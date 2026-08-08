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National Highways Infra Trust Share Price

NSE
BSE

NATIONAL HIGHWAYS INFRA TRUST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of National Highways Infra Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹171.00 Closed
6.88₹ 11.00
As on Jul 29, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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National Highways Infra Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹171.00₹171.00
₹171.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹136.00₹171.00
₹171.00
Open Price
₹171.00
Prev. Close
₹160.00
Volume
10,75,000

Source: Dion Global

National Highways Infra Trust Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
National Highways Infra Trust		006.8813.2525.7413.6610.89
Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust		-0.290.883.313.9414.3312.647.40
Bagmane Prime Office REIT		2.053.523.663.663.661.200.72
Cube Highways Trust		1.324.067.4014.1523.2216.709.71
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust		-0.310.262.788.7214.459.685.11
Interise Trust		00000-4.49-1.94
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust		0.394.077.146.896.00-4.48-3.69
Indus Infra Trust		3.976.988.4513.7223.8010.025.90
IRB InvIT Fund		2.154.874.243.384.29-3.781.68
Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust		-0.060.346.109.309.303.011.80
Citius TransNet Investment Trust		1.263.675.864.424.421.450.87
Maple Infrastructure Trust		00.280.30-1.85-1.855.993.55
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust		000013.647.014.15
Roadstar Infra Investment Trust		04.42-1.151.34-16.25-8.99-5.50
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust		003.527.839.668.334.91
Capital Infra Trust		2.512.708.601.37-3.79-8.45-5.16
Anantam Highways Trust		0.090.32-3.561.300.150.050.03
Property Share Investment Trust - PropShare Celestia REIT		1.410.88-0.87-1.35-1.35-0.45-0.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, National Highways Infra Trust has gained 25.74% compared to peers like Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust (14.33%), Bagmane Prime Office REIT (3.66%), Cube Highways Trust (23.22%). From a 5 year perspective, National Highways Infra Trust has outperformed peers relative to Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust (7.40%) and Bagmane Prime Office REIT (0.72%).

National Highways Infra Trust Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

National Highways Infra Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5158160.13
10152.23153.73
20143.23146.72
50135.59135.81
10074.430
20037.210

Source: Dion Global

National Highways Infra Trust Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
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Best Multicap Funds
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Top Retirement-Pension Funds

National Highways Infra Trust Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:31 AM IST ISTNational Highways In - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Aug 08, 2026, 02:13 AM IST ISTNational Highways In - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Aug 08, 2026, 01:55 AM IST ISTNational Highways In - Compliances-Reg. 54 - Asset Cover details
Aug 08, 2026, 01:37 AM IST ISTNational Highways In - Reg 18(6): Disclosure of record date for purpose of distribution
Aug 08, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTNational Highways In - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Source: Dion Global

About National Highways Infra Trust

National Highways Infra Trust is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 19/10/2020 and has its registered office in the State of New Delhi, India. Registration number is IN/InvIT/20-21/0014. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rakshit Jain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Usha Rao Monari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Singh Kharola
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Bose
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A K Swaminathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. N R V V M K Rajendra Kumar
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Debapratim Hajara
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Pushkar Kulkarni
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Hardik Bhadrik Shah
    Nominee Director

FAQs on National Highways Infra Trust Share Price

What is the share price of National Highways Infra Trust?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Highways Infra Trust is ₹171.00 as on Jul 29, 2026.

What kind of stock is National Highways Infra Trust?

The National Highways Infra Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of National Highways Infra Trust?

The market cap of National Highways Infra Trust is ₹33,120.15 Cr as on Jul 29, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of National Highways Infra Trust?

Today’s highest and lowest price of National Highways Infra Trust are ₹171.00 and ₹171.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Highways Infra Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Highways Infra Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Highways Infra Trust is ₹171.00 and 52-week low of National Highways Infra Trust is ₹136.00 as on Jul 29, 2026.

How has the National Highways Infra Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

The National Highways Infra Trust has shown returns of 6.88% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 6.88% over 3 months, 25.74% over 1 year, 13.66% across 3 years, and 10.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of National Highways Infra Trust?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Highways Infra Trust are 17.86 and 1.48 on Jul 29, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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