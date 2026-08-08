What is the share price of Kore Digital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kore Digital is ₹102.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Kore Digital? The Kore Digital is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kore Digital? The market cap of Kore Digital is ₹123.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kore Digital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kore Digital are ₹105.00 and ₹101.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kore Digital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kore Digital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kore Digital is ₹321.00 and 52-week low of Kore Digital is ₹100.85 as on .

How has the Kore Digital performed historically in terms of returns? The Kore Digital has shown returns of -0.24% over the past day, -18.85% for the past month, -36.6% over 3 months, -63.37% over 1 year, 10.26% across 3 years, and 10.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kore Digital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kore Digital are 3.37 and 0.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global