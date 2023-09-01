Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.65
|28.01
|54.73
|54.73
|54.73
|54.73
|54.73
|3.93
|6.45
|13.80
|26.27
|5.89
|-8.79
|7.84
|4.69
|13.15
|15.96
|13.67
|1.08
|386.04
|192.38
|36.67
|72.37
|54.32
|41.69
|45.09
|587.50
|186.37
|-0.37
|0.61
|30.93
|39.15
|-21.57
|299.93
|140.06
|0
|0
|-6.25
|-11.76
|-42.31
|0
|-50.00
|-16.16
|61.18
|77.92
|70.40
|14.93
|300.58
|155.60
|0.82
|2.43
|16.13
|6.34
|-6.35
|122.55
|34.21
|2.47
|2.47
|71.13
|44.35
|-6.74
|388.24
|-8.29
|0.71
|4.41
|-17.44
|-19.77
|-33.64
|16.39
|-31.73
Telecom Equipment
The market cap of Kore Digital Ltd. is ₹104.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kore Digital Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Kore Digital Ltd. is 17.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kore Digital Ltd. is ₹295.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kore Digital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kore Digital Ltd. is ₹331.15 and 52-week low of Kore Digital Ltd. is ₹123.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.