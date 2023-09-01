Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2018
|Board Meeting
|Others
Frog Cellsat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909DL2004PLC127530 and registration number is 127530. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2013.
The market cap of Frog Cellsat Ltd. is ₹382.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Frog Cellsat Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Frog Cellsat Ltd. is 3.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Frog Cellsat Ltd. is ₹248.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Frog Cellsat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Frog Cellsat Ltd. is ₹311.55 and 52-week low of Frog Cellsat Ltd. is ₹137.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.