Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|10.17
|33.47
|7.08
|-28.61
|200.63
|58.04
|2.25
|5.23
|9.34
|9.92
|14.44
|265.99
|172.75
|-2.52
|-7.08
|45.92
|109.14
|126.33
|254.62
|179.79
|1.61
|4.44
|64.02
|110.86
|86.73
|233.96
|88.67
|3.61
|32.84
|43.99
|62.46
|46.46
|39.71
|58.47
|-7.90
|16.75
|12.56
|0.84
|-17.65
|-12.16
|4.16
|3.98
|27.61
|131.27
|995.98
|1,050.37
|1,050.37
|1,050.37
|0.39
|-13.65
|-36.67
|-33.42
|150.00
|32.14
|-33.18
|1.97
|18.69
|44.21
|18.03
|18.03
|1.48
|12.16
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|19 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Raasi Refractories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/12/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26920TG1981PLC003339 and registration number is 003339. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 62.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Raasi Refractories Ltd. is ₹4.49 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Raasi Refractories Ltd. is 3.98 and PB ratio of Raasi Refractories Ltd. is -0.33 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raasi Refractories Ltd. is ₹9.53 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raasi Refractories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raasi Refractories Ltd. is ₹14.05 and 52-week low of Raasi Refractories Ltd. is ₹6.63 as on Aug 28, 2023.