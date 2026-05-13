Gold, Silver Price in India (13 May 2026) Live Updates: Gold and silver prices are in focus after the Centre raised the import duty on precious metals to 15% from 6%. The development comes at a time when the Indian rupee is under pressure and global bullion prices continue to stay elevated.
The decision will also keep gold-linked stocks, jewellery companies and bullion traders in the spotlight in today’s trade.
Why are gold and silver in focus?
India is one of the world’s biggest consumers of gold, but it depends heavily on imports to meet domestic demand.
That means any rise in import duty directly increases the cost of bringing gold and silver into the country.
As of the latest, the current revised duty structure now includes a 10% basic customs duty along with a 5% Agricultural Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC).
3 key factors to watch
#Higher prices may impact jewellery demand
The rise in duty is expected to make raw material costlier for jewellers and bullion dealers. With this development, market participants will closely track whether demand slows in the coming weeks.
#Government focuses on protecting forex reserves
One of the key reasons behind the move is the pressure on India’s foreign exchange reserves.
This is because gold imports require large dollar outflows. Moreover, rising imports can widen the trade deficit.
#Rupee movement and market reaction remain crucial
The duty hike also comes amid weakness in the Indian rupee, which recently touched fresh lows against the US dollar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged citizens to avoid buying gold for a year in order to conserve foreign exchange reserves.
Investors will now watch how bullion prices, gold-linked stocks and the rupee react to the government’s latest step.
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India LIVE updates: Gold forecast at $6,000/oz by year-end
Commenting on the duty hike, Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research, Kotak Securities said, " Our structural view on gold and silver remains constructive. The global de-dollarisation theme, central bank buying, and currency-debasement hedging are all multi-year drivers that operate independently of any domestic tax decision. We expect international gold to move towards $6,000 an ounce over the next 12 to 18 months, with silver positioned as a meaningful beneficiary alongside."
He added that rupee trading near the 95.60 per dollar, is reflective of the cumulative strain of elevated crude prices and the West Asia geopolitical premium. "Active RBI intervention and the duty-led compression of gold imports should help moderate further weakness. The path of the rupee from here will be shaped less by gold and more by the trajectory of crude and the West Asia situation," the analyst said.
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India LIVE updates: Silver ETFs post strong gains
Silver-ETFs also recorded strong gains during the session. Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund traded at Rs 26.98, up 5.47%, while Nippon India Silver ETF rose 5.44% to Rs 265.73. Groww Silver ETF moved up 5.43% to Rs 27.20 and Zerodha Silver ETF gained 5.11% to Rs 28.16. HDFC Silver ETF climbed 5.54% to Rs 266.20, while ICICI Prudential Silver ETF advanced 5.25% to Rs 277.04.
Read More: Gold, Silver ETFs surge as bullion skyrockets to record Rs 1.62 lakh; Silver nears Rs 3 lakh
Commenting on the import hike, Hareesh V, Head of Commodity Research, Geojit Investments said, "Higher duties may also create incentives for illegal imports, as was observed earlier when the duty stood at 15% before being reduced to curb smuggling."
The analyst added that over the short run In the short run, the import hike measure can help reduce the import bill and ease pressure on the widening Current Account Deficit (CAD). "Since gold accounts for nearly 9–10% of India’s total import bill, the hike could provide some protection to foreign exchange reserves."
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India LIVE updates: Grey market activity to revive
The impact of import hike would prove to be challenging for the gems and industry, and could revive the activity in grey market the Gems and Jewellery Council (GJC) said on Wednesday.
"Business is now going to become difficult on the back of the Prime Minister's austerity measures and following the import duty hike in bullion. What the industry fears is that this will give rise to grey market... smuggling is likely to grow, setting up a parallel economy in the country," GJC chairman Rajesh Rokde told PTI.
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India LIVE updates: Experts resistance and support zones
" MCX Gold opened with a sharp gap-up and is trading above Rs 1,63,000, breaking out of its medium-term consolidation zone and surging past key resistance levels near pre-war highs. Immediate resistance is seen at Rs 1,64,000; a sustained move above this level could extend the rally toward Rs1,65,000–Rs1,66,000." said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.
He added on the downside, Rs 1,62,000 acts as immediate support; a break below this level may take prices toward Rs 1,61,000–Rs 1,60,000. The near-term bias remains strongly bullish, driven by safe-haven demand amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India LIVE updates: Gold,silver Futures jump 6% on MCX
The Gold and silver Futures on MCX jumped nearly 6% each. Gold is trading above Rs 1.62 lakh /10 gm while silver is trading at Rs 2.97 lakh /kg
On MCX the most-active future contracts of gold and silver were up more than 6%. MCX gold was trading at Rs 1,62,715 per 10 grams, while the most active- silver contract was quoted at Rs 2,97,140 per kg.
Both the precious metals have hit their upper circuit.
Gold, Silver Rate Today in India LIVE updates: Import duty hikes for gold, silver
The gold and silver prices are i focus after the government hiked customs duties on precious metals like gold, platinum and silver, citing the need to conserve foreign exchange and protect the economy from growing global pressures stemming from the ongoing West Asia crisis.
Import duty on gold and silver has been raised from 6% to 15%, while platinum will now attract a duty of 15.4%, up from 6.4%. The changes also apply to related items such as gold and silver dore, coins, and findings.
According to ANI, sources in the Finance Ministry said the move is aimed at moderating non-essential imports at a time when geopolitical tensions are driving volatility in crude oil markets and disrupting international shipping routes. As a major oil importer, India faces heightened risks of a widening Current Account Deficit (CAD) and inflationary pressure if foreign exchange outflows are not carefully managed.
The decision also aligns with the broader economic discipline advocated by Prime Minister, who has urged citizens to reduce avoidable foreign expenditure, conserve fuel, and support national economic resilience through responsible consumption.