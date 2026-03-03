Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Indus Infra Trust Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDUS INFRA TRUST

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance
Theme
REITS & InvITs

Here's the live share price of Indus Infra Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹126.50 Closed
1.57₹ 1.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Indus Infra Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹123.05₹127.00
₹126.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.21₹127.00
₹126.50
Open Price
₹123.11
Prev. Close
₹124.55
Volume
7,334

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indus Infra Trust has gained 4.19% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 11.01%.

Indus Infra Trust’s current P/E of 14.39x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Indus Infra Trust Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indus Infra Trust		0.993.606.6812.9913.827.074.19
National Highways Infra Trust		003.077.8613.118.348.16
Cube Highways Trust		0.720.540.727.2814.7511.876.96
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust		1.370.75-0.660.9319.008.755.67
Interise Trust		00000-4.49-1.94
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust		1.88-0.91-3.080.4015.13-8.58-2.36
IRB InvIT Fund		-0.28-1.050.49-2.6213.89-4.062.21
Maple Infrastructure Trust		000006.663.94
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust		000013.647.014.15
Roadstar Infra Investment Trust		0-11.76-4.763.99-25.00-9.14-5.59
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust		00.86-2.50-0.8511.364.752.82
Anantam Highways Trust		-0.49-0.53-2.09-2.36-2.36-0.79-0.48
Capital Infra Trust		-1.61-5.71-8.26-10.49-33.93-11.02-6.77

Over the last one year, Indus Infra Trust has gained 13.82% compared to peers like National Highways Infra Trust (13.11%), Cube Highways Trust (14.75%), IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust (19.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Indus Infra Trust has outperformed peers relative to National Highways Infra Trust (8.16%) and Cube Highways Trust (6.96%).

Indus Infra Trust Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Indus Infra Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5124.15124.26
10122.78123.52
20122.24122.47
50119.37120.58
100118.89118.9
200115.61116.64

Indus Infra Trust Share Holding Pattern

Indus Infra Trust Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
24,95,1380.830.3
19,85,0061.6124.11
4,29,0330.585.21
4,29,0330.585.21
3,30,0250.554.01
2,75,0100.373.34
2,04,8820.122.49
66,0051.590.8

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Indus Infra Trust Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 5:29 PM ISTIndus Infra Trus - Reg 23(5)(d): Disclosure of details of any credit rating obtained by the InvIT and any change in such rati
Feb 11, 2026, 11:58 PM ISTIndus Infra Trus - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Feb 10, 2026, 11:55 PM ISTIndus Infra Trus - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Feb 10, 2026, 11:30 PM ISTIndus Infra Trus - Reg 23(5)(d): Disclosure of details of any credit rating obtained by the InvIT and any change in such rati
Feb 10, 2026, 1:14 AM ISTIndus Infra Trus - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue

About Indus Infra Trust

Bharat Highways InvIT is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 16/06/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Registration number is IN/InvIT/22-23/0023. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.

Management

  • Mr. Ajendra Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Siba Narayan Nayak
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raghav Chandra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Swati Anil Kulkarni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandra Jain
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Indus Infra Trust Share Price

What is the share price of Indus Infra Trust?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indus Infra Trust is ₹126.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indus Infra Trust?

The Indus Infra Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indus Infra Trust?

The market cap of Indus Infra Trust is ₹5,603.17 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indus Infra Trust?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indus Infra Trust are ₹127.00 and ₹123.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indus Infra Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indus Infra Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indus Infra Trust is ₹127.00 and 52-week low of Indus Infra Trust is ₹95.21 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Indus Infra Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indus Infra Trust has shown returns of 1.57% over the past day, 4.17% for the past month, 7.52% over 3 months, 11.01% over 1 year, 7.07% across 3 years, and 4.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indus Infra Trust?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indus Infra Trust are 14.39 and 1.05 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Indus Infra Trust News

More Indus Infra Trust News
icon
Market Pulse