Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ROYAL CUSHION VINYL PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Laminates | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.44₹18.00
₹17.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.18₹18.00
₹17.00
Open Price
₹18.00
Prev. Close
₹17.00
Volume
0

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.85
  • R218.71
  • R319.41
  • Pivot
    17.15
  • S116.29
  • S215.59
  • S314.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.7616.37
  • 1014.0115.58
  • 2014.3214.58
  • 5012.5313.02
  • 10010.912.2
  • 20010.5111.81

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.0925.9354.9740.5083.78486.21160.74
-3.16-6.9122.7244.2626.62203.9687.56
11.5510.507.2967.0252.63590.49370.71
7.096.379.736.63-44.82268.33-44.08
20.9022.6497.9650.46-35.9094.0514.73
-0.4611.0224.3214.89131.93673.10131.93
-1.041.1037.0825.4511.46167.8625.75
0-5.00-20.04-30.37-18.24-33.05-88.11

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd.

Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1983PLC031395 and registration number is 031395. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh K Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jayesh A Motasha
    Director
  • Mrs. Avani Jolly Pandit
    Director
  • Mrs. Harsha Mukesh Shah
    Director

FAQs on Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. is ₹20.51 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. is 12.99 and PB ratio of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. is -0.05 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the share price of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. is ₹17.00 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. is ₹18.00 and 52-week low of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. is ₹8.18 as on Aug 29, 2023.

