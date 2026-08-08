Here's the live share price of Raasi Refractories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Raasi Refractories
|-4.22
|5
|12.2
|-20.7
|-39.25
|27.33
|8.12
|Vesuvius India
|0.83
|-1.93
|-11.64
|-9.03
|-15.23
|9.95
|29.82
|RHI Magnesita India
|6.11
|5.43
|0.49
|-8.58
|-17.65
|-15.13
|1.63
|Raghav Productivity Enhancers
|3.72
|-2.01
|59.67
|66.38
|102.99
|67.18
|40.72
|IFGL Refractories
|8.66
|0.24
|18.62
|22.32
|-1.05
|-2.83
|2.72
|Foseco Crucible (India)
|19.11
|16.99
|12.38
|7.66
|0.49
|14.46
|12.12
|Orient Ceratech
|3.98
|1.61
|2.79
|-2.46
|9.51
|7.33
|5.13
|Nilachal Refractories
|-3.85
|-6.2
|-17.04
|15.96
|-5.06
|1.46
|-1.11
|Associated Ceramics
|2.81
|5.86
|-1.85
|-20.96
|-27.7
|11.76
|65.95
|Arigato Universe
|19.74
|12.19
|18.28
|31.11
|37.16
|49.09
|31.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Raasi Refractories has declined 39.25% compared to peers like Vesuvius India (-15.23%), RHI Magnesita India (-17.65%), Raghav Productivity Enhancers (102.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Raasi Refractories has underperformed peers relative to Vesuvius India (29.82%) and RHI Magnesita India (1.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.68
|16.76
|10
|15.5
|16.36
|20
|16.55
|17.15
|50
|21.78
|20.12
|100
|25.58
|21.68
|200
|20.39
|20.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Raasi Refractories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:06 PM IST IST
|Raasi Refrac. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Approval For Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30/06/2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|Raasi Refrac. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR) Regulation,2015-Resignation Of Secretarial Auditor Of The Comp
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:01 AM IST IST
|Raasi Refrac. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Raasi Refrac. - Intimation Of Receipt Of Relodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares Status As On 31St May,2026.
|Jun 01, 2026, 07:05 PM IST IST
|Raasi Refrac. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Approval Of Audited Financial Statements, Independent Aud
Source: Dion Global
Raasi Refractories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26920TG1981PLC003339 and registration number is 003339. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raasi Refractories is ₹17.01 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Raasi Refractories is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Raasi Refractories is ₹8.02 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Raasi Refractories are ₹17.86 and ₹17.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raasi Refractories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raasi Refractories is ₹30.59 and 52-week low of Raasi Refractories is ₹13.75 as on Jul 27, 2026.
The Raasi Refractories has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 12.2% over 3 months, -39.25% over 1 year, 27.33% across 3 years, and 8.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raasi Refractories are 45.60 and -0.61 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global