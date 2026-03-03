Facebook Pixel Code
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIGRID INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance
Theme
REITS & InvITs

Here's the live share price of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹166.85 Closed
0.30₹ 0.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹165.35₹166.85
₹166.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹139.02₹176.50
₹166.85
Open Price
₹166.35
Prev. Close
₹166.35
Volume
48,943

Over the last 5 years, the share price of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust has gained 5.72% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 18.81%.

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust’s current P/E of 11.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust		1.370.75-0.660.9319.008.755.67
National Highways Infra Trust		003.077.8613.118.348.16
Cube Highways Trust		0.720.540.727.2814.7511.876.96
Interise Trust		00000-4.49-1.94
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust		1.88-0.91-3.080.4015.13-8.58-2.36
IRB InvIT Fund		-0.28-1.050.49-2.6213.89-4.062.21
Indus Infra Trust		0.993.606.6812.9913.827.074.19
Maple Infrastructure Trust		000006.663.94
Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust		000013.647.014.15
Roadstar Infra Investment Trust		0-11.76-4.763.99-25.00-9.14-5.59
Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust		00.86-2.50-0.8511.364.752.82
Anantam Highways Trust		-0.49-0.53-2.09-2.36-2.36-0.79-0.48
Capital Infra Trust		-1.61-5.71-8.26-10.49-33.93-11.02-6.77

Over the last one year, IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust has gained 19.00% compared to peers like National Highways Infra Trust (13.11%), Cube Highways Trust (14.75%), Interise Trust (0.00%). From a 5 year perspective, IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust has outperformed peers relative to National Highways Infra Trust (8.16%) and Cube Highways Trust (6.96%).

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5164.62165.3
10164.89165.05
20164.71165.05
50166.13165.81
100167.9165.63
200162.63162.08

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust Share Holding Pattern

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
14,72,3931.9824.19
1,50,9241.722.48
1,01,1272.521.66

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 17, 2026, 10:45 PM ISTIndiGrid Infra. - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Feb 14, 2026, 12:17 AM ISTIndiGrid Infra. - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Feb 13, 2026, 4:06 AM ISTIndiGrid Infra. - Compliances-Reg. 54 - Asset Cover details
Feb 13, 2026, 12:57 AM ISTIndiGrid Infra. - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
Feb 13, 2026, 12:51 AM ISTIndiGrid Infra. - Reg 18(6): Disclosure of record date for purpose of distribution

About IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust

India Grid Trust is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 21/10/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Registration number is IN/InvIT/16-17/0005. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.

Management

  • Mr. Tarun Kataria
    Chairman
  • Mr. Harsh Dinesh Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Sethi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jayashree Vaidhyanathan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hardik Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Ami Momaya
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust Share Price

What is the share price of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust is ₹166.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust?

The IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust?

The market cap of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust is ₹14,358.11 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust are ₹166.85 and ₹165.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust is ₹176.50 and 52-week low of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust is ₹139.02 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

The IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, 1.39% for the past month, -0.88% over 3 months, 18.81% over 1 year, 8.46% across 3 years, and 5.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust are 11.68 and 1.57 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust News

