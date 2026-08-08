Here's the live share price of Nilachal Refractories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Nilachal Refractories
|-3.85
|-8.16
|-16.11
|15.96
|-9.86
|1.46
|-1.11
|Vesuvius India
|0.83
|-3.11
|-15.02
|-9.03
|-16.59
|9.95
|29.82
|RHI Magnesita India
|6.11
|7.27
|0.13
|-8.58
|-17.57
|-15.13
|1.63
|Raghav Productivity Enhancers
|3.72
|-3.37
|65.08
|66.38
|105.04
|67.18
|40.72
|IFGL Refractories
|8.66
|1.05
|21.47
|22.32
|-4.18
|-2.83
|2.72
|Foseco Crucible (India)
|19.11
|13.90
|15.34
|7.66
|7.80
|14.46
|12.12
|Orient Ceratech
|3.98
|4.72
|-0.05
|-2.46
|8.22
|7.33
|5.13
|Associated Ceramics
|2.81
|1.65
|-6.49
|-20.96
|-27.70
|11.76
|65.95
|Arigato Universe
|19.74
|6.69
|20.14
|31.11
|30.32
|49.09
|31.92
|Raasi Refractories
|-4.22
|5.00
|12.20
|-20.70
|-39.25
|27.33
|8.12
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Nilachal Refractories has declined 9.86% compared to peers like Vesuvius India (-16.59%), RHI Magnesita India (-17.57%), Raghav Productivity Enhancers (105.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Nilachal Refractories has underperformed peers relative to Vesuvius India (29.82%) and RHI Magnesita India (1.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.77
|38.85
|10
|39.21
|39.23
|20
|40.04
|39.74
|50
|40.92
|40.49
|100
|41.06
|40.51
|200
|39.75
|40.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Nilachal Refractories saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.61%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Nilachal Refrctr - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:53 AM IST IST
|Nilachal Refrctr - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Nilachal Refrctr - Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On 04/08/2026.
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:23 AM IST IST
|Nilachal Refrctr - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 19, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Nilachal Refrctr - Board Meeting Intimation for Matters Mentioned In The Notice
Source: Dion Global
Nilachal Refractories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26939OR1977PLC000735 and registration number is 000735. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of waste and scrap and other products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nilachal Refractories is ₹37.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nilachal Refractories is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Nilachal Refractories is ₹76.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Nilachal Refractories are ₹37.50 and ₹37.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nilachal Refractories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nilachal Refractories is ₹56.92 and 52-week low of Nilachal Refractories is ₹28.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Nilachal Refractories has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.16% for the past month, -16.11% over 3 months, -9.86% over 1 year, 1.46% across 3 years, and -1.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nilachal Refractories are -15.74 and -2.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global