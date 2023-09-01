Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.07
|-7.55
|-14.93
|41.20
|1.23
|526.78
|69.79
|3.76
|4.33
|22.16
|35.17
|2.67
|351.28
|209.38
|3.63
|11.09
|17.29
|33.43
|-16.04
|721.06
|839.80
|-2.45
|-3.29
|0.65
|18.38
|-14.88
|81.04
|-20.28
|10.25
|35.74
|128.38
|218.57
|215.14
|929.87
|268.08
|-0.72
|31.30
|9.68
|34.33
|16.67
|19.32
|-62.68
|0.56
|-5.03
|-2.38
|16.89
|-31.69
|151.40
|18.41
|0.53
|5.62
|30.30
|12.95
|-17.59
|824.81
|891.94
|-0.64
|-5.47
|7.87
|33.02
|8.32
|183.09
|183.09
|0
|-4.55
|-10.10
|-25.03
|31.58
|374.45
|225.00
|21.14
|11.91
|11.05
|-11.16
|-36.26
|-22.57
|-80.87
|2.96
|27.39
|54.14
|59.05
|51.52
|33.56
|-1.36
|0.09
|8.80
|11.11
|-4.88
|-30.22
|35.61
|-51.17
|0
|1.82
|-6.67
|-7.44
|-31.71
|-38.19
|-38.19
|17.16
|48.54
|21.99
|43.72
|52.36
|-77.24
|-90.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Duroply Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/06/1957 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L20211WB1957PLC023493 and registration number is 023493. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of veneer sheets; manufacture of plywood, laminboard, particle board and other panels and board. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 190.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.46 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Duroply Industries Ltd. is ₹140.42 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Duroply Industries Ltd. is 25.77 and PB ratio of Duroply Industries Ltd. is 1.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Duroply Industries Ltd. is ₹180.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Duroply Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Duroply Industries Ltd. is ₹250.00 and 52-week low of Duroply Industries Ltd. is ₹101.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.