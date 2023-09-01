Follow Us

FROG CELLSAT LTD.

Sector : Telecom Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹248.70 Closed
-2.45-6.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Frog Cellsat Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹247.40₹253.50
₹248.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹137.25₹311.55
₹248.70
Open Price
₹251.00
Prev. Close
₹254.95
Volume
14,800

Frog Cellsat Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1252.5
  • R2256.05
  • R3258.6
  • Pivot
    249.95
  • S1246.4
  • S2243.85
  • S3240.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5200.35254.95
  • 10158.12255.94
  • 2079.06261.06
  • 5031.62259.08
  • 10015.81244.49
  • 2007.91224.86

Frog Cellsat Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.31-18.2245.8751.8333.8533.8533.85
-0.86-2.884.5915.4317.8161.50150.34
1.935.0938.8653.5847.36112.94248.39
14.9421.2139.8644.939.8912.99-67.57
8.5315.1543.6955.65-28.192,517.141,713.86
0.955.7622.3549.9730.051,327.21201.02
45.3136.73104.31121.02135.3399.2699.26
14.8123.8330.5723.531.61175.4157.50
12.3152.4657.7768.75-5.46231.55159.54
16.0016.0020.83-19.44-47.27-42.00-92.03
8.578.5733.3339.45-11.63347.069.35
7.0622.924.7365.4210.63152.86-30.13
-0.34-3.61-13.0217.6014.1711.79-23.24

Frog Cellsat Ltd. Share Holdings

Frog Cellsat Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2018Board MeetingOthers

About Frog Cellsat Ltd.

Frog Cellsat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909DL2004PLC127530 and registration number is 127530. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2013.

Management

  • Mr. Konark Trivedi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Tarun Tularam Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Bhanu Trivedi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonal Trivedi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Barathy Sundaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kalayil Chacko
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ranjit Datta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Frog Cellsat Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Frog Cellsat Ltd.?

The market cap of Frog Cellsat Ltd. is ₹382.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Frog Cellsat Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Frog Cellsat Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Frog Cellsat Ltd. is 3.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Frog Cellsat Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Frog Cellsat Ltd. is ₹248.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Frog Cellsat Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Frog Cellsat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Frog Cellsat Ltd. is ₹311.55 and 52-week low of Frog Cellsat Ltd. is ₹137.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

