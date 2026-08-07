Here's the live share price of Heera Ispat along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Heera Ispat
|-4.96
|-11.40
|-28.48
|-24.04
|-26.84
|-19.52
|11.02
|Pennar Industries
|-3.03
|-7.85
|-6.40
|-14.17
|-28.91
|23.38
|33.84
|Mahamaya Steel Industries
|5.24
|33.03
|26.93
|51.03
|194.58
|148.84
|58.59
|Pipan Oils
|0
|0.97
|4.16
|8.36
|155.56
|582.93
|169.37
|Steelco Gujarat
|18.57
|5.70
|20.90
|163.26
|1,148.11
|131.96
|65.67
|Dhatre Udyog
|1.48
|-1.67
|-17.76
|-17.76
|-41.81
|-33.89
|4.13
|Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products
|0.67
|11.29
|-0.03
|-1.40
|-1.37
|25.68
|4.00
|P M Telelinks
|0
|4.98
|10.23
|21.51
|69.92
|34.52
|23.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Heera Ispat has declined 26.84% compared to peers like Pennar Industries (-28.91%), Mahamaya Steel Industries (194.58%), Pipan Oils (155.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Heera Ispat has underperformed peers relative to Pennar Industries (33.84%) and Mahamaya Steel Industries (58.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.06
|6.05
|10
|6.22
|6.14
|20
|6.27
|6.3
|50
|7.04
|6.68
|100
|6.88
|6.94
|200
|7.38
|7.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Heera Ispat remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Heera Ispat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Managing Director
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Heera Ispat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Heera Ispat - Financial Result For The Quarter Ended On 30/06/2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Heera Ispat - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 03, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:20 AM IST IST
|Heera Ispat - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Source: Dion Global
Heera Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101GJ1992PLC018101 and registration number is 018101. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Insurance, reinsurance and pension funding, except compulsory social security. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heera Ispat is ₹5.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Heera Ispat is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Heera Ispat is ₹3.38 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Heera Ispat are ₹6.00 and ₹5.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heera Ispat stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heera Ispat is ₹9.82 and 52-week low of Heera Ispat is ₹4.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Heera Ispat has shown returns of -4.17% over the past day, -11.4% for the past month, -28.48% over 3 months, -26.84% over 1 year, -19.52% across 3 years, and 11.02% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Heera Ispat are -34.23 and -4.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global