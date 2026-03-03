Facebook Pixel Code
Capital Infra Trust Share Price

NSE
BSE

CAPITAL INFRA TRUST

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance
Theme
REITS & InvITs

Here's the live share price of Capital Infra Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹69.75 Closed
-0.43₹ -0.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Capital Infra Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.70₹69.89
₹69.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹68.70₹109.99
₹69.75
Open Price
₹68.70
Prev. Close
₹70.05
Volume
19,371

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Capital Infra Trust has declined 6.77% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -31.62%.

Capital Infra Trust’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Capital Infra Trust Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Capital Infra Trust		-1.61-5.71-8.26-10.49-33.93-11.02-6.77
National Highways Infra Trust		003.077.8613.118.348.16
Cube Highways Trust		0.720.540.727.2814.7511.876.96
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust		1.370.75-0.660.9319.008.755.67
Interise Trust		00000-4.49-1.94
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust		1.88-0.91-3.080.4015.13-8.58-2.36
IRB InvIT Fund		-0.28-1.050.49-2.6213.89-4.062.21
Indus Infra Trust		0.993.606.6812.9913.827.074.19
Maple Infrastructure Trust		000006.663.94
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust		000013.647.014.15
Roadstar Infra Investment Trust		0-11.76-4.763.99-25.00-9.14-5.59
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust		00.86-2.50-0.8511.364.752.82
Anantam Highways Trust		-0.49-0.53-2.09-2.36-2.36-0.79-0.48

Over the last one year, Capital Infra Trust has declined 33.93% compared to peers like National Highways Infra Trust (13.11%), Cube Highways Trust (14.75%), IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust (19.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Capital Infra Trust has underperformed peers relative to National Highways Infra Trust (8.16%) and Cube Highways Trust (6.96%).

Capital Infra Trust Financials

Capital Infra Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
570.5170.22
1071.0170.79
2072.1971.59
5073.1472.96
10074.874.71
20077.4778.88

Capital Infra Trust Share Holding Pattern

Capital Infra Trust Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
50,50,5001.8137.62
49,47,5630.5536.85
1,06,4310.070.79

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Capital Infra Trust Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 1:00 AM ISTCapital Infra Trust - Reg 26K: Quarterly Compliance Report on Corporate governance
Feb 14, 2026, 7:56 PM ISTCapital Infra Trust - Reg 23(5)(d): Disclosure of details of any credit rating obtained by the InvIT and any change in such r
Feb 13, 2026, 1:57 AM ISTCapital Infra Trust - Reg 23(5)(d): Disclosure of details of any credit rating obtained by the InvIT and any change in such r
Feb 12, 2026, 11:11 PM ISTCapital Infra Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Feb 07, 2026, 7:56 PM ISTCapital Infra Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue

About Capital Infra Trust

Capital Infra Trust is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 25/09/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Registration number is IN/INVIT/23-24/00029. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.

Management

    FAQs on Capital Infra Trust Share Price

    What is the share price of Capital Infra Trust?

    The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capital Infra Trust is ₹69.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

    What kind of stock is Capital Infra Trust?

    The Capital Infra Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

    What is the Market Cap of Capital Infra Trust?

    The market cap of Capital Infra Trust is ₹2,222.66 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

    What are today's High and Low prices of Capital Infra Trust?

    Today’s highest and lowest price of Capital Infra Trust are ₹69.89 and ₹68.70.

    What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Capital Infra Trust?

    The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capital Infra Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capital Infra Trust is ₹109.99 and 52-week low of Capital Infra Trust is ₹68.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

    How has the Capital Infra Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

    The Capital Infra Trust has shown returns of -0.43% over the past day, -4.75% for the past month, -8.66% over 3 months, -31.62% over 1 year, -11.02% across 3 years, and -6.77% over 5 years.

    What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Capital Infra Trust?

    P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capital Infra Trust are 0.00 and 0.89 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

    Capital Infra Trust News

