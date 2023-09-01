Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|24 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue & A.G.M.
|23 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109RJ2009PLC030511 and registration number is 030511. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. is ₹1,237.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. is 47.67 and PB ratio of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. is 9.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. is ₹539.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. is ₹590.00 and 52-week low of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. is ₹264.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.