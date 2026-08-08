What is the share price of National Highways Infra Trust? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Highways Infra Trust is ₹171.00 as on .

What kind of stock is National Highways Infra Trust? The National Highways Infra Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Midcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of National Highways Infra Trust? The market cap of National Highways Infra Trust is ₹33,120.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of National Highways Infra Trust? Today’s highest and lowest price of National Highways Infra Trust are ₹171.00 and ₹171.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Highways Infra Trust? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Highways Infra Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Highways Infra Trust is ₹171.00 and 52-week low of National Highways Infra Trust is ₹136.00 as on .

How has the National Highways Infra Trust performed historically in terms of returns? The National Highways Infra Trust has shown returns of 6.88% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 6.88% over 3 months, 25.74% over 1 year, 13.66% across 3 years, and 10.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of National Highways Infra Trust? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of National Highways Infra Trust are 17.86 and 1.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global