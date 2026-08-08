Here's the live share price of Pennar Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pennar Industries
|-3.03
|-7.85
|-6.40
|-14.17
|-28.91
|23.38
|33.84
|Mahamaya Steel Industries
|5.24
|33.03
|26.93
|51.03
|194.58
|148.84
|58.59
|Pipan Oils
|0
|0.97
|4.16
|8.36
|155.56
|582.93
|169.37
|Steelco Gujarat
|18.57
|5.70
|20.90
|163.26
|1,148.11
|131.96
|65.67
|Dhatre Udyog
|1.48
|-1.67
|-17.76
|-17.76
|-41.81
|-33.89
|4.13
|Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products
|0.67
|11.29
|-0.03
|-1.40
|-1.37
|25.68
|4.00
|P M Telelinks
|0
|4.98
|10.23
|21.51
|69.92
|34.52
|23.57
|Heera Ispat
|-4.96
|-11.40
|-28.48
|-24.04
|-26.84
|-19.52
|11.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pennar Industries has declined 28.91% compared to peers like Mahamaya Steel Industries (194.58%), Pipan Oils (155.56%), Steelco Gujarat (1148.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Pennar Industries has underperformed peers relative to Mahamaya Steel Industries (58.59%) and Pipan Oils (169.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|166.51
|166.24
|10
|165.62
|166.34
|20
|167.87
|166.42
|50
|163.49
|164.94
|100
|159.66
|166.47
|200
|180.37
|175.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pennar Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.90%, FII holding fell to 3.98%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|77,33,589
|0.45
|129.49
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:40 PM IST IST
|Pennar Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|Pennar Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 04:42 PM IST IST
|Pennar Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Pennar Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 19, 2026, 03:41 AM IST IST
|Pennar Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation
Source: Dion Global
Pennar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TG1975PLC001919 and registration number is 001919. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2747.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pennar Industries is ₹160.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pennar Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pennar Industries is ₹2,161.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pennar Industries are ₹164.15 and ₹158.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pennar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pennar Industries is ₹279.80 and 52-week low of Pennar Industries is ₹128.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pennar Industries has shown returns of -1.39% over the past day, -7.85% for the past month, -6.4% over 3 months, -28.91% over 1 year, 23.38% across 3 years, and 33.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pennar Industries are 15.57 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global