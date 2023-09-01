What is the Market Cap of Narmada Agrobase Ltd.? The market cap of Narmada Agrobase Ltd. is ₹26.35 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Narmada Agrobase Ltd.? P/E ratio of Narmada Agrobase Ltd. is 38.9 and PB ratio of Narmada Agrobase Ltd. is 1.66 as on .

What is the share price of Narmada Agrobase Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narmada Agrobase Ltd. is ₹19.45 as on .