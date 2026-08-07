What is the share price of Associated Ceramics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Associated Ceramics is ₹169.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Associated Ceramics? The Associated Ceramics is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Associated Ceramics? The market cap of Associated Ceramics is ₹34.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Associated Ceramics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Associated Ceramics are ₹169.90 and ₹163.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Associated Ceramics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Associated Ceramics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Associated Ceramics is ₹246.80 and 52-week low of Associated Ceramics is ₹140.00 as on .

How has the Associated Ceramics performed historically in terms of returns? The Associated Ceramics has shown returns of -1.11% over the past day, 1.65% for the past month, -6.49% over 3 months, -27.7% over 1 year, 11.76% across 3 years, and 65.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Associated Ceramics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Associated Ceramics are 16.82 and 1.36 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global