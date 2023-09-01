Follow Us

ORIENT CERATECH LTD.

Sector : Abrasives And Grinding Wheels | Smallcap | NSE
₹34.20 Closed
4.591.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Orient Ceratech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.10₹34.30
₹34.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.00₹42.85
₹34.20
Open Price
₹33.25
Prev. Close
₹32.70
Volume
84,531

Orient Ceratech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R134.8
  • R235.6
  • R336.95
  • Pivot
    33.45
  • S132.65
  • S231.3
  • S330.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.8132.03
  • 1030.732.1
  • 2030.4932.49
  • 5031.2932.23
  • 10029.3330.85
  • 20029.7529.65

Orient Ceratech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.03-2.5620.3530.420.8876.801.93
0-7.816.2423.351.43349.85319.44
-0.26-12.02-2.1116.1433.57329.44200.74
2.810.6846.7963.1072.39308.12272.10

Orient Ceratech Ltd. Share Holdings

Orient Ceratech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Orient Ceratech Ltd.

Orient Abrasives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299MH1971PLC366531 and registration number is 093248. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 258.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harish Motiwalla
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Manubhai Rathod
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Chaitali Salot
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hemul Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bharatkumar Makhecha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ketan Shrimankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neeta Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Orient Ceratech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Ceratech Ltd.?

The market cap of Orient Ceratech Ltd. is ₹409.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Orient Ceratech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Orient Ceratech Ltd. is 30.56 and PB ratio of Orient Ceratech Ltd. is 1.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Orient Ceratech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Ceratech Ltd. is ₹34.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Ceratech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Ceratech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Ceratech Ltd. is ₹42.85 and 52-week low of Orient Ceratech Ltd. is ₹22.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

