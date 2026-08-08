Here's the live share price of Narmada Agrobase along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Narmada Agrobase
|-20.37
|-23.09
|-26.94
|-15.62
|21.20
|22.80
|7.17
|Avanti Feeds
|0.98
|-4.60
|-37.37
|-17.70
|39.73
|31.54
|8.18
|Godrej Agrovet
|-2.35
|-3.11
|-7.16
|-6.65
|-33.11
|3.73
|-4.72
|KSE
|6.71
|12.95
|-1.98
|-6.40
|-6.29
|7.83
|-3.49
|Shivam Chemicals
|4.66
|-9.09
|-10.19
|11.20
|58.73
|28.25
|16.10
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Narmada Agrobase has gained 21.20% compared to peers like Avanti Feeds (39.73%), Godrej Agrovet (-33.11%), KSE (-6.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Narmada Agrobase has outperformed peers relative to Avanti Feeds (8.18%) and Godrej Agrovet (-4.72%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.12
|16.12
|10
|17.3
|16.69
|20
|17.63
|17.24
|50
|18.29
|17.69
|100
|17.62
|17.23
|200
|15.3
|15.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Narmada Agrobase remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.07%, FII holding fell to 0.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Narmada Agrobase - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING TO CONSIDER THE UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF T
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Narmada Agrobase - Submission Of Voting Results Of Resolution Passed Through Postal Ballot Pursuant To Regulation 44(3) Of SE
|Jul 31, 2026, 06:12 AM IST IST
|Narmada Agrobase - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 25, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|Narmada Agrobase - Intimation Of Record Date For Sub-Division/ Split Of Equity Shares Of The Company
|Jul 18, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Narmada Agrobase - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Narmada Agrobase Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15494GJ2013PLC073468 and registration number is 073468. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cattle feed. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narmada Agrobase is ₹13.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Narmada Agrobase is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Narmada Agrobase is ₹104.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Narmada Agrobase are ₹14.01 and ₹13.52.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narmada Agrobase stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narmada Agrobase is ₹22.59 and 52-week low of Narmada Agrobase is ₹10.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Narmada Agrobase has shown returns of -1.37% over the past day, -23.09% for the past month, -26.94% over 3 months, 21.2% over 1 year, 22.8% across 3 years, and 7.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Narmada Agrobase are 27.01 and 1.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global