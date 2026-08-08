What is the share price of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is ₹99.80 as on .

What kind of stock is PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust? The PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust? The market cap of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is ₹9,081.79 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust? Today’s highest and lowest price of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust are ₹100.19 and ₹99.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is ₹102.05 and 52-week low of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is ₹85.50 as on .

How has the PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust performed historically in terms of returns? The PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, 4.07% for the past month, 7.14% over 3 months, 6.0% over 1 year, -4.48% across 3 years, and -3.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust are 11.70 and 1.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global