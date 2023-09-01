Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.90
|16.75
|12.56
|0.84
|-17.65
|-12.16
|4.16
|2.25
|5.23
|9.34
|9.92
|14.44
|265.99
|172.75
|-2.52
|-7.08
|45.92
|109.14
|126.33
|254.62
|179.79
|1.61
|4.44
|64.02
|110.86
|86.73
|233.96
|88.67
|3.61
|32.84
|43.99
|62.46
|46.46
|39.71
|58.47
|3.98
|27.61
|131.27
|995.98
|1,050.37
|1,050.37
|1,050.37
|0.39
|-13.65
|-36.67
|-33.42
|150.00
|32.14
|-33.18
|1.97
|18.69
|44.21
|18.03
|18.03
|1.48
|12.16
|0
|10.17
|33.47
|7.08
|-28.61
|200.63
|58.04
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
Nilachal Refractories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26939OR1977PLC000735 and registration number is 000735. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of waste and scrap and other products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Nilachal Refractories Ltd. is ₹80.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Nilachal Refractories Ltd. is -55.06 and PB ratio of Nilachal Refractories Ltd. is 139.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nilachal Refractories Ltd. is ₹39.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nilachal Refractories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nilachal Refractories Ltd. is ₹53.80 and 52-week low of Nilachal Refractories Ltd. is ₹29.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.