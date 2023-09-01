Follow Us

PENNAR INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel - CR/HR Strips | Smallcap | NSE
₹111.15 Closed
-6.04-7.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pennar Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹108.65₹118.60
₹111.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.95₹119.95
₹111.15
Open Price
₹118.15
Prev. Close
₹118.30
Volume
29,54,271

Pennar Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1116.78
  • R2122.67
  • R3126.73
  • Pivot
    112.72
  • S1106.83
  • S2102.77
  • S396.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 557.2114.28
  • 1053.99109.11
  • 2048.72101.47
  • 5046.2691.04
  • 10041.6683.38
  • 20039.9873.88

Pennar Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.6334.7362.5046.64158.79563.58146.18
1.7638.48-0.8815.6615.6615.6615.66

Pennar Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Pennar Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pennar Industries Ltd.

Pennar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TG1975PLC001919 and registration number is 001919. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1994.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 71.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nrupender Rao
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Aditya Rao
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. P V Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K Lavanya Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. RVS Ramakrishna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Eric James Brown
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Sabharwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Varun Chawla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Kamalaker Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chandrasekhar Sripada
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pennar Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pennar Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Pennar Industries Ltd. is ₹1,499.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pennar Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pennar Industries Ltd. is 31.24 and PB ratio of Pennar Industries Ltd. is 2.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pennar Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pennar Industries Ltd. is ₹111.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pennar Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pennar Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pennar Industries Ltd. is ₹119.95 and 52-week low of Pennar Industries Ltd. is ₹39.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

