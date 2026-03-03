Facebook Pixel Code
Interise Trust Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTERISE TRUST

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Interise Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹113.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 7, 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Interise Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹113.00₹113.00
₹113.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹113.00₹113.00
₹113.00
Open Price
₹113.00
Prev. Close
₹113.00
Volume
3,50,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Interise Trust has declined 1.94% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 0.00%.

Interise Trust’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Interise Trust Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Interise Trust		00000-4.49-1.94
National Highways Infra Trust		003.077.8613.118.348.16
Cube Highways Trust		0.720.540.727.2814.7511.876.96
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust		1.370.75-0.660.9319.008.755.67
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust		1.88-0.91-3.080.4015.13-8.58-2.36
IRB InvIT Fund		-0.28-1.050.49-2.6213.89-4.062.21
Indus Infra Trust		0.993.606.6812.9913.827.074.19
Maple Infrastructure Trust		000006.663.94
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust		000013.647.014.15
Roadstar Infra Investment Trust		0-11.76-4.763.99-25.00-9.14-5.59
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust		00.86-2.50-0.8511.364.752.82
Anantam Highways Trust		-0.49-0.53-2.09-2.36-2.36-0.79-0.48
Capital Infra Trust		-1.61-5.71-8.26-10.49-33.93-11.02-6.77

Over the last one year, Interise Trust has gained 0.00% compared to peers like National Highways Infra Trust (13.11%), Cube Highways Trust (14.75%), IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust (19.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Interise Trust has underperformed peers relative to National Highways Infra Trust (8.16%) and Cube Highways Trust (6.96%).

Interise Trust Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Interise Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5120.76116.14
10115.63114.1
2062.820
5025.130
10012.560
2006.280

Interise Trust Share Holding Pattern

Interise Trust Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 18, 2026, 10:20 PM ISTInterise Trus - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Feb 17, 2026, 6:17 AM ISTInterise Trus - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Feb 12, 2026, 8:53 PM ISTInterise Trus - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Feb 12, 2026, 8:49 PM ISTInterise Trus - Compliances-Reg. 54 - Asset Cover details
Feb 12, 2026, 8:46 PM ISTInterise Trus - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue

About Interise Trust

IndInfravit Trust is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 15/03/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Registration number is IN/InvIT/17-18/0007. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.

Management

  • Mr. Pramod Sushila Kapoor
    Director
  • Dr. Ashwin Mahalingam
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Samyuktha Surendran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohan Raj Nair
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Neera Saggi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anjali Gupta
    Director
  • Ms. Delphine Voeltzel
    Director
  • Ms. Monisha Macedo
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pushkar Kulkarni
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Ganesh Ubale
    Independent Director

FAQs on Interise Trust Share Price

What is the share price of Interise Trust?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Interise Trust is ₹113.00 as on Mar 07, 2025.

What kind of stock is Interise Trust?

The Interise Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Interise Trust?

The market cap of Interise Trust is ₹12,534.03 Cr as on Mar 07, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Interise Trust?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Interise Trust are ₹113.00 and ₹113.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Interise Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Interise Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Interise Trust is ₹113.00 and 52-week low of Interise Trust is ₹113.00 as on Mar 07, 2025.

How has the Interise Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

The Interise Trust has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, 0.0% over 1 year, -4.49% across 3 years, and -1.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Interise Trust?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Interise Trust are 0.00 and 1.60 on Mar 07, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Interise Trust News

