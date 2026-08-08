Here's the live share price of Orient Ceratech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Orient Ceratech
|3.98
|4.72
|-0.05
|-2.46
|8.22
|7.33
|5.13
|Vesuvius India
|0.83
|-3.11
|-15.02
|-9.03
|-16.59
|9.95
|29.82
|RHI Magnesita India
|6.11
|7.27
|0.13
|-8.58
|-17.57
|-15.13
|1.63
|Raghav Productivity Enhancers
|3.72
|-3.37
|65.08
|66.38
|105.04
|67.18
|40.72
|IFGL Refractories
|8.66
|1.05
|21.47
|22.32
|-4.18
|-2.83
|2.72
|Foseco Crucible (India)
|19.11
|13.90
|15.34
|7.66
|7.80
|14.46
|12.12
|Nilachal Refractories
|-3.85
|-8.16
|-16.11
|15.96
|-9.86
|1.46
|-1.11
|Associated Ceramics
|2.81
|1.65
|-6.49
|-20.96
|-27.70
|11.76
|65.95
|Arigato Universe
|19.74
|6.69
|20.14
|31.11
|30.32
|49.09
|31.92
|Raasi Refractories
|-4.22
|5.00
|12.20
|-20.70
|-39.25
|27.33
|8.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Orient Ceratech has gained 8.22% compared to peers like Vesuvius India (-16.59%), RHI Magnesita India (-17.57%), Raghav Productivity Enhancers (105.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Orient Ceratech has underperformed peers relative to Vesuvius India (29.82%) and RHI Magnesita India (1.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|40.44
|40.81
|10
|40.58
|40.76
|20
|41.08
|40.77
|50
|40.3
|40.6
|100
|39.95
|40.51
|200
|40.73
|40.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Orient Ceratech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 13.32%, and public shareholding unchanged at 22.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Orient Ceratech - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Orient Ceratech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 6Th August, 2026.
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Orient Ceratech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For Board Meeting To Be Held On 6Th August, 2026.
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Orient Ceratech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Orient Ceratech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Orient Ceratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/11/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299MH1971PLC366531 and registration number is 093248. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of refractory products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 405.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Ceratech is ₹42.37 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orient Ceratech is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Orient Ceratech is ₹506.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Ceratech are ₹43.95 and ₹42.37.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Ceratech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Ceratech is ₹56.58 and 52-week low of Orient Ceratech is ₹33.03 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Orient Ceratech has shown returns of 2.02% over the past day, 4.72% for the past month, -0.05% over 3 months, 8.22% over 1 year, 7.33% across 3 years, and 5.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Ceratech are 19.40 and 1.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.83 per annum.
Source: Dion Global