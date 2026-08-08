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Pennar Industries Share Price

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BSE

PENNAR INDUSTRIES

Pennar Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Pennar Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹160.20 Closed
-1.39₹ -2.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pennar Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹158.80₹164.15
₹160.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹128.90₹279.80
₹160.20
Open Price
₹161.00
Prev. Close
₹162.45
Volume
11,947

Source: Dion Global

Pennar Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pennar Industries		-3.03-7.85-6.40-14.17-28.9123.3833.84
Mahamaya Steel Industries		5.2433.0326.9351.03194.58148.8458.59
Pipan Oils		00.974.168.36155.56582.93169.37
Steelco Gujarat		18.575.7020.90163.261,148.11131.9665.67
Dhatre Udyog		1.48-1.67-17.76-17.76-41.81-33.894.13
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products		0.6711.29-0.03-1.40-1.3725.684.00
P M Telelinks		04.9810.2321.5169.9234.5223.57
Heera Ispat		-4.96-11.40-28.48-24.04-26.84-19.5211.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pennar Industries has declined 28.91% compared to peers like Mahamaya Steel Industries (194.58%), Pipan Oils (155.56%), Steelco Gujarat (1148.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Pennar Industries has underperformed peers relative to Mahamaya Steel Industries (58.59%) and Pipan Oils (169.37%).

Pennar Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pennar Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5166.51166.24
10165.62166.34
20167.87166.42
50163.49164.94
100159.66166.47
200180.37175.6

Source: Dion Global

Pennar Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pennar Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 5.90%, FII holding fell to 3.98%, and public shareholding moved down to 50.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Pennar Industries Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
77,33,5890.45129.49

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Pennar Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:40 PM IST ISTPennar Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTPennar Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 12Th August, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 04:42 PM IST ISTPennar Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 07, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTPennar Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 19, 2026, 03:41 AM IST ISTPennar Industries - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation

Source: Dion Global

About Pennar Industries

Pennar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109TG1975PLC001919 and registration number is 001919. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of hot-rolled and cold-rolled products of steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2747.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 67.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. RVS Ramakrishna
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Aditya Rao
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. K Lavanya Kumar Rao
    Executive Director
  • Mr. P V Rao
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Eric James Brown
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandrasekhar Sripada
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Virginia Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V S Parthasarathy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pennar Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Pennar Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pennar Industries is ₹160.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pennar Industries?

The Pennar Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pennar Industries?

The market cap of Pennar Industries is ₹2,161.84 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pennar Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pennar Industries are ₹164.15 and ₹158.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pennar Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pennar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pennar Industries is ₹279.80 and 52-week low of Pennar Industries is ₹128.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pennar Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pennar Industries has shown returns of -1.39% over the past day, -7.85% for the past month, -6.4% over 3 months, -28.91% over 1 year, 23.38% across 3 years, and 33.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pennar Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pennar Industries are 15.57 and 1.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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