28
|-16.46
|-4.40
|Rushil Decor
|3.65
|11.53
|3.23
|-11.74
|-25.17
|-15.16
|-7.07
|Archidply Industries
|8.51
|8.51
|-1.08
|-7.39
|-13.40
|8.89
|21.19
|Ecoboard Industries
|4.34
|-2.45
|-16.72
|3.88
|91.62
|35.72
|38.62
|Royal Cushion Vinyl Products
|-4.85
|-9.52
|-7.02
|-27.81
|-35.37
|3.85
|8.69
|Archidply Decor
|-6.19
|5.60
|0
|-1.19
|-18.47
|-2.53
|15.18
|Alfa Ica (India)
|0.89
|-1.98
|1.51
|-6.04
|-16.38
|18.27
|11.27
|Adhata Global
|-9.41
|-33.04
|-16.12
|-17.50
|-50.75
|38.69
|21.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Duroply Industries has declined 48.75% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (5.79%), Greenlam Industries (22.07%), Stylam Industries (104.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Duroply Industries has underperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.35%) and Greenlam Industries (15.11%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|105.06
|104.76
|10
|105.12
|105.86
|20
|111.25
|109.42
|50
|121.14
|118.3
|100
|129.66
|128.62
|200
|148.31
|145.99
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Duroply Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.10%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Duroply Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quart
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Duroply Industries - Book Closure For AGM (Cut-Off Date For E- Voting)
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Duroply Industries - Annual General Meeting On 4Th September, 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:50 PM IST IST
|Duroply Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 10, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Duroply Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Source: Dion Global
Duroply Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1957 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211WB1957PLC023493 and registration number is 023493. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 402.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Duroply Industries is ₹108.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Duroply Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Duroply Industries is ₹80.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Duroply Industries are ₹111.95 and ₹107.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Duroply Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Duroply Industries is ₹225.00 and 52-week low of Duroply Industries is ₹102.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Duroply Industries has shown returns of -0.23% over the past day, -14.29% for the past month, -25.05% over 3 months, -48.75% over 1 year, -17.52% across 3 years, and -1.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Duroply Industries are 0.00 and 1.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global