What is the share price of Nilachal Refractories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nilachal Refractories is ₹37.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Nilachal Refractories? The Nilachal Refractories is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nilachal Refractories? The market cap of Nilachal Refractories is ₹76.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Nilachal Refractories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Nilachal Refractories are ₹37.50 and ₹37.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nilachal Refractories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nilachal Refractories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nilachal Refractories is ₹56.92 and 52-week low of Nilachal Refractories is ₹28.88 as on .

How has the Nilachal Refractories performed historically in terms of returns? The Nilachal Refractories has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.16% for the past month, -16.11% over 3 months, -9.86% over 1 year, 1.46% across 3 years, and -1.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nilachal Refractories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nilachal Refractories are -15.74 and -2.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global