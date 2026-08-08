Here's the live share price of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products
|0.67
|11.29
|-0.03
|-1.40
|-1.37
|25.68
|4.00
|Pennar Industries
|-3.03
|-7.85
|-6.40
|-14.17
|-28.91
|23.38
|33.84
|Mahamaya Steel Industries
|5.24
|33.03
|26.93
|51.03
|194.58
|148.84
|58.59
|Pipan Oils
|0
|0.97
|4.16
|8.36
|155.56
|582.93
|169.37
|Steelco Gujarat
|18.57
|5.70
|20.90
|163.26
|1,148.11
|131.96
|65.67
|Dhatre Udyog
|1.48
|-1.67
|-17.76
|-17.76
|-41.81
|-33.89
|4.13
|P M Telelinks
|0
|4.98
|10.23
|21.51
|69.92
|34.52
|23.57
|Heera Ispat
|-4.96
|-11.40
|-28.48
|-24.04
|-26.84
|-19.52
|11.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products has declined 1.37% compared to peers like Pennar Industries (-28.91%), Mahamaya Steel Industries (194.58%), Pipan Oils (155.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products has underperformed peers relative to Pennar Industries (33.84%) and Mahamaya Steel Industries (58.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.25
|35.47
|10
|36.3
|35.44
|20
|34.54
|35.08
|50
|33.75
|34.51
|100
|34.24
|34.65
|200
|35.36
|35.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 10, 2026, 07:38 PM IST IST
|Rishabh Digha St - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 01, 2026, 07:48 PM IST IST
|Rishabh Digha St - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 01, 2026, 07:46 PM IST IST
|Rishabh Digha St - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|May 30, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|Rishabh Digha St - Non-Applicability Of Statement For Deviation(S) Or Variation (S) Under Regulation 32 Of The SEBI (Listing
|May 30, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|Rishabh Digha St - Audited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15310MH1991PLC064563 and registration number is 064563. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other basic iron and steel n.e.c. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products is ₹34.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products is ₹18.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products are ₹34.87 and ₹34.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products is ₹43.95 and 52-week low of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products is ₹28.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, 11.29% for the past month, -0.03% over 3 months, -1.37% over 1 year, 25.68% across 3 years, and 4.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products are 77.35 and 1.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global