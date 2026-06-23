The global markets are trading on a cautious note on the back of a sell-off in tech counters, but investors welcomed US-Iran negotiations. However, crude oil prices continued in a range between $ 77 and $ 80. Following this, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a positive start for Indian markets, up 77.50 points or 0.32%.

Earlier on Monday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 90 points or 0.37% higher at 24,103, while the BSE Sensex rose 291 points or 0.38% to close at 77,094.

Key global and domestic cues to know on June 23, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened on a cautious note amid investors welcoming the progress in US-Iran negotiations. Japan’s Nikkei 225 opened the trade 0.37% lower at 72,084.29. The Korean stock index opened 1.12% lower at 9,010.90. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 23,830, higher than the index’s last close of 23,768.52.

US Futures

The future contracts tied to the US equity benchmarks dropped as investors sold off tech stocks. S&P 500 futures lost 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 futures slid 0.3%. On the other hand, futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 113 points, or less than 0.22%.

On Monday, US markets were closed on a lower note, weighed down by declines in technology stocks. The S&P 500 index fell 0.37% to 7,472.79, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.32% to end at 26,166.60. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 148.01 points, or 0.29%.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures remain unchanged and trade at $74.82 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery were trading 0.27% higher at $78.11, below the psychologically important level of $80. On COMEX, crude prices dropped 1.84% to trade at $74.82 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,202 an ounce, remaining unchanged.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,48,240 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen 0.64% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,47,990 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,11,180. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 1.22% lower at $64.78 per troy ounce.

In India, the silver rate rose 0.75% to Rs 2.35 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers of shares worth Rs 635.91 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 1,035.72 crore on June 22, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.01% higher at 101.02. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee depreciated 0.36% to close at 94.68 to the dollar on June 22.

Top sectors in Monday’s trade

The Restaurant sector’s stocks surged the most in Monday’s trade, rising 3.14% in market capitalisation. Further, Aquaculture stocks were followed by the Waste Management sector stocks, which were further followed by the Logistics sector stocks. However, the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic sector stocks fell the most, dropping 3.1%.