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Orient Ceratech Share Price

NSE
BSE

ORIENT CERATECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement

Here's the live share price of Orient Ceratech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.37 Closed
2.02₹ 0.84
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Orient Ceratech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.37₹43.95
₹42.37
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.03₹56.58
₹42.37
Open Price
₹43.94
Prev. Close
₹41.53
Volume
13,518

Source: Dion Global

Orient Ceratech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Orient Ceratech		3.984.72-0.05-2.468.227.335.13
Vesuvius India		0.83-3.11-15.02-9.03-16.599.9529.82
RHI Magnesita India		6.117.270.13-8.58-17.57-15.131.63
Raghav Productivity Enhancers		3.72-3.3765.0866.38105.0467.1840.72
IFGL Refractories		8.661.0521.4722.32-4.18-2.832.72
Foseco Crucible (India)		19.1113.9015.347.667.8014.4612.12
Nilachal Refractories		-3.85-8.16-16.1115.96-9.861.46-1.11
Associated Ceramics		2.811.65-6.49-20.96-27.7011.7665.95
Arigato Universe		19.746.6920.1431.1130.3249.0931.92
Raasi Refractories		-4.225.0012.20-20.70-39.2527.338.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Orient Ceratech has gained 8.22% compared to peers like Vesuvius India (-16.59%), RHI Magnesita India (-17.57%), Raghav Productivity Enhancers (105.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Orient Ceratech has underperformed peers relative to Vesuvius India (29.82%) and RHI Magnesita India (1.63%).

Orient Ceratech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Orient Ceratech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
540.4440.81
1040.5840.76
2041.0840.77
5040.340.6
10039.9540.51
20040.7340.52

Source: Dion Global

Orient Ceratech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Orient Ceratech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 13.32%, and public shareholding unchanged at 22.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Orient Ceratech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTOrient Ceratech - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTOrient Ceratech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 6Th August, 2026.
Aug 03, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTOrient Ceratech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting To Be Held On 6Th August, 2026.
Jul 31, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTOrient Ceratech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 31, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTOrient Ceratech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Orient Ceratech

Orient Ceratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299MH1971PLC366531 and registration number is 093248. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 405.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harish Motiwalla
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Manan Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manubhai Rathod
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Chaitali Salot
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hemul Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Neeta Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ketan Shrimankar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Orient Ceratech Share Price

What is the share price of Orient Ceratech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Ceratech is ₹42.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Orient Ceratech?

The Orient Ceratech is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Ceratech?

The market cap of Orient Ceratech is ₹506.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Orient Ceratech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Ceratech are ₹43.95 and ₹42.37.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Ceratech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Ceratech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Ceratech is ₹56.58 and 52-week low of Orient Ceratech is ₹33.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Orient Ceratech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Orient Ceratech has shown returns of 2.02% over the past day, 4.72% for the past month, -0.05% over 3 months, 8.22% over 1 year, 7.33% across 3 years, and 5.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orient Ceratech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Ceratech are 19.40 and 1.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.83 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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