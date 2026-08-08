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Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

ROYAL CUSHION VINYL PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.11 Closed
-5.03₹ -0.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.00₹16.60
₹15.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.80₹25.89
₹15.11
Open Price
₹16.60
Prev. Close
₹15.91
Volume
274

Source: Dion Global

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products		-4.85-8.7-6.32-27.81-35.263.858.69
Century Plyboards (India)		-1.861.69-1.3-1.946.487.5913.35
Greenlam Industries		8.339.4820.858.7920.216.2915.11
Stylam Industries		4.9316.1339.4760.65110.2530.6822.38
Greenply Industries		-0.05-9.284.4517.36-7.9519.39.37
Greenpanel Industries		0.052.2-14.53-15.69-28.75-16.46-4.4
Rushil Decor		3.6513.725.54-11.74-24.66-15.16-7.07
Archidply Industries		8.518.51-0.02-7.39-9.678.8921.19
Ecoboard Industries		4.344.21-11.963.88101.0335.7238.62
Duroply Industries		1.46-10.37-23.43-27-48.58-17.52-1.23
Archidply Decor		-6.195.60-1.19-18.47-2.5315.18
Alfa Ica (India)		0.89-1.986.79-6.04-13.1318.2711.27
Adhata Global		-9.41-33.04-16.12-17.5-50.7538.6921.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Royal Cushion Vinyl Products has declined 35.26% compared to peers like Century Plyboards (India) (6.48%), Greenlam Industries (20.21%), Stylam Industries (110.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Royal Cushion Vinyl Products has underperformed peers relative to Century Plyboards (India) (13.35%) and Greenlam Industries (15.11%).

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.415.3
1015.8315.59
2016.6215.96
5016.0716.26
10016.5916.97
20018.8118.78

Source: Dion Global

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Royal Cushion Vinyl Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 5.16%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:28 AM IST ISTRoyal Cushion Vi - Board Meeting Intimation for 1. Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter End
Jul 31, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTRoyal Cushion Vi - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 21, 2026, 03:35 AM IST ISTRoyal Cushion Vi - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTRoyal Cushion Vi - General- Related Party Transaction For March 2026
May 29, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTRoyal Cushion Vi - Results - Financials For The Year Ended March 31St, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Royal Cushion Vinyl Products

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1983PLC031395 and registration number is 031395. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh K Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayesh A Motasha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Avani Jolly Pandit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhaval Vakharia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Share Price

What is the share price of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Royal Cushion Vinyl Products is ₹15.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Royal Cushion Vinyl Products?

The Royal Cushion Vinyl Products is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products?

The market cap of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products is ₹55.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products are ₹16.60 and ₹15.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Royal Cushion Vinyl Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products is ₹25.89 and 52-week low of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products is ₹12.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Royal Cushion Vinyl Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Royal Cushion Vinyl Products has shown returns of -5.03% over the past day, -9.52% for the past month, -7.02% over 3 months, -35.37% over 1 year, 3.85% across 3 years, and 8.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products are -6.96 and -1.51 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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