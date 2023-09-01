Follow Us

Kore Digital Ltd. Share Price

KORE DIGITAL LTD.

Sector : Telecom Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹295.45 Closed
-3.76-11.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Kore Digital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹291.65₹297.95
₹295.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹123.25₹331.15
₹295.45
Open Price
₹295.00
Prev. Close
₹307.00
Volume
12,800

Kore Digital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1296.75
  • R2300.5
  • R3303.05
  • Pivot
    294.2
  • S1290.45
  • S2287.9
  • S3284.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 538.19297.96
  • 1019.09282.8
  • 209.55263.29
  • 503.82229.72
  • 1001.910
  • 2000.950

Kore Digital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.6528.0154.7354.7354.7354.7354.73
3.936.4513.8026.275.89-8.797.84
4.6913.1515.9613.671.08386.04192.38
36.6772.3754.3241.6945.09587.50186.37
-0.370.6130.9339.15-21.57299.93140.06
00-6.25-11.76-42.310-50.00
-16.1661.1877.9270.4014.93300.58155.60
0.822.4316.136.34-6.35122.5534.21
2.472.4771.1344.35-6.74388.24-8.29
0.714.41-17.44-19.77-33.6416.39-31.73

Kore Digital Ltd. Share Holdings

About Kore Digital Ltd.

Telecom Equipment

Management

  • Mrs. Kashmira Ravindra Doshi
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Chaitanya Ravindra Doshi
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Ms. Hiral Jainesh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ruchi Ramesh Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajeet Krishna Kadam
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kore Digital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kore Digital Ltd.?

The market cap of Kore Digital Ltd. is ₹104.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kore Digital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kore Digital Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Kore Digital Ltd. is 17.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kore Digital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kore Digital Ltd. is ₹295.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kore Digital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kore Digital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kore Digital Ltd. is ₹331.15 and 52-week low of Kore Digital Ltd. is ₹123.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

