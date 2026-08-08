What is the share price of Orient Ceratech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Ceratech is ₹42.37 as on .

What kind of stock is Orient Ceratech? The Orient Ceratech is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Ceratech? The market cap of Orient Ceratech is ₹506.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Orient Ceratech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Ceratech are ₹43.95 and ₹42.37.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Ceratech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Ceratech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Ceratech is ₹56.58 and 52-week low of Orient Ceratech is ₹33.03 as on .

How has the Orient Ceratech performed historically in terms of returns? The Orient Ceratech has shown returns of 2.02% over the past day, 4.72% for the past month, -0.05% over 3 months, 8.22% over 1 year, 7.33% across 3 years, and 5.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orient Ceratech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Ceratech are 19.40 and 1.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.83 per annum.

Source: Dion Global