What is the share price of Narmada Agrobase? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narmada Agrobase is ₹13.72 as on .

What kind of stock is Narmada Agrobase? The Narmada Agrobase is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Narmada Agrobase? The market cap of Narmada Agrobase is ₹104.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Narmada Agrobase? Today’s highest and lowest price of Narmada Agrobase are ₹14.01 and ₹13.52.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Narmada Agrobase? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narmada Agrobase stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narmada Agrobase is ₹22.59 and 52-week low of Narmada Agrobase is ₹10.00 as on .

How has the Narmada Agrobase performed historically in terms of returns? The Narmada Agrobase has shown returns of -1.37% over the past day, -23.09% for the past month, -26.94% over 3 months, 21.2% over 1 year, 22.8% across 3 years, and 7.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Narmada Agrobase? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Narmada Agrobase are 27.01 and 1.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global