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IRB InvIT Fund Share Price

NSE
BSE

IRB INVIT FUND

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance
Theme
REITS & InvITs

Here's the live share price of IRB InvIT Fund along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹64.22 Closed
0.55₹ 0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IRB InvIT Fund Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹63.90₹64.24
₹64.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.06₹67.00
₹64.22
Open Price
₹64.19
Prev. Close
₹63.87
Volume
60,425

Source: Dion Global

IRB InvIT Fund Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IRB InvIT Fund		2.154.874.243.384.29-3.781.68
Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust		-0.290.883.313.9414.3312.647.40
Bagmane Prime Office REIT		2.053.523.663.663.661.200.72
National Highways Infra Trust		006.8813.2525.7413.6610.89
Cube Highways Trust		1.324.067.4014.1523.2216.709.71
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust		-0.310.262.788.7214.459.685.11
Interise Trust		00000-4.49-1.94
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust		0.394.077.146.896.00-4.48-3.69
Indus Infra Trust		3.976.988.4513.7223.8010.025.90
Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust		-0.060.346.109.309.303.011.80
Citius TransNet Investment Trust		1.263.675.864.424.421.450.87
Maple Infrastructure Trust		00.280.30-1.85-1.855.993.55
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust		000013.647.014.15
Roadstar Infra Investment Trust		04.42-1.151.34-16.25-8.99-5.50
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust		003.527.839.668.334.91
Capital Infra Trust		2.512.708.601.37-3.79-8.45-5.16
Anantam Highways Trust		0.090.32-3.561.300.150.050.03
Property Share Investment Trust - PropShare Celestia REIT		1.410.88-0.87-1.35-1.35-0.45-0.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IRB InvIT Fund has gained 4.29% compared to peers like Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust (14.33%), Bagmane Prime Office REIT (3.66%), National Highways Infra Trust (25.74%). From a 5 year perspective, IRB InvIT Fund has underperformed peers relative to Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust (7.40%) and Bagmane Prime Office REIT (0.72%).

IRB InvIT Fund Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IRB InvIT Fund Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
562.5263.15
1062.7762.89
2062.2562.48
5061.2761.78
10060.9261.44
20061.461.24

Source: Dion Global

IRB InvIT Fund Share Holding Pattern

IRB InvIT Fund Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
9,62,1613.435.82

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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IRB InvIT Fund Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:57 AM IST ISTIRB InvIT Fund - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Jul 23, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTIRB InvIT Fund - Reg 23(5)(g): Outcome of Unitholder meetings
Jul 23, 2026, 07:21 PM IST ISTIRB InvIT Fund - Reg 18(6): Disclosure of record date for purpose of distribution
Jul 23, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTIRB InvIT Fund - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Jul 22, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTIRB InvIT Fund - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue

Source: Dion Global

About IRB InvIT Fund

IRB InvIT Fund is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 10/10/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Registration number is IN/InvIT/15-16/0001. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajinder Pal Singh
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jitender Kumar Chauhan
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rushabh Gandhi
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sunil Tandon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikesh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anusha Chaitanya Date
    Independent Director

FAQs on IRB InvIT Fund Share Price

What is the share price of IRB InvIT Fund?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IRB InvIT Fund is ₹64.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IRB InvIT Fund?

The IRB InvIT Fund is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IRB InvIT Fund?

The market cap of IRB InvIT Fund is ₹8,230.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IRB InvIT Fund?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IRB InvIT Fund are ₹64.24 and ₹63.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IRB InvIT Fund?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IRB InvIT Fund stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IRB InvIT Fund is ₹67.00 and 52-week low of IRB InvIT Fund is ₹57.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IRB InvIT Fund performed historically in terms of returns?

The IRB InvIT Fund has shown returns of 0.55% over the past day, 4.87% for the past month, 4.24% over 3 months, 4.29% over 1 year, -3.78% across 3 years, and 1.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IRB InvIT Fund?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IRB InvIT Fund are 11.68 and 0.68 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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