Here's the live share price of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
|0.39
|4.07
|7.14
|6.89
|6.00
|-4.48
|-3.69
|Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust
|-0.29
|0.88
|3.31
|3.94
|14.33
|12.64
|7.40
|Bagmane Prime Office REIT
|2.05
|3.52
|3.66
|3.66
|3.66
|1.20
|0.72
|National Highways Infra Trust
|0
|0
|6.88
|13.25
|25.74
|13.66
|10.89
|Cube Highways Trust
|1.32
|4.06
|7.40
|14.15
|23.22
|16.70
|9.71
|IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
|-0.31
|0.26
|2.78
|8.72
|14.45
|9.68
|5.11
|Interise Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-4.49
|-1.94
|Indus Infra Trust
|3.97
|6.98
|8.45
|13.72
|23.80
|10.02
|5.90
|IRB InvIT Fund
|2.15
|4.87
|4.24
|3.38
|4.29
|-3.78
|1.68
|Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust
|-0.06
|0.34
|6.10
|9.30
|9.30
|3.01
|1.80
|Citius TransNet Investment Trust
|1.26
|3.67
|5.86
|4.42
|4.42
|1.45
|0.87
|Maple Infrastructure Trust
|0
|0.28
|0.30
|-1.85
|-1.85
|5.99
|3.55
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13.64
|7.01
|4.15
|Roadstar Infra Investment Trust
|0
|4.42
|-1.15
|1.34
|-16.25
|-8.99
|-5.50
|Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust
|0
|0
|3.52
|7.83
|9.66
|8.33
|4.91
|Capital Infra Trust
|2.51
|2.70
|8.60
|1.37
|-3.79
|-8.45
|-5.16
|Anantam Highways Trust
|0.09
|0.32
|-3.56
|1.30
|0.15
|0.05
|0.03
|Property Share Investment Trust - PropShare Celestia REIT
|1.41
|0.88
|-0.87
|-1.35
|-1.35
|-0.45
|-0.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust has gained 6.00% compared to peers like Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust (14.33%), Bagmane Prime Office REIT (3.66%), National Highways Infra Trust (25.74%). From a 5 year perspective, PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust has underperformed peers relative to Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust (7.40%) and Bagmane Prime Office REIT (0.72%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|100.27
|98.79
|10
|100.04
|99.06
|20
|98.47
|98.44
|50
|95.45
|96.49
|100
|93.84
|94.92
|200
|93.51
|93.49
Source: Dion Global
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,43,500
|0.08
|9.79
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:15 AM IST IST
|PowerGrid Infra.Inv. - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|PowerGrid Infra.Inv. - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Jul 31, 2026, 04:48 PM IST IST
|PowerGrid Infra.Inv. - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|PowerGrid Infra.Inv. - Reg 23(5)(g): Outcome of Unitholder meetings
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|PowerGrid Infra.Inv. - Reg 23(5)(g): Outcome of Unitholder meetings
Source: Dion Global
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 14/09/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Registration number is IN/InvIT/20-21/0016. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is ₹99.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is ₹9,081.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust are ₹100.19 and ₹99.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is ₹102.05 and 52-week low of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is ₹85.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, 4.07% for the past month, 7.14% over 3 months, 6.0% over 1 year, -4.48% across 3 years, and -3.69% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust are 11.70 and 1.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global