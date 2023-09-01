Follow Us

Raasi Refractories Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RAASI REFRACTORIES LTD.

Sector : Refractories | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.53 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Raasi Refractories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.53₹9.53
₹9.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.63₹14.05
₹9.53
Open Price
₹9.53
Prev. Close
₹9.53
Volume
0

Raasi Refractories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.53
  • R29.53
  • R39.53
  • Pivot
    9.53
  • S19.53
  • S29.53
  • S39.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.958.77
  • 1013.368.32
  • 2015.938.26
  • 5015.569.79
  • 10016.1111.65
  • 20014.0612.46

Raasi Refractories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
010.1733.477.08-28.61200.6358.04
2.255.239.349.9214.44265.99172.75
-2.52-7.0845.92109.14126.33254.62179.79
1.614.4464.02110.8686.73233.9688.67
3.6132.8443.9962.4646.4639.7158.47
-7.9016.7512.560.84-17.65-12.164.16
3.9827.61131.27995.981,050.371,050.371,050.37
0.39-13.65-36.67-33.42150.0032.14-33.18
1.9718.6944.2118.0318.031.4812.16

Raasi Refractories Ltd. Share Holdings

Raasi Refractories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Raasi Refractories Ltd.

Raasi Refractories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26920TG1981PLC003339 and registration number is 003339. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Konda Laxmaiah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Konda Venkanna
    Director
  • Mrs. Konda Soujanya
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Satyanarayana Kapuganti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Silumula
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Prasad Kandikattu
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Raasi Refractories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Raasi Refractories Ltd.?

The market cap of Raasi Refractories Ltd. is ₹4.49 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Raasi Refractories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Raasi Refractories Ltd. is 3.98 and PB ratio of Raasi Refractories Ltd. is -0.33 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Raasi Refractories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raasi Refractories Ltd. is ₹9.53 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raasi Refractories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raasi Refractories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raasi Refractories Ltd. is ₹14.05 and 52-week low of Raasi Refractories Ltd. is ₹6.63 as on Aug 28, 2023.

