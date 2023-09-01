Follow Us

Nilachal Refractories Ltd. Share Price

NILACHAL REFRACTORIES LTD.

Sector : Refractories | Smallcap | BSE
₹39.53 Closed
-1.2-0.48
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Nilachal Refractories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.00₹41.98
₹39.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.60₹53.80
₹39.53
Open Price
₹39.01
Prev. Close
₹40.01
Volume
1,267

Nilachal Refractories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R141.34
  • R243.15
  • R344.32
  • Pivot
    40.17
  • S138.36
  • S237.19
  • S335.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 544.9141.02
  • 1046.5240.96
  • 2045.0539.87
  • 5046.4138.08
  • 10044.3137.64
  • 20042.0238.41

Nilachal Refractories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.9016.7512.560.84-17.65-12.164.16
2.255.239.349.9214.44265.99172.75
-2.52-7.0845.92109.14126.33254.62179.79
1.614.4464.02110.8686.73233.9688.67
3.6132.8443.9962.4646.4639.7158.47
3.9827.61131.27995.981,050.371,050.371,050.37
0.39-13.65-36.67-33.42150.0032.14-33.18
1.9718.6944.2118.0318.031.4812.16
010.1733.477.08-28.61200.6358.04

Nilachal Refractories Ltd. Share Holdings

Nilachal Refractories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Jul, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Nilachal Refractories Ltd.

Nilachal Refractories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26939OR1977PLC000735 and registration number is 000735. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of waste and scrap and other products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhagawati Prasad Jalan
    Chairman
  • Mr. S Asokan
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Vinay Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vimal Prakash
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Niraj Jalan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sribash Chandra Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Dhandhania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Radhakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bindu Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Mohapatra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nilachal Refractories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Nilachal Refractories Ltd.?

The market cap of Nilachal Refractories Ltd. is ₹80.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Nilachal Refractories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Nilachal Refractories Ltd. is -55.06 and PB ratio of Nilachal Refractories Ltd. is 139.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Nilachal Refractories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nilachal Refractories Ltd. is ₹39.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nilachal Refractories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nilachal Refractories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nilachal Refractories Ltd. is ₹53.80 and 52-week low of Nilachal Refractories Ltd. is ₹29.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

