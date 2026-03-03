Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust Share Price

NSE
BSE

ANZEN INDIA ENERGY YIELD PLUS TRUST

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹117.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Feb 4, 2026, 4:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹117.00₹122.00
₹117.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹105.06₹122.00
₹117.00
Open Price
₹122.00
Prev. Close
₹117.00
Volume
1,75,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has gained 2.82% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 11.36%.

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust		00.86-2.50-0.8511.364.752.82
National Highways Infra Trust		003.077.8613.118.348.16
Cube Highways Trust		0.720.540.727.2814.7511.876.96
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust		1.370.75-0.660.9319.008.755.67
Interise Trust		00000-4.49-1.94
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust		1.88-0.91-3.080.4015.13-8.58-2.36
IRB InvIT Fund		-0.28-1.050.49-2.6213.89-4.062.21
Indus Infra Trust		0.993.606.6812.9913.827.074.19
Maple Infrastructure Trust		000006.663.94
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust		000013.647.014.15
Roadstar Infra Investment Trust		0-11.76-4.763.99-25.00-9.14-5.59
Anantam Highways Trust		-0.49-0.53-2.09-2.36-2.36-0.79-0.48
Capital Infra Trust		-1.61-5.71-8.26-10.49-33.93-11.02-6.77

Over the last one year, Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has gained 11.36% compared to peers like National Highways Infra Trust (13.11%), Cube Highways Trust (14.75%), IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust (19.00%). From a 5 year perspective, Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has outperformed peers relative to National Highways Infra Trust (8.16%) and Cube Highways Trust (6.96%).

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5117116.97
10117.37117
20116.69116.65
50115.09113.88
10074.170
20037.080

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust Share Holding Pattern

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 11:07 PM ISTAnzen India Energy - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Feb 28, 2026, 11:47 PM ISTAnzen India Energy - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Feb 26, 2026, 2:19 AM ISTAnzen India Energy - Unitholding pattern post capital restructuring
Feb 26, 2026, 2:00 AM ISTAnzen India Energy - Reg 23(5)(c): Disclosure of additional issue of units by the InvIT
Feb 26, 2026, 1:39 AM ISTAnzen India Energy - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue

About Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 18/01/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Registration number is IN/InvIT/21-22/0020. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.

Management

  • Mr. Venkatchalam Ramaswamy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Mitra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shiva Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bala C Deshpande
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nupur Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subahoo Chordia
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ranjita Deo
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust Share Price

What is the share price of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust is ₹117.00 as on Feb 04, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust?

The Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust?

The market cap of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust is ₹2,289.88 Cr as on Feb 04, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust are ₹122.00 and ₹117.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust is ₹122.00 and 52-week low of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust is ₹105.06 as on Feb 04, 2026.

How has the Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.86% for the past month, -2.5% over 3 months, 11.36% over 1 year, 4.75% across 3 years, and 2.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust are 0.00 and 0.00 on Feb 04, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust News

More Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust News
icon
Market Pulse