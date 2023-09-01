What is the Market Cap of Associated Ceramics Ltd.? The market cap of Associated Ceramics Ltd. is ₹31.75 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Associated Ceramics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Associated Ceramics Ltd. is 10.88 and PB ratio of Associated Ceramics Ltd. is 1.13 as on .

What is the share price of Associated Ceramics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Associated Ceramics Ltd. is ₹155.30 as on .