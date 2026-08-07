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Associated Ceramics Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASSOCIATED CERAMICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement

Here's the live share price of Associated Ceramics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹169.90 Closed
-1.11₹ -1.90
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Associated Ceramics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹163.25₹169.90
₹169.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹140.00₹246.80
₹169.90
Open Price
₹169.00
Prev. Close
₹171.80
Volume
72

Source: Dion Global

Associated Ceramics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Associated Ceramics		2.811.65-6.49-20.96-27.7011.7665.95
Vesuvius India		0.83-3.11-15.02-9.03-16.599.9529.82
RHI Magnesita India		6.117.270.13-8.58-17.57-15.131.63
Raghav Productivity Enhancers		3.72-3.3765.0866.38105.0467.1840.72
IFGL Refractories		8.661.0521.4722.32-4.18-2.832.72
Foseco Crucible (India)		19.1113.9015.347.667.8014.4612.12
Orient Ceratech		3.984.72-0.05-2.468.227.335.13
Nilachal Refractories		-3.85-8.16-16.1115.96-9.861.46-1.11
Arigato Universe		19.746.6920.1431.1130.3249.0931.92
Raasi Refractories		-4.225.0012.20-20.70-39.2527.338.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Associated Ceramics has declined 27.70% compared to peers like Vesuvius India (-16.59%), RHI Magnesita India (-17.57%), Raghav Productivity Enhancers (105.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Associated Ceramics has outperformed peers relative to Vesuvius India (29.82%) and RHI Magnesita India (1.63%).

Associated Ceramics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Associated Ceramics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5169.69170.17
10169.11169.3
20167.32169.02
50171.21172.19
100180.02180.16
200198.96195.92

Source: Dion Global

Associated Ceramics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Associated Ceramics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Associated Ceramics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:24 PM IST ISTAsso. Ceramics - Intimation Of Voluntary Delisting Of Equity Shares Of The Company From The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (
Jul 11, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTAsso. Ceramics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTAsso. Ceramics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 3Rd July, 2026
Jun 30, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTAsso. Ceramics - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligati
May 30, 2026, 10:28 PM IST ISTAsso. Ceramics - Statement Of Deviation & Variation For The Half Year Ended 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Associated Ceramics

Associated Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1970 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26919WB1970PLC027835 and registration number is 027835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Quarrying of stone, sand and clay. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sharad Agarwal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sumana Bose
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitesh Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Associated Ceramics Share Price

What is the share price of Associated Ceramics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Associated Ceramics is ₹169.90 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Associated Ceramics?

The Associated Ceramics is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Associated Ceramics?

The market cap of Associated Ceramics is ₹34.74 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Associated Ceramics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Associated Ceramics are ₹169.90 and ₹163.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Associated Ceramics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Associated Ceramics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Associated Ceramics is ₹246.80 and 52-week low of Associated Ceramics is ₹140.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Associated Ceramics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Associated Ceramics has shown returns of -1.11% over the past day, 1.65% for the past month, -6.49% over 3 months, -27.7% over 1 year, 11.76% across 3 years, and 65.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Associated Ceramics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Associated Ceramics are 16.82 and 1.36 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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