Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.03
|-2.56
|20.35
|30.42
|0.88
|76.80
|1.93
|0
|-7.81
|6.24
|23.35
|1.43
|349.85
|319.44
|-0.26
|-12.02
|-2.11
|16.14
|33.57
|329.44
|200.74
|2.81
|0.68
|46.79
|63.10
|72.39
|308.12
|272.10
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Orient Abrasives Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299MH1971PLC366531 and registration number is 093248. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 258.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Orient Ceratech Ltd. is ₹409.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Orient Ceratech Ltd. is 30.56 and PB ratio of Orient Ceratech Ltd. is 1.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Ceratech Ltd. is ₹34.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Ceratech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Ceratech Ltd. is ₹42.85 and 52-week low of Orient Ceratech Ltd. is ₹22.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.