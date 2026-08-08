What is the share price of IRB InvIT Fund? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IRB InvIT Fund is ₹64.22 as on .

What kind of stock is IRB InvIT Fund? The IRB InvIT Fund is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IRB InvIT Fund? The market cap of IRB InvIT Fund is ₹8,230.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IRB InvIT Fund? Today’s highest and lowest price of IRB InvIT Fund are ₹64.24 and ₹63.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IRB InvIT Fund? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IRB InvIT Fund stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IRB InvIT Fund is ₹67.00 and 52-week low of IRB InvIT Fund is ₹57.06 as on .

How has the IRB InvIT Fund performed historically in terms of returns? The IRB InvIT Fund has shown returns of 0.55% over the past day, 4.87% for the past month, 4.24% over 3 months, 4.29% over 1 year, -3.78% across 3 years, and 1.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IRB InvIT Fund? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IRB InvIT Fund are 11.68 and 0.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global