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Heera Ispat Share Price

NSE
BSE

HEERA ISPAT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Heera Ispat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.75 Closed
-4.17₹ -0.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Heera Ispat Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.75₹6.00
₹5.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.84₹9.82
₹5.75
Open Price
₹6.00
Prev. Close
₹6.00
Volume
5,300

Source: Dion Global

Heera Ispat Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Heera Ispat		-4.96-11.40-28.48-24.04-26.84-19.5211.02
Pennar Industries		-3.03-7.85-6.40-14.17-28.9123.3833.84
Mahamaya Steel Industries		5.2433.0326.9351.03194.58148.8458.59
Pipan Oils		00.974.168.36155.56582.93169.37
Steelco Gujarat		18.575.7020.90163.261,148.11131.9665.67
Dhatre Udyog		1.48-1.67-17.76-17.76-41.81-33.894.13
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products		0.6711.29-0.03-1.40-1.3725.684.00
P M Telelinks		04.9810.2321.5169.9234.5223.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Heera Ispat has declined 26.84% compared to peers like Pennar Industries (-28.91%), Mahamaya Steel Industries (194.58%), Pipan Oils (155.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Heera Ispat has underperformed peers relative to Pennar Industries (33.84%) and Mahamaya Steel Industries (58.59%).

Heera Ispat Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Heera Ispat Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.066.05
106.226.14
206.276.3
507.046.68
1006.886.94
2007.387.21

Source: Dion Global

Heera Ispat Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Heera Ispat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Heera Ispat Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTHeera Ispat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Managing Director
Aug 04, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTHeera Ispat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Aug 04, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTHeera Ispat - Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30/06/2026
Aug 03, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTHeera Ispat - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 03, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 01:20 AM IST ISTHeera Ispat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source: Dion Global

About Heera Ispat

Heera Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101GJ1992PLC018101 and registration number is 018101. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Insurance, reinsurance and pension funding, except compulsory social security. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Omprakash Dhariwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chirag Chandan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Radheshyam Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Alpesh Patel
    Director

FAQs on Heera Ispat Share Price

What is the share price of Heera Ispat?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heera Ispat is ₹5.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Heera Ispat?

The Heera Ispat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Heera Ispat?

The market cap of Heera Ispat is ₹3.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Heera Ispat?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Heera Ispat are ₹6.00 and ₹5.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Heera Ispat?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heera Ispat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heera Ispat is ₹9.82 and 52-week low of Heera Ispat is ₹4.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Heera Ispat performed historically in terms of returns?

The Heera Ispat has shown returns of -4.17% over the past day, -11.4% for the past month, -28.48% over 3 months, -26.84% over 1 year, -19.52% across 3 years, and 11.02% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Heera Ispat?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Heera Ispat are -34.23 and -4.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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