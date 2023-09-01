Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Associated Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1970 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26919WB1970PLC027835 and registration number is 027835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Quarrying of stone, sand and clay. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Associated Ceramics Ltd. is ₹31.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Associated Ceramics Ltd. is 10.88 and PB ratio of Associated Ceramics Ltd. is 1.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Associated Ceramics Ltd. is ₹155.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Associated Ceramics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Associated Ceramics Ltd. is ₹152.30 and 52-week low of Associated Ceramics Ltd. is ₹13.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.