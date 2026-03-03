Here's the live share price of Indus Infra Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indus Infra Trust has gained 4.19% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 11.01%.
Indus Infra Trust’s current P/E of 14.39x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indus Infra Trust
|0.99
|3.60
|6.68
|12.99
|13.82
|7.07
|4.19
|National Highways Infra Trust
|0
|0
|3.07
|7.86
|13.11
|8.34
|8.16
|Cube Highways Trust
|0.72
|0.54
|0.72
|7.28
|14.75
|11.87
|6.96
|IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
|1.37
|0.75
|-0.66
|0.93
|19.00
|8.75
|5.67
|Interise Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-4.49
|-1.94
|PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
|1.88
|-0.91
|-3.08
|0.40
|15.13
|-8.58
|-2.36
|IRB InvIT Fund
|-0.28
|-1.05
|0.49
|-2.62
|13.89
|-4.06
|2.21
|Maple Infrastructure Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.66
|3.94
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13.64
|7.01
|4.15
|Roadstar Infra Investment Trust
|0
|-11.76
|-4.76
|3.99
|-25.00
|-9.14
|-5.59
|Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust
|0
|0.86
|-2.50
|-0.85
|11.36
|4.75
|2.82
|Anantam Highways Trust
|-0.49
|-0.53
|-2.09
|-2.36
|-2.36
|-0.79
|-0.48
|Capital Infra Trust
|-1.61
|-5.71
|-8.26
|-10.49
|-33.93
|-11.02
|-6.77
Over the last one year, Indus Infra Trust has gained 13.82% compared to peers like National Highways Infra Trust (13.11%), Cube Highways Trust (14.75%), IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust (19.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Indus Infra Trust has outperformed peers relative to National Highways Infra Trust (8.16%) and Cube Highways Trust (6.96%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|124.15
|124.26
|10
|122.78
|123.52
|20
|122.24
|122.47
|50
|119.37
|120.58
|100
|118.89
|118.9
|200
|115.61
|116.64
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|24,95,138
|0.8
|30.3
|19,85,006
|1.61
|24.11
|4,29,033
|0.58
|5.21
|4,29,033
|0.58
|5.21
|3,30,025
|0.55
|4.01
|2,75,010
|0.37
|3.34
|2,04,882
|0.12
|2.49
|66,005
|1.59
|0.8
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 5:29 PM IST
|Indus Infra Trus - Reg 23(5)(d): Disclosure of details of any credit rating obtained by the InvIT and any change in such rati
|Feb 11, 2026, 11:58 PM IST
|Indus Infra Trus - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:55 PM IST
|Indus Infra Trus - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:30 PM IST
|Indus Infra Trus - Reg 23(5)(d): Disclosure of details of any credit rating obtained by the InvIT and any change in such rati
|Feb 10, 2026, 1:14 AM IST
|Indus Infra Trus - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Bharat Highways InvIT is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 16/06/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Registration number is IN/InvIT/22-23/0023. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indus Infra Trust is ₹126.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indus Infra Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indus Infra Trust is ₹5,603.17 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indus Infra Trust are ₹127.00 and ₹123.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indus Infra Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indus Infra Trust is ₹127.00 and 52-week low of Indus Infra Trust is ₹95.21 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indus Infra Trust has shown returns of 1.57% over the past day, 4.17% for the past month, 7.52% over 3 months, 11.01% over 1 year, 7.07% across 3 years, and 4.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indus Infra Trust are 14.39 and 1.05 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.