Here's the live share price of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Royal Cushion Vinyl Products
|-4.85
|-8.7
|-6.32
|-27.81
|-35.26
|3.85
|8.69
|Century Plyboards (India)
|-1.86
|1.69
|-1.3
|-1.94
|6.48
|7.59
|13.35
|Greenlam Industries
|8.33
|9.48
|20.85
|8.79
|20.21
|6.29
|15.11
|Stylam Industries
|4.93
|16.13
|39.47
|60.65
|110.25
|30.68
|22.38
|Greenply Industries
|-0.05
|-9.28
|4.45
|17.36
|-7.95
|19.3
|9.37
|Greenpanel Industries
|0.05
|2.2
|-14.53
|-15.69
|-28.75
|-16.46
|-4.4
|Rushil Decor
|3.65
|13.72
|5.54
|-11.74
|-24.66
|-15.16
|-7.07
|Archidply Industries
|8.51
|8.51
|-0.02
|-7.39
|-9.67
|8.89
|21.19
|Ecoboard Industries
|4.34
|4.21
|-11.96
|3.88
|101.03
|35.72
|38.62
|Duroply Industries
|1.46
|-10.37
|-23.43
|-27
|-48.58
|-17.52
|-1.23
|Archidply Decor
|-6.19
|5.6
|0
|-1.19
|-18.47
|-2.53
|15.18
|Alfa Ica (India)
|0.89
|-1.98
|6.79
|-6.04
|-13.13
|18.27
|11.27
|Adhata Global
|-9.41
|-33.04
|-16.12
|-17.5
|-50.75
|38.69
|21.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Royal Cushion Vinyl Products has declined 35.26% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (6.48%), Greenlam Industries (20.21%), Stylam Industries (110.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Royal Cushion Vinyl Products has underperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.35%) and Greenlam Industries (15.11%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.4
|15.3
|10
|15.83
|15.59
|20
|16.62
|15.96
|50
|16.07
|16.26
|100
|16.59
|16.97
|200
|18.81
|18.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Royal Cushion Vinyl Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 5.16%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:28 AM IST IST
|Royal Cushion Vi - Board Meeting Intimation for 1. Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter End
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Royal Cushion Vi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 21, 2026, 03:35 AM IST IST
|Royal Cushion Vi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Royal Cushion Vi - General- Related Party Transaction For March 2026
|May 29, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Royal Cushion Vi - Results - Financials For The Year Ended March 31St, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1983PLC031395 and registration number is 031395. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Royal Cushion Vinyl Products is ₹15.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Royal Cushion Vinyl Products is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products is ₹55.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products are ₹16.60 and ₹15.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Royal Cushion Vinyl Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products is ₹25.89 and 52-week low of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products is ₹12.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Royal Cushion Vinyl Products has shown returns of -5.03% over the past day, -9.52% for the past month, -7.02% over 3 months, -35.37% over 1 year, 3.85% across 3 years, and 8.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products are -6.96 and -1.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global