Here's the live share price of Steelco Gujarat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Steelco Gujarat
|18.57
|5.7
|20.9
|163.26
|1,148.11
|131.96
|65.67
|Pennar Industries
|-3.03
|-2.44
|-5.93
|-14.17
|-27.67
|23.38
|33.84
|Mahamaya Steel Industries
|5.24
|32.11
|25.14
|51.03
|184.26
|148.84
|58.59
|Pipan Oils
|0
|0.97
|4.16
|8.36
|155.56
|582.93
|169.37
|Dhatre Udyog
|1.48
|-0.48
|-16.43
|-17.76
|-42.22
|-33.89
|4.13
|Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products
|0.67
|12.75
|-0.12
|-1.4
|-7.66
|25.68
|4
|P M Telelinks
|0
|4.98
|10.23
|21.51
|69.92
|34.52
|23.57
|Heera Ispat
|-4.96
|-6.96
|-30.72
|-24.04
|-25.42
|-19.52
|11.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Steelco Gujarat has gained 1148.11% compared to peers like Pennar Industries (-27.67%), Mahamaya Steel Industries (184.26%), Pipan Oils (155.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Steelco Gujarat has outperformed peers relative to Pennar Industries (33.84%) and Mahamaya Steel Industries (58.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|132.16
|130.73
|10
|149
|135.24
|20
|139.93
|131.3
|50
|88.03
|100.52
|100
|47.09
|68.24
|200
|24.27
|41.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Steelco Gujarat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:34 AM IST IST
|Steelco Gujarat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Steelco Gujarat - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarte
|Jul 08, 2026, 07:36 PM IST IST
|Steelco Gujarat - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 06, 2026, 06:49 PM IST IST
|Steelco Gujarat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jun 06, 2026, 06:43 PM IST IST
|Steelco Gujarat - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 06Th June, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Steelco Gujarat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27110GJ1989PLC011748 and registration number is 011748. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - CR/HR Strips. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steelco Gujarat is ₹145.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Steelco Gujarat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Steelco Gujarat is ₹91.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Steelco Gujarat are ₹145.60 and ₹145.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steelco Gujarat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steelco Gujarat is ₹177.80 and 52-week low of Steelco Gujarat is ₹95.83 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Steelco Gujarat has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 5.7% for the past month, 20.9% over 3 months, 1148.11% over 1 year, 131.96% across 3 years, and 65.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Steelco Gujarat are -2.46 and 5.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global