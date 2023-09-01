Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.29
|12.61
|0.81
|-14.97
|-26.99
|232.45
|192.06
|2.73
|34.89
|62.38
|46.66
|158.60
|565.87
|146.29
|6.61
|-2.93
|10.69
|14.44
|1.95
|-38.12
|-20.60
|29.05
|23.82
|7.39
|4.58
|-18.15
|-13.73
|-75.94
|0
|-3.09
|47.33
|48.11
|706.31
|466.97
|146.41
|5.28
|-19.47
|-19.83
|-26.62
|118.57
|207.02
|380.63
|0
|12.28
|33.33
|-23.81
|-49.21
|88.24
|-32.63
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
P M Telelinks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27105TG1980PLC002644 and registration number is 002644. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of plastic materials in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of P M Telelinks Ltd. is ₹6.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of P M Telelinks Ltd. is 28.28 and PB ratio of P M Telelinks Ltd. is 0.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for P M Telelinks Ltd. is ₹6.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which P M Telelinks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of P M Telelinks Ltd. is ₹10.65 and 52-week low of P M Telelinks Ltd. is ₹5.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.