What is the share price of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products is ₹34.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products? The Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products? The market cap of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products is ₹18.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products are ₹34.87 and ₹34.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products is ₹43.95 and 52-week low of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products is ₹28.50 as on .

How has the Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, 11.29% for the past month, -0.03% over 3 months, -1.37% over 1 year, 25.68% across 3 years, and 4.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products are 77.35 and 1.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global