What is the share price of Raghav Productivity Enhancers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Raghav Productivity Enhancers is ₹1,262.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Raghav Productivity Enhancers? The Raghav Productivity Enhancers is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Raghav Productivity Enhancers? The market cap of Raghav Productivity Enhancers is ₹5,795.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Raghav Productivity Enhancers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Raghav Productivity Enhancers are ₹1,265.60 and ₹1,249.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Raghav Productivity Enhancers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Raghav Productivity Enhancers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Raghav Productivity Enhancers is ₹1,367.00 and 52-week low of Raghav Productivity Enhancers is ₹562.90 as on .

How has the Raghav Productivity Enhancers performed historically in terms of returns? The Raghav Productivity Enhancers has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, -3.37% for the past month, 65.08% over 3 months, 105.04% over 1 year, 67.18% across 3 years, and 40.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Raghav Productivity Enhancers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Raghav Productivity Enhancers are 92.43 and 23.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global