Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

P M Telelinks Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

P M TELELINKS LTD.

Sector : Steel - CR/HR Strips | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.25 Closed
3.140.19
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

P M Telelinks Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.25₹6.44
₹6.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.16₹10.65
₹6.25
Open Price
₹6.44
Prev. Close
₹6.06
Volume
5,259

P M Telelinks Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.38
  • R26.5
  • R36.57
  • Pivot
    6.31
  • S16.19
  • S26.12
  • S36

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.645.86
  • 106.535.83
  • 206.555.8
  • 507.685.88
  • 1007.096.09
  • 2005.926.27

P M Telelinks Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.2912.610.81-14.97-26.99232.45192.06
2.7334.8962.3846.66158.60565.87146.29
6.61-2.9310.6914.441.95-38.12-20.60
29.0523.827.394.58-18.15-13.73-75.94
0-3.0947.3348.11706.31466.97146.41
5.28-19.47-19.83-26.62118.57207.02380.63
012.2833.33-23.81-49.2188.24-32.63

P M Telelinks Ltd. Share Holdings

P M Telelinks Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About P M Telelinks Ltd.

P M Telelinks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27105TG1980PLC002644 and registration number is 002644. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of plastic materials in primary forms. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Surana Pukhraj
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Venkata Surya Sri Lakshmi Malapaka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kadakia Amish Bharat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Patlolla Laxmi Kanth Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on P M Telelinks Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of P M Telelinks Ltd.?

The market cap of P M Telelinks Ltd. is ₹6.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of P M Telelinks Ltd.?

P/E ratio of P M Telelinks Ltd. is 28.28 and PB ratio of P M Telelinks Ltd. is 0.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of P M Telelinks Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for P M Telelinks Ltd. is ₹6.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of P M Telelinks Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which P M Telelinks Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of P M Telelinks Ltd. is ₹10.65 and 52-week low of P M Telelinks Ltd. is ₹5.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data