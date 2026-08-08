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Raasi Refractories Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAASI REFRACTORIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement

Here's the live share price of Raasi Refractories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.01 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jul 27, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Raasi Refractories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.01₹17.86
₹17.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.75₹30.59
₹17.01
Open Price
₹17.01
Prev. Close
₹17.01
Volume
696

Source: Dion Global

Raasi Refractories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Raasi Refractories		-4.22512.2-20.7-39.2527.338.12
Vesuvius India		0.83-1.93-11.64-9.03-15.239.9529.82
RHI Magnesita India		6.115.430.49-8.58-17.65-15.131.63
Raghav Productivity Enhancers		3.72-2.0159.6766.38102.9967.1840.72
IFGL Refractories		8.660.2418.6222.32-1.05-2.832.72
Foseco Crucible (India)		19.1116.9912.387.660.4914.4612.12
Orient Ceratech		3.981.612.79-2.469.517.335.13
Nilachal Refractories		-3.85-6.2-17.0415.96-5.061.46-1.11
Associated Ceramics		2.815.86-1.85-20.96-27.711.7665.95
Arigato Universe		19.7412.1918.2831.1137.1649.0931.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Raasi Refractories has declined 39.25% compared to peers like Vesuvius India (-15.23%), RHI Magnesita India (-17.65%), Raghav Productivity Enhancers (102.99%). From a 5 year perspective, Raasi Refractories has underperformed peers relative to Vesuvius India (29.82%) and RHI Magnesita India (1.63%).

Raasi Refractories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Raasi Refractories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.6816.76
1015.516.36
2016.5517.15
5021.7820.12
10025.5821.68
20020.3920.7

Source: Dion Global

Raasi Refractories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Raasi Refractories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Raasi Refractories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:06 PM IST ISTRaasi Refrac. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Approval For Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30/06/2026
Jul 24, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTRaasi Refrac. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI(LODR) Regulation,2015-Resignation Of Secretarial Auditor Of The Comp
Jul 09, 2026, 06:01 AM IST ISTRaasi Refrac. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTRaasi Refrac. - Intimation Of Receipt Of Relodgement Of Transfer Requests Of Physical Shares Status As On 31St May,2026.
Jun 01, 2026, 07:05 PM IST ISTRaasi Refrac. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Approval Of Audited Financial Statements, Independent Aud

Source: Dion Global

About Raasi Refractories

Raasi Refractories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26920TG1981PLC003339 and registration number is 003339. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 55.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Konda Venkanna
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Satyanarayana Kapuganti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Silumula
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Prasad Kandikattu
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Raasi Refractories Share Price

What is the share price of Raasi Refractories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raasi Refractories is ₹17.01 as on Jul 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Raasi Refractories?

The Raasi Refractories is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raasi Refractories?

The market cap of Raasi Refractories is ₹8.02 Cr as on Jul 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Raasi Refractories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Raasi Refractories are ₹17.86 and ₹17.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raasi Refractories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raasi Refractories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raasi Refractories is ₹30.59 and 52-week low of Raasi Refractories is ₹13.75 as on Jul 27, 2026.

How has the Raasi Refractories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Raasi Refractories has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 12.2% over 3 months, -39.25% over 1 year, 27.33% across 3 years, and 8.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raasi Refractories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raasi Refractories are 45.60 and -0.61 on Jul 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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