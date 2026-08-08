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Kore Digital Share Price

NSE
BSE

KORE DIGITAL

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of Kore Digital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹102.65 Closed
-0.24₹ -0.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kore Digital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.00₹105.00
₹102.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.85₹321.00
₹102.65
Open Price
₹102.20
Prev. Close
₹102.90
Volume
28,050

Source: Dion Global

Kore Digital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kore Digital		-0.19-18.85-36.60-25.54-63.3710.2610.03
Indus Towers		-1.300.84-4.19-15.3815.3430.5012.85
HFCL		7.25-7.9942.22187.90181.2141.6724.73
ITI		2.06-3.34-7.00-3.95-11.8333.0517.58
Tejas Networks		0.09-6.12-3.7444.59-9.97-14.888.36
Optiemus Infracom		-11.857.9326.7829.41-3.9730.5930.02
Pace Digitek		-11.41-13.18-1.74-5.50-16.53-5.85-3.55
Nelco		-5.594.9130.9441.0710.266.3321.31
GTL Infrastructure		0.81-5.34-12.0610.71-17.8818.25-15.33
Suyog Telematics		1.64-2.3210.5844.567.50-15.83-9.82
SAR Televenture		-7.19-15.59-26.78-47.80-43.805.583.31
Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies		-0.37-9.12-15.44-17.302.5291.5278.39
Frog Innovations		8.7329.8235.4853.55-4.29-9.302.89
Umiya Buildcon		1.37-0.451.81-0.2911.9415.4522.75
Shyam Telecom		-4.60-13.14-36.7055.408.0729.842.93

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kore Digital has declined 63.37% compared to peers like Indus Towers (15.34%), HFCL (181.21%), ITI (-11.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Kore Digital has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.85%) and HFCL (24.73%).

Kore Digital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kore Digital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5107.67107.28
10111.17109.07
20114.12112.06
50119.38119.15
100128.81129.95
200146.97162.03

Source: Dion Global

Kore Digital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kore Digital saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.87%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kore Digital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kore Digital fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Kore Digital

Kore Digital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2009PLC190361 and registration number is 190361. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipments & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravindra Navinchandra Doshi
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kashmira Ravindra Doshi
    Director
  • Mr. Chaitanya Ravindra Doshi
    Director
  • Ms. Nishtha Harivanshi Pamnani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ruchi Ramesh Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajeet Krishna Kadam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kore Digital Share Price

What is the share price of Kore Digital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kore Digital is ₹102.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kore Digital?

The Kore Digital is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kore Digital?

The market cap of Kore Digital is ₹123.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kore Digital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kore Digital are ₹105.00 and ₹101.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kore Digital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kore Digital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kore Digital is ₹321.00 and 52-week low of Kore Digital is ₹100.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kore Digital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kore Digital has shown returns of -0.24% over the past day, -18.85% for the past month, -36.6% over 3 months, -63.37% over 1 year, 10.26% across 3 years, and 10.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kore Digital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kore Digital are 3.37 and 0.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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