IRB InvIT Fund Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

IRB INVIT FUND

Sector : Investment Trusts | Smallcap | NSE
₹70.07 Closed
0.30.21
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IRB InvIT Fund Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹69.80₹70.20
₹70.07
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.05₹72.98
₹70.07
Open Price
₹69.95
Prev. Close
₹69.86
Volume
2,77,954

IRB InvIT Fund Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R170.25
  • R270.42
  • R370.65
  • Pivot
    70.02
  • S169.85
  • S269.62
  • S369.45

IRB InvIT Fund Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.66-2.11-1.741.6924.4089.34-7.92
1.48-0.06-0.590.55-16.27-15.47-2.59
4.181.295.454.85-14.750.584.21
-1.53-6.14-7.16-8.17-18.277.147.14
1.11-0.711.045.42-3.8340.9754.52
01.702.153.052.1515.0115.01
-0.28-6.01-9.56-8.20-25.05-8.11-8.11
008.579.6210.4714.0014.00
-16.96-16.96-16.96-5.24-5.24-5.05-5.05

IRB InvIT Fund Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Bank of India Balanced Advantage Fund5,00,0003.453.58

