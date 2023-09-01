Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.09
|25.93
|54.97
|40.50
|83.78
|486.21
|160.74
|-3.16
|-6.91
|22.72
|44.26
|26.62
|203.96
|87.56
|11.55
|10.50
|7.29
|67.02
|52.63
|590.49
|370.71
|7.09
|6.37
|9.73
|6.63
|-44.82
|268.33
|-44.08
|20.90
|22.64
|97.96
|50.46
|-35.90
|94.05
|14.73
|-0.46
|11.02
|24.32
|14.89
|131.93
|673.10
|131.93
|-1.04
|1.10
|37.08
|25.45
|11.46
|167.86
|25.75
|0
|-5.00
|-20.04
|-30.37
|-18.24
|-33.05
|-88.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1983PLC031395 and registration number is 031395. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 68.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. is ₹20.51 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.
P/E ratio of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. is 12.99 and PB ratio of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. is -0.05 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. is ₹17.00 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. is ₹18.00 and 52-week low of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd. is ₹8.18 as on Aug 29, 2023.