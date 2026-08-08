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Nilachal Refractories Share Price

NSE
BSE

NILACHAL REFRACTORIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement

Here's the live share price of Nilachal Refractories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.50 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Nilachal Refractories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.50₹37.50
₹37.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.88₹56.92
₹37.50
Open Price
₹37.50
Prev. Close
₹37.50
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Nilachal Refractories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nilachal Refractories		-3.85-8.16-16.1115.96-9.861.46-1.11
Vesuvius India		0.83-3.11-15.02-9.03-16.599.9529.82
RHI Magnesita India		6.117.270.13-8.58-17.57-15.131.63
Raghav Productivity Enhancers		3.72-3.3765.0866.38105.0467.1840.72
IFGL Refractories		8.661.0521.4722.32-4.18-2.832.72
Foseco Crucible (India)		19.1113.9015.347.667.8014.4612.12
Orient Ceratech		3.984.72-0.05-2.468.227.335.13
Associated Ceramics		2.811.65-6.49-20.96-27.7011.7665.95
Arigato Universe		19.746.6920.1431.1130.3249.0931.92
Raasi Refractories		-4.225.0012.20-20.70-39.2527.338.12

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Nilachal Refractories has declined 9.86% compared to peers like Vesuvius India (-16.59%), RHI Magnesita India (-17.57%), Raghav Productivity Enhancers (105.04%). From a 5 year perspective, Nilachal Refractories has underperformed peers relative to Vesuvius India (29.82%) and RHI Magnesita India (1.63%).

Nilachal Refractories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Nilachal Refractories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.7738.85
1039.2139.23
2040.0439.74
5040.9240.49
10041.0640.51
20039.7540.54

Source: Dion Global

Nilachal Refractories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Nilachal Refractories saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.61%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Nilachal Refractories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTNilachal Refrctr - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 05:53 AM IST ISTNilachal Refrctr - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jul 28, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTNilachal Refrctr - Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting To Be Held On 04/08/2026.
Jul 22, 2026, 06:23 AM IST ISTNilachal Refrctr - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 19, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTNilachal Refrctr - Board Meeting Intimation for Matters Mentioned In The Notice

Source: Dion Global

About Nilachal Refractories

Nilachal Refractories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/06/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26939OR1977PLC000735 and registration number is 000735. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of waste and scrap and other products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhagawati Prasad Jalan
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Niraj Jalan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinay Kumar Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vimal Prakash
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Mohapatra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sribash Chandra Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Kumar Dhandhania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Radhakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bindu Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Nilachal Refractories Share Price

What is the share price of Nilachal Refractories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Nilachal Refractories is ₹37.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Nilachal Refractories?

The Nilachal Refractories is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Nilachal Refractories?

The market cap of Nilachal Refractories is ₹76.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Nilachal Refractories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Nilachal Refractories are ₹37.50 and ₹37.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Nilachal Refractories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Nilachal Refractories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Nilachal Refractories is ₹56.92 and 52-week low of Nilachal Refractories is ₹28.88 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Nilachal Refractories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Nilachal Refractories has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.16% for the past month, -16.11% over 3 months, -9.86% over 1 year, 1.46% across 3 years, and -1.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Nilachal Refractories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Nilachal Refractories are -15.74 and -2.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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