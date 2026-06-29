The global markets are trading on a cautious note as the geopolitical uncertainties weigh on investor sentiment. Crude oil prices also inched up slightly and are now trading near the $75 a barrel mark. Following this, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a muted start for Indian markets, up 5 points or 0.02%.

Earlier on Friday, the Nifty 50 closed the session 34 points or 0.14% higher at 24,056, while the BSE Sensex surged 109 points or 0.14% to close at 77,100.47.

Key global and domestic cues to know on June 29, 2026

Asian Markets

Asia-Pacific markets opened on a lower note as the US struck Iran over the weekend, retaliating against Tehran carrying out strikes along the Strait of Hormuz. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.35% while the Topix rose x0.43%. The Kospi dropped 2.29% at open, while the small-cap Kosdaq added 0.97%.

US Futures

The future contracts tied to the US equity benchmarks rose as tensions between Iran and the US escalated once again following renewed attacks in West Asia, which threaten to prolong the war. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 156 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures ticked higher by 0.5%, while Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.44%.

On Friday, US markets closed on a lower note. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index tumbled 4.6%, while the S&P 500 declined 2%. On the other hand, the Dow, which is less exposed to tech, bucked the negative trend with a 0.6% advance.

Crude oil

Crude prices rose in early Monday trading, as traders took note of the potential disruption in the energy space.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were trading 0.92% higher at $69.87 per barrel. On the other hand, Brent crude futures with August delivery were trading 0.51% higher at $72.36, below the psychologically important level of $75. On COMEX, crude prices increased 0.81% to trade at $69.79 a barrel.

Gold rate today

On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at $4,064.20 an ounce, down 0.78%.

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,44,330 per 10 grams. The price of gold has risen 0.74% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,44,080 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,08,247.5. The 24-carat gold rate in Dubai today is Rs 1,49,590.

Silver rate today

On COMEX, Silver prices traded 1.70% lower at $58.21 per troy ounce. This is after prices hit their 2026 lows in the previous session.

In India, the silver rate surged 0.76% to Rs 2.23 lakh per kilogram.

Silver had surged to record highs in January amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher, but soon faced volatility.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of shares worth Rs 383.76 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 5,747.75 crore on June 25, 2026, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading flat at 101.36. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.29% to close at 94.40 to the dollar on June 25.

Top sectors in Friday’s trade

The Transport sector’s stocks increased the most in Friday’s trade, rising 4.5% in market capitalisation. Further, Glass stocks were followed by the Aviation sector stocks, which were further followed by the Rubber stocks. However, the Silver sector stocks fell the most, declining 3.63%.