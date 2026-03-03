Here's the live share price of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust has gained 5.72% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 18.81%.
IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust’s current P/E of 11.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust
|1.37
|0.75
|-0.66
|0.93
|19.00
|8.75
|5.67
|National Highways Infra Trust
|0
|0
|3.07
|7.86
|13.11
|8.34
|8.16
|Cube Highways Trust
|0.72
|0.54
|0.72
|7.28
|14.75
|11.87
|6.96
|Interise Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-4.49
|-1.94
|PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
|1.88
|-0.91
|-3.08
|0.40
|15.13
|-8.58
|-2.36
|IRB InvIT Fund
|-0.28
|-1.05
|0.49
|-2.62
|13.89
|-4.06
|2.21
|Indus Infra Trust
|0.99
|3.60
|6.68
|12.99
|13.82
|7.07
|4.19
|Maple Infrastructure Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6.66
|3.94
|Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastructure Trust
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13.64
|7.01
|4.15
|Roadstar Infra Investment Trust
|0
|-11.76
|-4.76
|3.99
|-25.00
|-9.14
|-5.59
|Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust
|0
|0.86
|-2.50
|-0.85
|11.36
|4.75
|2.82
|Anantam Highways Trust
|-0.49
|-0.53
|-2.09
|-2.36
|-2.36
|-0.79
|-0.48
|Capital Infra Trust
|-1.61
|-5.71
|-8.26
|-10.49
|-33.93
|-11.02
|-6.77
Over the last one year, IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust has gained 19.00% compared to peers like National Highways Infra Trust (13.11%), Cube Highways Trust (14.75%), Interise Trust (0.00%). From a 5 year perspective, IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust has outperformed peers relative to National Highways Infra Trust (8.16%) and Cube Highways Trust (6.96%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|164.62
|165.3
|10
|164.89
|165.05
|20
|164.71
|165.05
|50
|166.13
|165.81
|100
|167.9
|165.63
|200
|162.63
|162.08
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|14,72,393
|1.98
|24.19
|1,50,924
|1.72
|2.48
|1,01,127
|2.52
|1.66
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 17, 2026, 10:45 PM IST
|IndiGrid Infra. - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Feb 14, 2026, 12:17 AM IST
|IndiGrid Infra. - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Feb 13, 2026, 4:06 AM IST
|IndiGrid Infra. - Compliances-Reg. 54 - Asset Cover details
|Feb 13, 2026, 12:57 AM IST
|IndiGrid Infra. - Reg 23(5)(i): Disclosure of material issue
|Feb 13, 2026, 12:51 AM IST
|IndiGrid Infra. - Reg 18(6): Disclosure of record date for purpose of distribution
India Grid Trust is a Public Limited Listed Trust Registered on 21/10/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Registration number is IN/InvIT/16-17/0005. Currently Company is belongs to Investment Trusts Industry.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust is ₹166.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust is ₹14,358.11 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust are ₹166.85 and ₹165.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust is ₹176.50 and 52-week low of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust is ₹139.02 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, 1.39% for the past month, -0.88% over 3 months, 18.81% over 1 year, 8.46% across 3 years, and 5.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust are 11.68 and 1.57 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.