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Property Share Investment Trust - PropShare Celestia REIT Share Price

Sector
Finance

Property Share Investment Trust - PropShare Celestia REIT has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Apr 10, 2026 and will close on Apr 16, 2026. The price band has been set at 1000000.00-1050000.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Property Share Investment Trust - PropShare Celestia REIT Price Performance

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Property Share Investment Trust - PropShare Celestia REIT Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
National Highways Infra Trust		5.815.8110.8115.4922.8513.2210.13
Cube Highways Trust		1.345.716.488.8216.0813.968.16
Vertis Infrastructure Trust		0.47-1.4-0.932.422.910.960.58
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust		2.962.91.140.7718.167.725.84
Interise Trust		000-2.75-2.75-1.551.68
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust		0.021.12-0.43-3.1720.35-9.02-2.19
IRB InvIT Fund		-0.61-0.79-3.75-5.5311.73-5.032.16
Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust		0.252.792.792.792.790.920.55
Indus Infra Trust		0.691.556.136.8117.416.633.92
NDR InvIT Trust		3.583.665.211.6125.858.995.3
Shrem InvIT		00.1-1.96-2.06-13.04-4.830
Sustainable Energy Infra Trust		009.2418.1819.276.713.97
Nxt-Infra Trust		0-0.05-0.05-0.05-0.2-0.53-0.32
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust		05.936.384.179.657.724.4
Anantam Highways Trust		1.722.361.06-0.26-0.26-0.09-0.05
TVS Infrastructure Trust		003.1410.0510.583.412.03
Capital Infra Trust		-0.331.63-5.29-8.5-19.91-10.92-6.7
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About Property Share Investment Trust - PropShare Celestia REIT

Investment Trust

Management

  • Mr. Hashim Qadeer Khan
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Benjamin Oliver Speat Cassey
    Non Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Chandra Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rachna Dikshit
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishnan Seshan
    Independent Director

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