Anantam Highways Trust Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANANTAM HIGHWAYS TRUST

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Anantam Highways Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹102.50 Closed
-0.17₹ -0.17
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Anantam Highways Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹102.45₹103.02
₹102.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.50₹114.00
₹102.50
Open Price
₹102.85
Prev. Close
₹102.67
Volume
2,920

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Anantam Highways Trust has declined 0.48% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -2.36%.

Anantam Highways Trust’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Anantam Highways Trust Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anantam Highways Trust		-0.49-0.53-2.09-2.36-2.36-0.79-0.48
National Highways Infra Trust		003.077.8613.118.348.16
Cube Highways Trust		0.720.540.727.2814.7511.876.96
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust		1.370.75-0.660.9319.008.755.67
Interise Trust		00000-4.49-1.94
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust		1.88-0.91-3.080.4015.13-8.58-2.36
IRB InvIT Fund		-0.28-1.050.49-2.6213.89-4.062.21
Indus Infra Trust		0.993.606.6812.9913.827.074.19
Maple Infrastructure Trust		000006.663.94
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust		000013.647.014.15
Roadstar Infra Investment Trust		0-11.76-4.763.99-25.00-9.14-5.59
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust		00.86-2.50-0.8511.364.752.82
Capital Infra Trust		-1.61-5.71-8.26-10.49-33.93-11.02-6.77

Over the last one year, Anantam Highways Trust has declined 2.36% compared to peers like National Highways Infra Trust (13.11%), Cube Highways Trust (14.75%), IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust (19.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Anantam Highways Trust has underperformed peers relative to National Highways Infra Trust (8.16%) and Cube Highways Trust (6.96%).

Anantam Highways Trust Financials

Anantam Highways Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5103102.89
10103.31103.06
20103.27103.24
50103.67103.64
10091.640
20045.820

Anantam Highways Trust Share Holding Pattern

Anantam Highways Trust Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 9:31 PM ISTAnantam Highways Tru - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Feb 13, 2026, 10:38 PM ISTAnantam Highways Tru - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Feb 12, 2026, 12:09 AM ISTAnantam Highways Tru - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Feb 11, 2026, 11:11 PM ISTAnantam Highways Tru - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Feb 11, 2026, 11:00 PM ISTAnantam Highways Tru - Reg 18(6): Disclosure of record date for purpose of distribution

About Anantam Highways Trust

Investment Trust

Management

  • Mr. Jignesh Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Dalmia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Radhakrishnan Nair
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shubhada Manohar Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Chhibber
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Anantam Highways Trust Share Price

What is the share price of Anantam Highways Trust?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anantam Highways Trust is ₹102.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anantam Highways Trust?

The Anantam Highways Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anantam Highways Trust?

The market cap of Anantam Highways Trust is ₹2,229.38 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anantam Highways Trust?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anantam Highways Trust are ₹103.02 and ₹102.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anantam Highways Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anantam Highways Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anantam Highways Trust is ₹114.00 and 52-week low of Anantam Highways Trust is ₹101.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Anantam Highways Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anantam Highways Trust has shown returns of -0.17% over the past day, -0.98% for the past month, -1.27% over 3 months, -2.36% over 1 year, -0.79% across 3 years, and -0.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anantam Highways Trust?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anantam Highways Trust are 0.00 and 0.86 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Anantam Highways Trust News

