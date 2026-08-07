Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of Pennar group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on Pennar group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Saven Technologies
|31.65
|-0.26
|-0.81
|8.57
|Pennar Industries
|160.20
|-2.25
|-1.39
|11.95
|Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions
|7.31
|-0.38
|-4.94
|15.64
The top losers among the Pennar group stocks today are Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions (down 4.94%) and Pennar Industries (down 1.39%). On the other hand, there are no gainers.
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
Pennar Group has a strong presence across industries, including iron and steel, and information technology.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the Pennar group here.
Aside of the Pennar Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.