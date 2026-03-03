Here's the live share price of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has gained 2.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 11.36%.
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust
|0
|0.86
|-2.50
|-0.85
|11.36
|4.75
|2.82
|National Highways Infra Trust
|0
|0
|3.07
|7.86
|13.11
|8.34
|8.16
|Cube Highways Trust
|0.72
|0.54
|0.72
|7.28
|14.75
|11.87
|6.96
|IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
|1.37
|0.75
|-0.66
|0.93
|19.00
|8.75
|5.67
|Interise Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-4.49
|-1.94
|PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
|1.88
|-0.91
|-3.08
|0.40
|15.13
|-8.58
|-2.36
|IRB InvIT Fund
|-0.28
|-1.05
|0.49
|-2.62
|13.89
|-4.06
|2.21
|Indus Infra Trust
|0.99
|3.60
|6.68
|12.99
|13.82
|7.07
|4.19
|Maple Infrastructure Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.66
|3.94
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13.64
|7.01
|4.15
|Roadstar Infra Investment Trust
|0
|-11.76
|-4.76
|3.99
|-25.00
|-9.14
|-5.59
|Anantam Highways Trust
|-0.49
|-0.53
|-2.09
|-2.36
|-2.36
|-0.79
|-0.48
|Capital Infra Trust
|-1.61
|-5.71
|-8.26
|-10.49
|-33.93
|-11.02
|-6.77
Over the last one year, Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has gained 11.36% compared to peers like National Highways Infra Trust (13.11%), Cube Highways Trust (14.75%), IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust (19.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has outperformed peers relative to National Highways Infra Trust (8.16%) and Cube Highways Trust (6.96%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|117
|116.97
|10
|117.37
|117
|20
|116.69
|116.65
|50
|115.09
|113.88
|100
|74.17
|0
|200
|37.08
|0
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 11:07 PM IST
|Anzen India Energy - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Feb 28, 2026, 11:47 PM IST
|Anzen India Energy - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Feb 26, 2026, 2:19 AM IST
|Anzen India Energy - Unitholding pattern post capital restructuring
|Feb 26, 2026, 2:00 AM IST
|Anzen India Energy - Reg 23(5)(c): Disclosure of additional issue of units by the InvIT
|Feb 26, 2026, 1:39 AM IST
|Anzen India Energy - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 18/01/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Registration number is IN/InvIT/21-22/0020. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust is ₹117.00 as on Feb 04, 2026.
The Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust is ₹2,289.88 Cr as on Feb 04, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust are ₹122.00 and ₹117.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust is ₹122.00 and 52-week low of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust is ₹105.06 as on Feb 04, 2026.
The Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.86% for the past month, -2.5% over 3 months, 11.36% over 1 year, 4.75% across 3 years, and 2.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust are 0.00 and 0.00 on Feb 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.