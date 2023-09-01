Follow Us

HEERA ISPAT LTD.

Sector : Steel - CR/HR Strips | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.18 Closed
20.18
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Heera Ispat Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.55₹9.23
₹9.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.20₹14.49
₹9.18
Open Price
₹9.23
Prev. Close
₹9.00
Volume
7,408

Heera Ispat Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.42
  • R29.67
  • R310.1
  • Pivot
    8.99
  • S18.74
  • S28.31
  • S38.06

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.069.05
  • 109.879.41
  • 207.989.96
  • 505.3910.45
  • 1004.2510.37
  • 2002.979.58

Heera Ispat Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.28-19.47-19.83-26.62118.57207.02380.63
2.7334.8962.3846.66158.60565.87146.29
6.61-2.9310.6914.441.95-38.12-20.60
29.0523.827.394.58-18.15-13.73-75.94
0-3.0947.3348.11706.31466.97146.41
6.2912.610.81-14.97-26.99232.45192.06
012.2833.33-23.81-49.2188.24-32.63

Heera Ispat Ltd. Share Holdings

Heera Ispat Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
05 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Heera Ispat Ltd.

Heera Ispat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27101GJ1992PLC018101 and registration number is 018101. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Insurance, reinsurance and pension funding, except compulsory social security. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dineshkumar Samarataji Rao
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Alpesh Kiritbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Radheshyam Rampal Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prakash Nemchand Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Chinubhai Sutaria
    Independent Director

FAQs on Heera Ispat Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Heera Ispat Ltd.?

The market cap of Heera Ispat Ltd. is ₹5.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Heera Ispat Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Heera Ispat Ltd. is -10.07 and PB ratio of Heera Ispat Ltd. is 80.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Heera Ispat Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Heera Ispat Ltd. is ₹9.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Heera Ispat Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Heera Ispat Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Heera Ispat Ltd. is ₹14.49 and 52-week low of Heera Ispat Ltd. is ₹4.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

