Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.50
|1.52
|-0.74
|-11.11
|-10.71
|38.89
|15.76
|2.69
|6.59
|13.84
|18.95
|-5.96
|-14.88
|3.90
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Apr, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Narmada Agrobase Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15494GJ2013PLC073468 and registration number is 073468. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of cattle feed. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Narmada Agrobase Ltd. is ₹26.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Narmada Agrobase Ltd. is 38.9 and PB ratio of Narmada Agrobase Ltd. is 1.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Narmada Agrobase Ltd. is ₹19.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Narmada Agrobase Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Narmada Agrobase Ltd. is ₹31.30 and 52-week low of Narmada Agrobase Ltd. is ₹18.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.