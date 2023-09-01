Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.28
|-19.47
|-19.83
|-26.62
|118.57
|207.02
|380.63
|2.73
|34.89
|62.38
|46.66
|158.60
|565.87
|146.29
|6.61
|-2.93
|10.69
|14.44
|1.95
|-38.12
|-20.60
|29.05
|23.82
|7.39
|4.58
|-18.15
|-13.73
|-75.94
|0
|-3.09
|47.33
|48.11
|706.31
|466.97
|146.41
|6.29
|12.61
|0.81
|-14.97
|-26.99
|232.45
|192.06
|0
|12.28
|33.33
|-23.81
|-49.21
|88.24
|-32.63
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Heera Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101GJ1992PLC018101 and registration number is 018101. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Insurance, reinsurance and pension funding, except compulsory social security. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Heera Ispat Ltd. is ₹5.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Heera Ispat Ltd. is -10.07 and PB ratio of Heera Ispat Ltd. is 80.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heera Ispat Ltd. is ₹9.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heera Ispat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heera Ispat Ltd. is ₹14.49 and 52-week low of Heera Ispat Ltd. is ₹4.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.