What is the Market Cap of Raasi Refractories Ltd.? The market cap of Raasi Refractories Ltd. is ₹4.49 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Raasi Refractories Ltd.? P/E ratio of Raasi Refractories Ltd. is 3.98 and PB ratio of Raasi Refractories Ltd. is -0.33 as on .

What is the share price of Raasi Refractories Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raasi Refractories Ltd. is ₹9.53 as on .