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Steelco Gujarat Share Price

NSE
BSE

STEELCO GUJARAT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Steelco Gujarat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹145.60 Closed
4.97₹ 6.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Steelco Gujarat Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹145.60₹145.60
₹145.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.83₹177.80
₹145.60
Open Price
₹145.60
Prev. Close
₹138.70
Volume
35,091

Source: Dion Global

Steelco Gujarat Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Steelco Gujarat		18.575.720.9163.261,148.11131.9665.67
Pennar Industries		-3.03-2.44-5.93-14.17-27.6723.3833.84
Mahamaya Steel Industries		5.2432.1125.1451.03184.26148.8458.59
Pipan Oils		00.974.168.36155.56582.93169.37
Dhatre Udyog		1.48-0.48-16.43-17.76-42.22-33.894.13
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products		0.6712.75-0.12-1.4-7.6625.684
P M Telelinks		04.9810.2321.5169.9234.5223.57
Heera Ispat		-4.96-6.96-30.72-24.04-25.42-19.5211.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Steelco Gujarat has gained 1148.11% compared to peers like Pennar Industries (-27.67%), Mahamaya Steel Industries (184.26%), Pipan Oils (155.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Steelco Gujarat has outperformed peers relative to Pennar Industries (33.84%) and Mahamaya Steel Industries (58.59%).

Steelco Gujarat Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Steelco Gujarat Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5132.16130.73
10149135.24
20139.93131.3
5088.03100.52
10047.0968.24
20024.2741.24

Source: Dion Global

Steelco Gujarat Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Steelco Gujarat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Steelco Gujarat Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:34 AM IST ISTSteelco Gujarat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Aug 06, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTSteelco Gujarat - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarte
Jul 08, 2026, 07:36 PM IST ISTSteelco Gujarat - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 06, 2026, 06:49 PM IST ISTSteelco Gujarat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jun 06, 2026, 06:43 PM IST ISTSteelco Gujarat - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 06Th June, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Steelco Gujarat

Steelco Gujarat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27110GJ1989PLC011748 and registration number is 011748. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - CR/HR Strips. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anoop Kumar Saxena
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anshoo Raj Khare
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Mukta Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashokkumar Natwarlal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satishkumar Panchal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kirtivardan Kapadia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Steelco Gujarat Share Price

What is the share price of Steelco Gujarat?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steelco Gujarat is ₹145.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Steelco Gujarat?

The Steelco Gujarat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Steelco Gujarat?

The market cap of Steelco Gujarat is ₹91.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Steelco Gujarat?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Steelco Gujarat are ₹145.60 and ₹145.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Steelco Gujarat?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steelco Gujarat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steelco Gujarat is ₹177.80 and 52-week low of Steelco Gujarat is ₹95.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Steelco Gujarat performed historically in terms of returns?

The Steelco Gujarat has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 5.7% for the past month, 20.9% over 3 months, 1148.11% over 1 year, 131.96% across 3 years, and 65.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Steelco Gujarat?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Steelco Gujarat are -2.46 and 5.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Steelco Gujarat News

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