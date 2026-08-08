Here's the live share price of Kore Digital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kore Digital
|-0.19
|-18.85
|-36.60
|-25.54
|-63.37
|10.26
|10.03
|Indus Towers
|-1.30
|0.84
|-4.19
|-15.38
|15.34
|30.50
|12.85
|HFCL
|7.25
|-7.99
|42.22
|187.90
|181.21
|41.67
|24.73
|ITI
|2.06
|-3.34
|-7.00
|-3.95
|-11.83
|33.05
|17.58
|Tejas Networks
|0.09
|-6.12
|-3.74
|44.59
|-9.97
|-14.88
|8.36
|Optiemus Infracom
|-11.85
|7.93
|26.78
|29.41
|-3.97
|30.59
|30.02
|Pace Digitek
|-11.41
|-13.18
|-1.74
|-5.50
|-16.53
|-5.85
|-3.55
|Nelco
|-5.59
|4.91
|30.94
|41.07
|10.26
|6.33
|21.31
|GTL Infrastructure
|0.81
|-5.34
|-12.06
|10.71
|-17.88
|18.25
|-15.33
|Suyog Telematics
|1.64
|-2.32
|10.58
|44.56
|7.50
|-15.83
|-9.82
|SAR Televenture
|-7.19
|-15.59
|-26.78
|-47.80
|-43.80
|5.58
|3.31
|Kavveri Defence & Wireless Technologies
|-0.37
|-9.12
|-15.44
|-17.30
|2.52
|91.52
|78.39
|Frog Innovations
|8.73
|29.82
|35.48
|53.55
|-4.29
|-9.30
|2.89
|Umiya Buildcon
|1.37
|-0.45
|1.81
|-0.29
|11.94
|15.45
|22.75
|Shyam Telecom
|-4.60
|-13.14
|-36.70
|55.40
|8.07
|29.84
|2.93
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kore Digital has declined 63.37% compared to peers like Indus Towers (15.34%), HFCL (181.21%), ITI (-11.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Kore Digital has underperformed peers relative to Indus Towers (12.85%) and HFCL (24.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|107.67
|107.28
|10
|111.17
|109.07
|20
|114.12
|112.06
|50
|119.38
|119.15
|100
|128.81
|129.95
|200
|146.97
|162.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kore Digital saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.87%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kore Digital fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Kore Digital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900MH2009PLC190361 and registration number is 190361. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Equipments & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kore Digital is ₹102.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kore Digital is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Kore Digital is ₹123.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kore Digital are ₹105.00 and ₹101.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kore Digital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kore Digital is ₹321.00 and 52-week low of Kore Digital is ₹100.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kore Digital has shown returns of -0.24% over the past day, -18.85% for the past month, -36.6% over 3 months, -63.37% over 1 year, 10.26% across 3 years, and 10.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kore Digital are 3.37 and 0.87 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global