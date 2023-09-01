Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.63
|34.73
|62.50
|46.64
|158.79
|563.58
|146.18
|1.76
|38.48
|-0.88
|15.66
|15.66
|15.66
|15.66
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Pennar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TG1975PLC001919 and registration number is 001919. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1994.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pennar Industries Ltd. is ₹1,499.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pennar Industries Ltd. is 31.24 and PB ratio of Pennar Industries Ltd. is 2.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pennar Industries Ltd. is ₹111.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pennar Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pennar Industries Ltd. is ₹119.95 and 52-week low of Pennar Industries Ltd. is ₹39.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.