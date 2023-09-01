Follow Us

RAGHAV PRODUCTIVITY ENHANCERS LTD.

Sector : Metals - Non Ferrous - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹539.35 Closed
-2.9-16.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹533.25₹570.00
₹539.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹264.93₹590.00
₹539.35
Open Price
₹559.80
Prev. Close
₹555.45
Volume
33,006

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1565.58
  • R2586.17
  • R3602.33
  • Pivot
    549.42
  • S1528.83
  • S2512.67
  • S3492.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5653.83531.91
  • 10619.04528.64
  • 20589.52526.84
  • 50592.32516.64
  • 100576.79498.74
  • 200576.33466.25

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.99-0.6411.3621.2284.95889.63937.21
5.8716.5929.1970.46140.881,492.60441.11
9.326.5825.0628.7423.89184.9695.38
8.58-10.443.2939.7024.15151.1867.01
10.3752.9174.04137.85105.57745.201,684.31
-0.71-0.311.77-9.62-70.52418.5791.20
9.0318.05121.7549.6716.9953.6274.44
25.2421.7027.22-34.85-19.68-46.25-57.00
0-13.33-13.33-11.65-59.3878.43-12.50

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. Share Holdings

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
24 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jun, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue & A.G.M.
23 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109RJ2009PLC030511 and registration number is 030511. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Metals - Non Ferrous - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kabra
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kabra
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Krishna Kabra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Praveen Totla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amar Lal Daultani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant Madhusudan Nerurkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Govind Saboo
    Independent Director

FAQs on Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd.?

The market cap of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. is ₹1,237.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. is 47.67 and PB ratio of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. is 9.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. is ₹539.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. is ₹590.00 and 52-week low of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. is ₹264.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

