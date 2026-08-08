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Raghav Productivity Enhancers Share Price

NSE
BSE

RAGHAV PRODUCTIVITY ENHANCERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Raghav Productivity Enhancers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,262.00 Closed
-0.60₹ -7.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Raghav Productivity Enhancers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,249.75₹1,265.60
₹1,262.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹562.90₹1,367.00
₹1,262.00
Open Price
₹1,258.05
Prev. Close
₹1,269.60
Volume
781

Source: Dion Global

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Raghav Productivity Enhancers		3.72-3.3765.0866.38105.0467.1840.72
Vesuvius India		0.83-3.11-15.02-9.03-16.599.9529.82
RHI Magnesita India		6.117.270.13-8.58-17.57-15.131.63
IFGL Refractories		8.661.0521.4722.32-4.18-2.832.72
Foseco Crucible (India)		19.1113.9015.347.667.8014.4612.12
Orient Ceratech		3.984.72-0.05-2.468.227.335.13
Nilachal Refractories		-3.85-8.16-16.1115.96-9.861.46-1.11
Associated Ceramics		2.811.65-6.49-20.96-27.7011.7665.95
Arigato Universe		19.746.6920.1431.1130.3249.0931.92
Raasi Refractories		-4.225.0012.20-20.70-39.2527.338.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Raghav Productivity Enhancers has gained 105.04% compared to peers like Vesuvius India (-16.59%), RHI Magnesita India (-17.57%), IFGL Refractories (-4.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Raghav Productivity Enhancers has outperformed peers relative to Vesuvius India (29.82%) and RHI Magnesita India (1.63%).

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,259.641,257.07
101,273.031,264.37
201,282.761,261.76
501,189.411,177.44
100947.581,052.7
200897.7930.03

Source: Dion Global

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Raghav Productivity Enhancers saw a drop in promoter holding to 62.89%, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Raghav Productivity Enhancers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTRaghav Productivity - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 15, 2026, 10:10 PM IST ISTRaghav Productivity - Financial Result For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 10:06 PM IST ISTRaghav Productivity - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 15 July, 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTRaghav Productivity - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 05:18 PM IST ISTRaghav Productivity - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 15Th July, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Raghav Productivity Enhancers

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109RJ2009PLC030511 and registration number is 030511. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refractories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 114.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kabra
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kabra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amar Lal Daultani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Govind Saboo
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rajni Sekhri Sibal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Raghav Productivity Enhancers Share Price

What is the share price of Raghav Productivity Enhancers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raghav Productivity Enhancers is ₹1,262.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Raghav Productivity Enhancers?

The Raghav Productivity Enhancers is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raghav Productivity Enhancers?

The market cap of Raghav Productivity Enhancers is ₹5,795.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Raghav Productivity Enhancers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Raghav Productivity Enhancers are ₹1,265.60 and ₹1,249.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raghav Productivity Enhancers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raghav Productivity Enhancers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raghav Productivity Enhancers is ₹1,367.00 and 52-week low of Raghav Productivity Enhancers is ₹562.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Raghav Productivity Enhancers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Raghav Productivity Enhancers has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, -3.37% for the past month, 65.08% over 3 months, 105.04% over 1 year, 67.18% across 3 years, and 40.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raghav Productivity Enhancers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raghav Productivity Enhancers are 92.43 and 23.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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