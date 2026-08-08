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List of REITS & InvITs Stocks in India

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of reits & invits companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on reits & invits stocks here.

REITS & InvITs Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives
  • Aluminium
  • Aquaculture
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Asset Management Companies (AMCs)
  • Auto Ancillaries
  • Automobiles
  • Aviation
  • Bank (PSU)
  • Bank (Private)
  • Banks
  • Battery Storage
  • Beverages - Alcoholic
  • Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
  • Cables
  • Capital Market
  • Cement
  • Chemicals
  • Commodities
  • Construction
  • Consumer Durables
  • Consumption
  • Data Center
  • Defence
  • Diagnostics
  • Digital
  • Drone
  • E-Commerce
  • EV Charging
  • Edible Fat
  • Education
  • Electric Equipment
  • Electric Vehicles
  • Electronics
  • Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
  • Energy
  • Engineering
  • Equipments
  • Ethanol
  • FMCG
  • Fertilisers
  • Finance
  • Financial Services
  • Food Processing
  • Gems and Jewellery
  • Glass
  • Green Hydrogen
  • Holding Companies
  • Hospital
  • Hospitality
  • Hotel
  • Housing
  • Housing Finance
  • Information Technology
  • Infrastructure
  • Insurance
  • Internet & E-Commerce
  • Iron and Steel
  • Leather
  • Logistics
  • MNCs
  • Manufacturing
  • Metals - Non Ferrous
  • Mining
  • Mobility
  • NBFC
  • Nuclear Power
  • Office Equipments
  • Oil & Gas Exploration
  • Oil Marketing (OMC)
  • Packaging
  • Paints and Pigments
  • Paper
  • Personal Care
  • Petrochemicals
  • Petroleum
  • Pharmaceuticals and health care
  • Plastics
  • Power
  • Premium Consumption
  • Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
  • REITS & InvITs
  • Railway PSU
  • Recycling
  • Renewable Energy
  • Restaurant
  • Retail
  • Rubber
  • Rural
  • SME
  • Semiconductor
  • Service
  • Shipbuilding
  • Shipping
  • Silver
  • Small Finance
  • Solar
  • Space
  • Speciality Chemicals
  • Sugar
  • Tea / Coffee
  • Telecommunications
  • Textiles
  • Tobacco
  • Tourism
  • Transport
  • Tyres
  • Waste Management
  • Water Management
  • Wood
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Nexus Select Trust REIT		167.821.731.0418.40
Indus Infra Trust		137.241.310.968.04
Capital Infra Trust		75.980.670.8939.48
IRB InvIT Fund		64.220.350.5560.43
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust		344.950.430.126.64
Embassy Office Parks REIT		441.330.460.106.96
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust		99.800.080.08191.44
Mindspace Business Parks REIT		495.44-0.26-0.0511.50
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust		178.34-0.25-0.1411.55
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top gainers among the REITS & InvITs sector stocks today are Nexus Select Trust REIT (up 1.04%) and Indus Infra Trust (up 0.96%). On the other hand, the top losers include IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust (down 0.14%) and Mindspace Business Parks REIT (down 0.05%).

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the REITS & InvITs sector here.

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the REITS & InvITs Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
PGIM India Equity Savings Fund13.04Brookfield India Real Estate Trust5.12

REITS & InvITs Sector News

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