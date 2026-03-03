Here's the live share price of Capital Infra Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Capital Infra Trust has declined 6.77% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -31.62%.
Capital Infra Trust’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Capital Infra Trust
|-1.61
|-5.71
|-8.26
|-10.49
|-33.93
|-11.02
|-6.77
|National Highways Infra Trust
|0
|0
|3.07
|7.86
|13.11
|8.34
|8.16
|Cube Highways Trust
|0.72
|0.54
|0.72
|7.28
|14.75
|11.87
|6.96
|IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
|1.37
|0.75
|-0.66
|0.93
|19.00
|8.75
|5.67
|Interise Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-4.49
|-1.94
|PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
|1.88
|-0.91
|-3.08
|0.40
|15.13
|-8.58
|-2.36
|IRB InvIT Fund
|-0.28
|-1.05
|0.49
|-2.62
|13.89
|-4.06
|2.21
|Indus Infra Trust
|0.99
|3.60
|6.68
|12.99
|13.82
|7.07
|4.19
|Maple Infrastructure Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.66
|3.94
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13.64
|7.01
|4.15
|Roadstar Infra Investment Trust
|0
|-11.76
|-4.76
|3.99
|-25.00
|-9.14
|-5.59
|Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust
|0
|0.86
|-2.50
|-0.85
|11.36
|4.75
|2.82
|Anantam Highways Trust
|-0.49
|-0.53
|-2.09
|-2.36
|-2.36
|-0.79
|-0.48
Over the last one year, Capital Infra Trust has declined 33.93% compared to peers like National Highways Infra Trust (13.11%), Cube Highways Trust (14.75%), IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust (19.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Capital Infra Trust has underperformed peers relative to National Highways Infra Trust (8.16%) and Cube Highways Trust (6.96%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70.51
|70.22
|10
|71.01
|70.79
|20
|72.19
|71.59
|50
|73.14
|72.96
|100
|74.8
|74.71
|200
|77.47
|78.88
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|50,50,500
|1.81
|37.62
|49,47,563
|0.55
|36.85
|1,06,431
|0.07
|0.79
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 17, 2026, 1:00 AM IST
|Capital Infra Trust - Reg 26K: Quarterly Compliance Report on Corporate governance
|Feb 14, 2026, 7:56 PM IST
|Capital Infra Trust - Reg 23(5)(d): Disclosure of details of any credit rating obtained by the InvIT and any change in such r
|Feb 13, 2026, 1:57 AM IST
|Capital Infra Trust - Reg 23(5)(d): Disclosure of details of any credit rating obtained by the InvIT and any change in such r
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:11 PM IST
|Capital Infra Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Feb 07, 2026, 7:56 PM IST
|Capital Infra Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Capital Infra Trust is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 25/09/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Registration number is IN/INVIT/23-24/00029. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Capital Infra Trust is ₹69.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Capital Infra Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Capital Infra Trust is ₹2,222.66 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Capital Infra Trust are ₹69.89 and ₹68.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Capital Infra Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Capital Infra Trust is ₹109.99 and 52-week low of Capital Infra Trust is ₹68.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Capital Infra Trust has shown returns of -0.43% over the past day, -4.75% for the past month, -8.66% over 3 months, -31.62% over 1 year, -11.02% across 3 years, and -6.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Capital Infra Trust are 0.00 and 0.89 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.