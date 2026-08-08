What is the share price of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Royal Cushion Vinyl Products is ₹15.11 as on .

What kind of stock is Royal Cushion Vinyl Products? The Royal Cushion Vinyl Products is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products? The market cap of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products is ₹55.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products are ₹16.60 and ₹15.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Royal Cushion Vinyl Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products is ₹25.89 and 52-week low of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products is ₹12.80 as on .

How has the Royal Cushion Vinyl Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Royal Cushion Vinyl Products has shown returns of -5.03% over the past day, -9.52% for the past month, -7.02% over 3 months, -35.37% over 1 year, 3.85% across 3 years, and 8.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products are -6.96 and -1.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global