Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of reits & invits companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on reits & invits stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
|Nexus Select Trust REIT
|167.82
|1.73
|1.04
|18.40
|Indus Infra Trust
|137.24
|1.31
|0.96
|8.04
|Capital Infra Trust
|75.98
|0.67
|0.89
|39.48
|IRB InvIT Fund
|64.22
|0.35
|0.55
|60.43
|Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
|344.95
|0.43
|0.12
|6.64
|Embassy Office Parks REIT
|441.33
|0.46
|0.10
|6.96
|PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
|99.80
|0.08
|0.08
|191.44
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|495.44
|-0.26
|-0.05
|11.50
|IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
|178.34
|-0.25
|-0.14
|11.55
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
The top gainers among the REITS & InvITs sector stocks today are Nexus Select Trust REIT (up 1.04%) and Indus Infra Trust (up 0.96%). On the other hand, the top losers include IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust (down 0.14%) and Mindspace Business Parks REIT (down 0.05%).
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the REITS & InvITs sector here.
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|PGIM India Equity Savings Fund
|13.04
|Brookfield India Real Estate Trust
|5.12