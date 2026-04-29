Here's the live share price of Foseco Crucible (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Foseco Crucible (India)
|-8.94
|17.22
|2.65
|-12.93
|-8.34
|14.85
|10.7
|Vesuvius India
|3.23
|19.54
|10.9
|5.65
|10.4
|45.35
|38.35
|RHI Magnesita India
|-1.42
|21.12
|-0.97
|-11.77
|-7.95
|-13.99
|6.37
|Raghav Productivity Enhancers
|-3.66
|23.21
|-6.52
|-4.54
|9.24
|46.42
|64.09
|IFGL Refractories
|10.35
|56.83
|7.96
|-23.37
|10.81
|17.05
|0.78
|Orient Ceratech
|-3.82
|17.61
|-2.34
|8.92
|14.3
|16.2
|10.86
|Nilachal Refractories
|0.33
|-13.98
|25.94
|1.42
|-2.12
|5.8
|10.28
|Associated Ceramics
|-3.89
|-9.68
|-8.95
|-18.01
|-20.33
|108.96
|66.55
|Arigato Universe
|-14.41
|-9.5
|16.72
|-3.05
|7.21
|41
|37.31
|Raasi Refractories
|0
|-9.73
|-29.11
|-41.42
|-36.2
|26.34
|15.62
Over the last one year, Foseco Crucible (India) has declined 8.34% compared to peers like Vesuvius India (10.40%), RHI Magnesita India (-7.95%), Raghav Productivity Enhancers (9.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Foseco Crucible (India) has underperformed peers relative to Vesuvius India (38.35%) and RHI Magnesita India (6.37%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,418.1
|1,378.08
|10
|1,442.21
|1,392.51
|20
|1,350.95
|1,373.19
|50
|1,340
|1,363.15
|100
|1,415.53
|1,400.96
|200
|1,493.81
|1,447.74
In the latest quarter, Foseco Crucible (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 76.77%, while DII stake decreased to 0.24%, FII holding unchanged at 0.16%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.83% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Apr 13, 2026, 10:49 PM IST IST
|Morganite Crucible ( - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 01, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|Morganite Crucible ( - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Mar 06, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|Morganite Crucible ( - Additional Details Required For Corporate Announcement Filed Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regula
|Feb 12, 2026, 01:02 PM IST IST
|Morganite Crucible ( - Disclosure Under Regulation 33 (3) (A) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
|Feb 12, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|Morganite Crucible ( - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Foseco Crucible (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26920MH1986PLC038607 and registration number is 038607. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Refractories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 174.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Foseco Crucible (India) is ₹1,360.10 as on Apr 28, 2026.
The Foseco Crucible (India) is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Foseco Crucible (India) is ₹761.66 Cr as on Apr 28, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Foseco Crucible (India) are ₹1,377.80 and ₹1,319.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Foseco Crucible (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Foseco Crucible (India) is ₹1,964.00 and 52-week low of Foseco Crucible (India) is ₹1,155.00 as on Apr 28, 2026.
The Foseco Crucible (India) has shown returns of 3.69% over the past day, 17.22% for the past month, 2.39% over 3 months, -6.85% over 1 year, 14.85% across 3 years, and 10.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Foseco Crucible (India) are 0.00 and 8.69 on Apr 28, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.47 per annum.