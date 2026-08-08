Here's the live share price of Raghav Productivity Enhancers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Raghav Productivity Enhancers
|3.72
|-3.37
|65.08
|66.38
|105.04
|67.18
|40.72
|Vesuvius India
|0.83
|-3.11
|-15.02
|-9.03
|-16.59
|9.95
|29.82
|RHI Magnesita India
|6.11
|7.27
|0.13
|-8.58
|-17.57
|-15.13
|1.63
|IFGL Refractories
|8.66
|1.05
|21.47
|22.32
|-4.18
|-2.83
|2.72
|Foseco Crucible (India)
|19.11
|13.90
|15.34
|7.66
|7.80
|14.46
|12.12
|Orient Ceratech
|3.98
|4.72
|-0.05
|-2.46
|8.22
|7.33
|5.13
|Nilachal Refractories
|-3.85
|-8.16
|-16.11
|15.96
|-9.86
|1.46
|-1.11
|Associated Ceramics
|2.81
|1.65
|-6.49
|-20.96
|-27.70
|11.76
|65.95
|Arigato Universe
|19.74
|6.69
|20.14
|31.11
|30.32
|49.09
|31.92
|Raasi Refractories
|-4.22
|5.00
|12.20
|-20.70
|-39.25
|27.33
|8.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Raghav Productivity Enhancers has gained 105.04% compared to peers like Vesuvius India (-16.59%), RHI Magnesita India (-17.57%), IFGL Refractories (-4.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Raghav Productivity Enhancers has outperformed peers relative to Vesuvius India (29.82%) and RHI Magnesita India (1.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,259.64
|1,257.07
|10
|1,273.03
|1,264.37
|20
|1,282.76
|1,261.76
|50
|1,189.41
|1,177.44
|100
|947.58
|1,052.7
|200
|897.7
|930.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Raghav Productivity Enhancers saw a drop in promoter holding to 62.89%, while DII stake increased to 0.01%, FII holding rose to 0.81%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Raghav Productivity - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:10 PM IST IST
|Raghav Productivity - Financial Result For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:06 PM IST IST
|Raghav Productivity - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 15 July, 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Raghav Productivity - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 05:18 PM IST IST
|Raghav Productivity - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 15Th July, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109RJ2009PLC030511 and registration number is 030511. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refractories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 114.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raghav Productivity Enhancers is ₹1,262.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Raghav Productivity Enhancers is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Raghav Productivity Enhancers is ₹5,795.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Raghav Productivity Enhancers are ₹1,265.60 and ₹1,249.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raghav Productivity Enhancers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raghav Productivity Enhancers is ₹1,367.00 and 52-week low of Raghav Productivity Enhancers is ₹562.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Raghav Productivity Enhancers has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, -3.37% for the past month, 65.08% over 3 months, 105.04% over 1 year, 67.18% across 3 years, and 40.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raghav Productivity Enhancers are 92.43 and 23.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.
Source: Dion Global