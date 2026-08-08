What is the share price of Steelco Gujarat? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Steelco Gujarat is ₹145.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Steelco Gujarat? The Steelco Gujarat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Steelco Gujarat? The market cap of Steelco Gujarat is ₹91.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Steelco Gujarat? Today’s highest and lowest price of Steelco Gujarat are ₹145.60 and ₹145.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Steelco Gujarat? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Steelco Gujarat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Steelco Gujarat is ₹177.80 and 52-week low of Steelco Gujarat is ₹95.83 as on .

How has the Steelco Gujarat performed historically in terms of returns? The Steelco Gujarat has shown returns of 4.97% over the past day, 5.7% for the past month, 20.9% over 3 months, 1148.11% over 1 year, 131.96% across 3 years, and 65.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Steelco Gujarat? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Steelco Gujarat are -2.46 and 5.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global