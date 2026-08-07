Here's the live share price of Associated Ceramics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Associated Ceramics
|2.81
|1.65
|-6.49
|-20.96
|-27.70
|11.76
|65.95
|Vesuvius India
|0.83
|-3.11
|-15.02
|-9.03
|-16.59
|9.95
|29.82
|RHI Magnesita India
|6.11
|7.27
|0.13
|-8.58
|-17.57
|-15.13
|1.63
|Raghav Productivity Enhancers
|3.72
|-3.37
|65.08
|66.38
|105.04
|67.18
|40.72
|IFGL Refractories
|8.66
|1.05
|21.47
|22.32
|-4.18
|-2.83
|2.72
|Foseco Crucible (India)
|19.11
|13.90
|15.34
|7.66
|7.80
|14.46
|12.12
|Orient Ceratech
|3.98
|4.72
|-0.05
|-2.46
|8.22
|7.33
|5.13
|Nilachal Refractories
|-3.85
|-8.16
|-16.11
|15.96
|-9.86
|1.46
|-1.11
|Arigato Universe
|19.74
|6.69
|20.14
|31.11
|30.32
|49.09
|31.92
|Raasi Refractories
|-4.22
|5.00
|12.20
|-20.70
|-39.25
|27.33
|8.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Associated Ceramics has declined 27.70% compared to peers like Vesuvius India (-16.59%), RHI Magnesita India (-17.57%), Raghav Productivity Enhancers (105.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Associated Ceramics has outperformed peers relative to Vesuvius India (29.82%) and RHI Magnesita India (1.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|169.69
|170.17
|10
|169.11
|169.3
|20
|167.32
|169.02
|50
|171.21
|172.19
|100
|180.02
|180.16
|200
|198.96
|195.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Associated Ceramics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 44.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Asso. Ceramics - Intimation Of Voluntary Delisting Of Equity Shares Of The Company From The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (
|Jul 11, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|Asso. Ceramics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|Asso. Ceramics - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 3Rd July, 2026
|Jun 30, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Asso. Ceramics - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (Listing Obligati
|May 30, 2026, 10:28 PM IST IST
|Asso. Ceramics - Statement Of Deviation & Variation For The Half Year Ended 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Associated Ceramics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/1970 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26919WB1970PLC027835 and registration number is 027835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Quarrying of stone, sand and clay. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Associated Ceramics is ₹169.90 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Associated Ceramics is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Associated Ceramics is ₹34.74 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Associated Ceramics are ₹169.90 and ₹163.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Associated Ceramics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Associated Ceramics is ₹246.80 and 52-week low of Associated Ceramics is ₹140.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Associated Ceramics has shown returns of -1.11% over the past day, 1.65% for the past month, -6.49% over 3 months, -27.7% over 1 year, 11.76% across 3 years, and 65.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Associated Ceramics are 16.82 and 1.36 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global