Cube Highways Trust Share Price

NSE
BSE

CUBE HIGHWAYS TRUST

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Cube Highways Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹140.00 Closed
0.72₹ 1.00
As on Feb 18, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Cube Highways Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹140.00₹140.00
₹140.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.00₹143.25
₹140.00
Open Price
₹140.00
Prev. Close
₹139.00
Volume
1,05,75,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Cube Highways Trust has gained 6.96% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 14.75%.

Cube Highways Trust’s current P/E of 18.84x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Cube Highways Trust Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cube Highways Trust		0.720.540.727.2814.7511.876.96
National Highways Infra Trust		003.077.8613.118.348.16
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust		1.370.75-0.660.9319.008.755.67
Interise Trust		00000-4.49-1.94
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust		1.88-0.91-3.080.4015.13-8.58-2.36
IRB InvIT Fund		-0.28-1.050.49-2.6213.89-4.062.21
Indus Infra Trust		0.993.606.6812.9913.827.074.19
Maple Infrastructure Trust		000006.663.94
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust		000013.647.014.15
Roadstar Infra Investment Trust		0-11.76-4.763.99-25.00-9.14-5.59
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust		00.86-2.50-0.8511.364.752.82
Anantam Highways Trust		-0.49-0.53-2.09-2.36-2.36-0.79-0.48
Capital Infra Trust		-1.61-5.71-8.26-10.49-33.93-11.02-6.77

Over the last one year, Cube Highways Trust has gained 14.75% compared to peers like National Highways Infra Trust (13.11%), IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust (19.00%), Interise Trust (0.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Cube Highways Trust has outperformed peers relative to National Highways Infra Trust (8.16%) and IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust (5.67%).

Cube Highways Trust Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Cube Highways Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5139.78139.67
10139.22139.19
20137.74138.15
50135.33135.15
100130.13130
20067.980

Cube Highways Trust Share Holding Pattern

Cube Highways Trust Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 28, 2026, 5:26 AM ISTCube Highways Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Feb 21, 2026, 4:02 AM ISTCube Highways Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Feb 17, 2026, 10:02 PM ISTCube Highways Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Feb 12, 2026, 3:35 AM ISTCube Highways Trust - Reg 23(5)(d): Disclosure of details of any credit rating obtained by the InvIT and any change in such r
Feb 09, 2026, 10:41 PM ISTCube Highways Trust - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue

About Cube Highways Trust

Cube Highways Trust is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/12/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's registration number is IN/InvIT/22-23/0022. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Investment Trust. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2268.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1085.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Lakhanpal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Helly Bharat Ajmera
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chirdeep Singh Bagga
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Fereshte D Sethna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Upendra K Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surinder Chawla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayesh R Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Cube Highways Trust Share Price

What is the share price of Cube Highways Trust?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cube Highways Trust is ₹140.00 as on Feb 18, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cube Highways Trust?

The Cube Highways Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cube Highways Trust?

The market cap of Cube Highways Trust is ₹18,816.98 Cr as on Feb 18, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cube Highways Trust?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cube Highways Trust are ₹140.00 and ₹140.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cube Highways Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cube Highways Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cube Highways Trust is ₹143.25 and 52-week low of Cube Highways Trust is ₹120.00 as on Feb 18, 2026.

How has the Cube Highways Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cube Highways Trust has shown returns of 0.72% over the past day, 0.54% for the past month, 0.72% over 3 months, 14.75% over 1 year, 11.87% across 3 years, and 6.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cube Highways Trust?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cube Highways Trust are 18.84 and 1.31 on Feb 18, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Cube Highways Trust News

