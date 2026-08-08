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Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

RISHABH DIGHA STEEL & ALLIED PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.50 Closed
-1.54₹ -0.54
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.00₹34.87
₹34.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.50₹43.95
₹34.50
Open Price
₹34.87
Prev. Close
₹35.04
Volume
291

Source: Dion Global

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products		0.6711.29-0.03-1.40-1.3725.684.00
Pennar Industries		-3.03-7.85-6.40-14.17-28.9123.3833.84
Mahamaya Steel Industries		5.2433.0326.9351.03194.58148.8458.59
Pipan Oils		00.974.168.36155.56582.93169.37
Steelco Gujarat		18.575.7020.90163.261,148.11131.9665.67
Dhatre Udyog		1.48-1.67-17.76-17.76-41.81-33.894.13
P M Telelinks		04.9810.2321.5169.9234.5223.57
Heera Ispat		-4.96-11.40-28.48-24.04-26.84-19.5211.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products has declined 1.37% compared to peers like Pennar Industries (-28.91%), Mahamaya Steel Industries (194.58%), Pipan Oils (155.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products has underperformed peers relative to Pennar Industries (33.84%) and Mahamaya Steel Industries (58.59%).

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.2535.47
1036.335.44
2034.5435.08
5033.7534.51
10034.2434.65
20035.3635.75

Source: Dion Global

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 10, 2026, 07:38 PM IST ISTRishabh Digha St - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 01, 2026, 07:48 PM IST ISTRishabh Digha St - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 01, 2026, 07:46 PM IST ISTRishabh Digha St - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
May 30, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTRishabh Digha St - Non-Applicability Of Statement For Deviation(S) Or Variation (S) Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing
May 30, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTRishabh Digha St - Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15310MH1991PLC064563 and registration number is 064563. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other basic iron and steel n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Maganlal Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kumud Ashok Mehta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Omprakash Dubey
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hardik Pravinbhai Makwana
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jigar Rajendra Sheth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Share Price

What is the share price of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products is ₹34.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products?

The Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products?

The market cap of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products is ₹18.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products are ₹34.87 and ₹34.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products is ₹43.95 and 52-week low of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products is ₹28.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, 11.29% for the past month, -0.03% over 3 months, -1.37% over 1 year, 25.68% across 3 years, and 4.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products are 77.35 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products News

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