RISHABH DIGHA STEEL & ALLIED PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Steel - CR/HR Strips | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.79 Closed
101.89
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.52₹20.79
₹20.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.26₹26.85
₹20.79
Open Price
₹18.90
Prev. Close
₹18.90
Volume
8,803

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.55
  • R222.3
  • R323.82
  • Pivot
    20.03
  • S119.28
  • S217.76
  • S317.01

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 525.0117.35
  • 1023.5917.03
  • 2024.0117.03
  • 5024.2717.44
  • 10024.4918.06
  • 2002519.32

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
29.0523.827.394.58-18.15-13.73-75.94
2.7334.8962.3846.66158.60565.87146.29
6.61-2.9310.6914.441.95-38.12-20.60
0-3.0947.3348.11706.31466.97146.41
6.2912.610.81-14.97-26.99232.45192.06
5.28-19.47-19.83-26.62118.57207.02380.63
012.2833.33-23.81-49.2188.24-32.63

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd.

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15310MH1991PLC064563 and registration number is 064563. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other basic iron and steel n.e.c. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Maganlal Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Kumud Ashok Mehta
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Snehal Surendrabhai Chinai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jigar Rajendra Sheth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd. is ₹11.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd. is -19.97 and PB ratio of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd. is 1.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd. is ₹20.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd. is ₹26.85 and 52-week low of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd. is ₹15.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

