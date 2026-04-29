What is the share price of Foseco Crucible (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Foseco Crucible (India) is ₹1,360.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Foseco Crucible (India)? The Foseco Crucible (India) is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Foseco Crucible (India)? The market cap of Foseco Crucible (India) is ₹761.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Foseco Crucible (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Foseco Crucible (India) are ₹1,377.80 and ₹1,319.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Foseco Crucible (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Foseco Crucible (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Foseco Crucible (India) is ₹1,964.00 and 52-week low of Foseco Crucible (India) is ₹1,155.00 as on .

How has the Foseco Crucible (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Foseco Crucible (India) has shown returns of 3.69% over the past day, 17.22% for the past month, 2.39% over 3 months, -6.85% over 1 year, 14.85% across 3 years, and 10.7% over 5 years.