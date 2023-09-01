What is the Market Cap of Nilachal Refractories Ltd.? The market cap of Nilachal Refractories Ltd. is ₹80.49 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nilachal Refractories Ltd.? P/E ratio of Nilachal Refractories Ltd. is -55.06 and PB ratio of Nilachal Refractories Ltd. is 139.93 as on .

What is the share price of Nilachal Refractories Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nilachal Refractories Ltd. is ₹39.53 as on .