What is the share price of Duroply Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Duroply Industries is ₹108.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Duroply Industries? The Duroply Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Duroply Industries? The market cap of Duroply Industries is ₹80.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Duroply Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Duroply Industries are ₹111.95 and ₹107.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Duroply Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Duroply Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Duroply Industries is ₹225.00 and 52-week low of Duroply Industries is ₹102.65 as on .

How has the Duroply Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Duroply Industries has shown returns of -0.23% over the past day, -14.29% for the past month, -25.05% over 3 months, -48.75% over 1 year, -17.52% across 3 years, and -1.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Duroply Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Duroply Industries are 0.00 and 1.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global