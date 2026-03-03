Here's the live share price of Cube Highways Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Cube Highways Trust has gained 6.96% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 14.75%.
Cube Highways Trust’s current P/E of 18.84x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cube Highways Trust
|0.72
|0.54
|0.72
|7.28
|14.75
|11.87
|6.96
|National Highways Infra Trust
|0
|0
|3.07
|7.86
|13.11
|8.34
|8.16
|IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
|1.37
|0.75
|-0.66
|0.93
|19.00
|8.75
|5.67
|Interise Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-4.49
|-1.94
|PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
|1.88
|-0.91
|-3.08
|0.40
|15.13
|-8.58
|-2.36
|IRB InvIT Fund
|-0.28
|-1.05
|0.49
|-2.62
|13.89
|-4.06
|2.21
|Indus Infra Trust
|0.99
|3.60
|6.68
|12.99
|13.82
|7.07
|4.19
|Maple Infrastructure Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.66
|3.94
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13.64
|7.01
|4.15
|Roadstar Infra Investment Trust
|0
|-11.76
|-4.76
|3.99
|-25.00
|-9.14
|-5.59
|Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust
|0
|0.86
|-2.50
|-0.85
|11.36
|4.75
|2.82
|Anantam Highways Trust
|-0.49
|-0.53
|-2.09
|-2.36
|-2.36
|-0.79
|-0.48
|Capital Infra Trust
|-1.61
|-5.71
|-8.26
|-10.49
|-33.93
|-11.02
|-6.77
Over the last one year, Cube Highways Trust has gained 14.75% compared to peers like National Highways Infra Trust (13.11%), IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust (19.00%), Interise Trust (0.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Cube Highways Trust has outperformed peers relative to National Highways Infra Trust (8.16%) and IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust (5.67%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|139.78
|139.67
|10
|139.22
|139.19
|20
|137.74
|138.15
|50
|135.33
|135.15
|100
|130.13
|130
|200
|67.98
|0
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 28, 2026, 5:26 AM IST
|Cube Highways Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Feb 21, 2026, 4:02 AM IST
|Cube Highways Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Feb 17, 2026, 10:02 PM IST
|Cube Highways Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Feb 12, 2026, 3:35 AM IST
|Cube Highways Trust - Reg 23(5)(d): Disclosure of details of any credit rating obtained by the InvIT and any change in such r
|Feb 09, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
|Cube Highways Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Cube Highways Trust is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's registration number is IN/InvIT/22-23/0022. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Investment Trust. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2268.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1085.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cube Highways Trust is ₹140.00 as on Feb 18, 2026.
The Cube Highways Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cube Highways Trust is ₹18,816.98 Cr as on Feb 18, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cube Highways Trust are ₹140.00 and ₹140.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cube Highways Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cube Highways Trust is ₹143.25 and 52-week low of Cube Highways Trust is ₹120.00 as on Feb 18, 2026.
The Cube Highways Trust has shown returns of 0.72% over the past day, 0.54% for the past month, 0.72% over 3 months, 14.75% over 1 year, 11.87% across 3 years, and 6.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cube Highways Trust are 18.84 and 1.31 on Feb 18, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.