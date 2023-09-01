Follow Us

ASSOCIATED CERAMICS LTD.

Sector : Refractories | Smallcap | BSE
₹155.30 Closed
1.973
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Associated Ceramics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹155.30₹155.30
₹155.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.50₹152.30
₹155.30
Open Price
₹155.30
Prev. Close
₹152.30
Volume
1

Associated Ceramics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1155.3
  • R2155.3
  • R3155.3
  • Pivot
    155.3
  • S1155.3
  • S2155.3
  • S3155.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.6145.34
  • 1012.15134.87
  • 2015.38116.01
  • 5010.4471.55
  • 1005.220
  • 2002.610

Associated Ceramics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.9827.61131.27995.981,050.371,050.371,050.37
2.255.239.349.9214.44265.99172.75
-2.52-7.0845.92109.14126.33254.62179.79
1.614.4464.02110.8686.73233.9688.67
3.6132.8443.9962.4646.4639.7158.47
-7.9016.7512.560.84-17.65-12.164.16
0.39-13.65-36.67-33.42150.0032.14-33.18
1.9718.6944.2118.0318.031.4812.16
010.1733.477.08-28.61200.6358.04

Associated Ceramics Ltd. Share Holdings

Associated Ceramics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Associated Ceramics Ltd.

Associated Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1970 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26919WB1970PLC027835 and registration number is 027835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Quarrying of stone, sand and clay. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bimal Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Sharad Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Binod Kumar Suhasaria
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sumana Bose
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Associated Ceramics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Associated Ceramics Ltd.?

The market cap of Associated Ceramics Ltd. is ₹31.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Associated Ceramics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Associated Ceramics Ltd. is 10.88 and PB ratio of Associated Ceramics Ltd. is 1.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Associated Ceramics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Associated Ceramics Ltd. is ₹155.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Associated Ceramics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Associated Ceramics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Associated Ceramics Ltd. is ₹152.30 and 52-week low of Associated Ceramics Ltd. is ₹13.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

