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PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust Share Price

NSE
BSE

POWERGRID INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT TRUST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
REITS & InvITs

Here's the live share price of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹99.80 Closed
0.08₹ 0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹99.20₹100.19
₹99.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.50₹102.05
₹99.80
Open Price
₹99.20
Prev. Close
₹99.72
Volume
1,91,438

Source: Dion Global

PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust		0.394.077.146.896.00-4.48-3.69
Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust		-0.290.883.313.9414.3312.647.40
Bagmane Prime Office REIT		2.053.523.663.663.661.200.72
National Highways Infra Trust		006.8813.2525.7413.6610.89
Cube Highways Trust		1.324.067.4014.1523.2216.709.71
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust		-0.310.262.788.7214.459.685.11
Interise Trust		00000-4.49-1.94
Indus Infra Trust		3.976.988.4513.7223.8010.025.90
IRB InvIT Fund		2.154.874.243.384.29-3.781.68
Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust		-0.060.346.109.309.303.011.80
Citius TransNet Investment Trust		1.263.675.864.424.421.450.87
Maple Infrastructure Trust		00.280.30-1.85-1.855.993.55
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust		000013.647.014.15
Roadstar Infra Investment Trust		04.42-1.151.34-16.25-8.99-5.50
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust		003.527.839.668.334.91
Capital Infra Trust		2.512.708.601.37-3.79-8.45-5.16
Anantam Highways Trust		0.090.32-3.561.300.150.050.03
Property Share Investment Trust - PropShare Celestia REIT		1.410.88-0.87-1.35-1.35-0.45-0.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust has gained 6.00% compared to peers like Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust (14.33%), Bagmane Prime Office REIT (3.66%), National Highways Infra Trust (25.74%). From a 5 year perspective, PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust has underperformed peers relative to Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust (7.40%) and Bagmane Prime Office REIT (0.72%).

PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5100.2798.79
10100.0499.06
2098.4798.44
5095.4596.49
10093.8494.92
20093.5193.49

Source: Dion Global

PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust Share Holding Pattern

PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
10,43,5000.089.79

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 06:15 AM IST ISTPowerGrid Infra.Inv. - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Aug 03, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTPowerGrid Infra.Inv. - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Jul 31, 2026, 04:48 PM IST ISTPowerGrid Infra.Inv. - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Jul 29, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTPowerGrid Infra.Inv. - Reg 23(5)(g): Outcome of Unitholder meetings
Jul 28, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTPowerGrid Infra.Inv. - Reg 23(5)(g): Outcome of Unitholder meetings

Source: Dion Global

About PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 14/09/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Registration number is IN/InvIT/20-21/0016. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Naveen Srivastava
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Dr. Anupam Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sharma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Amit Garg
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust Share Price

What is the share price of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is ₹99.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust?

The PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust?

The market cap of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is ₹9,081.79 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust?

Today’s highest and lowest price of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust are ₹100.19 and ₹99.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is ₹102.05 and 52-week low of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust is ₹85.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

The PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust has shown returns of 0.08% over the past day, 4.07% for the past month, 7.14% over 3 months, 6.0% over 1 year, -4.48% across 3 years, and -3.69% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust are 11.70 and 1.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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