Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Narmada Agrobase Share Price

NSE
BSE

NARMADA AGROBASE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Narmada Agrobase along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.72 Closed
-1.37₹ -0.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Narmada Agrobase Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.52₹14.01
₹13.72
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.00₹22.59
₹13.72
Open Price
₹14.01
Prev. Close
₹13.91
Volume
70,102

Source: Dion Global

Narmada Agrobase Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Narmada Agrobase		-20.37-23.09-26.94-15.6221.2022.807.17
Avanti Feeds		0.98-4.60-37.37-17.7039.7331.548.18
Godrej Agrovet		-2.35-3.11-7.16-6.65-33.113.73-4.72
KSE		6.7112.95-1.98-6.40-6.297.83-3.49
Shivam Chemicals		4.66-9.09-10.1911.2058.7328.2516.10

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Narmada Agrobase has gained 21.20% compared to peers like Avanti Feeds (39.73%), Godrej Agrovet (-33.11%), KSE (-6.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Narmada Agrobase has outperformed peers relative to Avanti Feeds (8.18%) and Godrej Agrovet (-4.72%).

Narmada Agrobase Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Narmada Agrobase Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.1216.12
1017.316.69
2017.6317.24
5018.2917.69
10017.6217.23
20015.315.72

Source: Dion Global

Narmada Agrobase Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Narmada Agrobase remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 7.07%, FII holding fell to 0.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Narmada Agrobase Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTNarmada Agrobase - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING TO CONSIDER THE UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF T
Jul 31, 2026, 06:28 AM IST ISTNarmada Agrobase - Submission Of Voting Results Of Resolution Passed Through Postal Ballot Pursuant To Regulation 44(3) Of SE
Jul 31, 2026, 06:12 AM IST ISTNarmada Agrobase - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 25, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTNarmada Agrobase - Intimation Of Record Date For Sub-Division/ Split Of Equity Shares Of The Company
Jul 18, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTNarmada Agrobase - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Narmada Agrobase

Narmada Agrobase Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15494GJ2013PLC073468 and registration number is 073468. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cattle feed. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 78.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Neerajkumar Sureshchandra Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Suresh Chandra Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Pooja Aidasani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Bhavarlal Prajapati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Soni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shweta Vivek Nathwani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Narmada Agrobase Share Price

What is the share price of Narmada Agrobase?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narmada Agrobase is ₹13.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Narmada Agrobase?

The Narmada Agrobase is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Narmada Agrobase?

The market cap of Narmada Agrobase is ₹104.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Narmada Agrobase?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Narmada Agrobase are ₹14.01 and ₹13.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Narmada Agrobase?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narmada Agrobase stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narmada Agrobase is ₹22.59 and 52-week low of Narmada Agrobase is ₹10.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Narmada Agrobase performed historically in terms of returns?

The Narmada Agrobase has shown returns of -1.37% over the past day, -23.09% for the past month, -26.94% over 3 months, 21.2% over 1 year, 22.8% across 3 years, and 7.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Narmada Agrobase?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Narmada Agrobase are 27.01 and 1.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Narmada Agrobase News

More Narmada Agrobase News
Market Pulse