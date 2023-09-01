Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Narmada Agrobase Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NARMADA AGROBASE LTD.

Sector : Animal/Shrimp Feed | Smallcap | NSE
₹19.45 Closed
-1.77-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Narmada Agrobase Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.00₹20.20
₹19.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.35₹31.30
₹19.45
Open Price
₹19.95
Prev. Close
₹19.80
Volume
57,136

Narmada Agrobase Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.17
  • R220.33
  • R320.47
  • Pivot
    20.03
  • S119.87
  • S219.73
  • S319.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 522.8619.85
  • 1023.4819.86
  • 2023.0219.84
  • 5020.0519.97
  • 10016.2420.33
  • 20014.7820.33

Narmada Agrobase Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.501.52-0.74-11.11-10.7138.8915.76
2.696.5913.8418.95-5.96-14.883.90

Narmada Agrobase Ltd. Share Holdings

Narmada Agrobase Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Apr, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Narmada Agrobase Ltd.

Narmada Agrobase Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15494GJ2013PLC073468 and registration number is 073468. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cattle feed. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Neerajkumar Sureshchandra Agrawal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Suresh Chandra Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Pooja Aidasani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Bhavarlal Prajapati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Dineshbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Dineshkumar Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Narmada Agrobase Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Narmada Agrobase Ltd.?

The market cap of Narmada Agrobase Ltd. is ₹26.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Narmada Agrobase Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Narmada Agrobase Ltd. is 38.9 and PB ratio of Narmada Agrobase Ltd. is 1.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Narmada Agrobase Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narmada Agrobase Ltd. is ₹19.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Narmada Agrobase Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narmada Agrobase Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narmada Agrobase Ltd. is ₹31.30 and 52-week low of Narmada Agrobase Ltd. is ₹18.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data