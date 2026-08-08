What is the share price of Raasi Refractories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raasi Refractories is ₹17.01 as on .

What kind of stock is Raasi Refractories? The Raasi Refractories is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raasi Refractories? The market cap of Raasi Refractories is ₹8.02 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Raasi Refractories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Raasi Refractories are ₹17.86 and ₹17.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raasi Refractories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raasi Refractories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raasi Refractories is ₹30.59 and 52-week low of Raasi Refractories is ₹13.75 as on .

How has the Raasi Refractories performed historically in terms of returns? The Raasi Refractories has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 12.2% over 3 months, -39.25% over 1 year, 27.33% across 3 years, and 8.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raasi Refractories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raasi Refractories are 45.60 and -0.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global