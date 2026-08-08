What is the share price of Pennar Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pennar Industries is ₹160.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Pennar Industries? The Pennar Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pennar Industries? The market cap of Pennar Industries is ₹2,161.84 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pennar Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pennar Industries are ₹164.15 and ₹158.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pennar Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pennar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pennar Industries is ₹279.80 and 52-week low of Pennar Industries is ₹128.90 as on .

How has the Pennar Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Pennar Industries has shown returns of -1.39% over the past day, -7.85% for the past month, -6.4% over 3 months, -28.91% over 1 year, 23.38% across 3 years, and 33.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pennar Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pennar Industries are 15.57 and 1.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global