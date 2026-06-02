The global markets trade on a lower note as investors across the globe monitor the uncertainty hovering over the US and Iran negotiations. Following this, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a negative start, down 154 points or 0.66% to trade at 23,287.

Earlier on Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 165 points or 0.70% lower at 23,382, while the BSE Sensex fell 508 points or 0.68% to close at 74,267.

Key global and domestic cues to know on June 02, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened lower on Tuesday as investors weighed renewed uncertainty over US-Iran peace negotiations. Japan’s Nikkei 225 opened 0.52% lower, while the Topix declined 0.98%. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.32%, and the small-cap Kosdaq was down 2.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 25,207, lower than the index’s last close of 25,398.18.

US markets

The US equity markets surged to a record high on Monday on the back of optimism in tech stocks. The S&P 500 index advanced 0.26% to close at 7,599.96, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.42% to close at 27,086.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 46.42 points, or 0.09%, and ended at 51,078.88.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose about 0.25% to $92.39 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures traded 0.3% higher at $95.33 this morning. On COMEX, crude prices advanced 0.23% to trade at $92.37 a barrel.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,58,900 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen by 1.51% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,58,620 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,19,175. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,507.60 an ounce, up 0.03%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate fell 0.15% to Rs 2.66 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices traded 0.19% lower at $75.11 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 3,911.68 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 5,109.13 crore on June 01, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading down 0.02% at 99.17. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.05% to close at 94.99 to the dollar on June 01.

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Top sectors in Monday’s trade

The Rubber sector stocks rose the most in Monday’s trade, rising 2.28% in market capitalisation. Further, Information Technology stocks were followed by the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector stocks, which were further followed by the Mining sector stocks. However, the AMCs’ stocks fell the most, declining 3.76%.