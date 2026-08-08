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P M Telelinks Share Price

NSE
BSE

P M TELELINKS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of P M Telelinks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.12 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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P M Telelinks Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.12₹14.12
₹14.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.90₹14.12
₹14.12
Open Price
₹14.12
Prev. Close
₹14.12
Volume
13,572

Source: Dion Global

P M Telelinks Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
P M Telelinks		04.9810.2321.5169.9234.5223.57
Pennar Industries		-3.03-7.85-6.40-14.17-28.9123.3833.84
Mahamaya Steel Industries		5.2433.0326.9351.03194.58148.8458.59
Pipan Oils		00.974.168.36155.56582.93169.37
Steelco Gujarat		18.575.7020.90163.261,148.11131.9665.67
Dhatre Udyog		1.48-1.67-17.76-17.76-41.81-33.894.13
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products		0.6711.29-0.03-1.40-1.3725.684.00
Heera Ispat		-4.96-11.40-28.48-24.04-26.84-19.5211.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, P M Telelinks has gained 69.92% compared to peers like Pennar Industries (-28.91%), Mahamaya Steel Industries (194.58%), Pipan Oils (155.56%). From a 5 year perspective, P M Telelinks has underperformed peers relative to Pennar Industries (33.84%) and Mahamaya Steel Industries (58.59%).

P M Telelinks Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

P M Telelinks Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513.9913.97
1013.6513.65
2013.0213.06
5011.4711.53
1009.079.86
2007.318.27

Source: Dion Global

P M Telelinks Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, P M Telelinks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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P M Telelinks Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 04:59 AM IST ISTP M Telelinks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 30, 2026, 04:55 AM IST ISTP M Telelinks - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 29Th July, 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTP M Telelinks - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 10, 2026, 12:20 AM IST ISTP M Telelinks - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III Of SEBI (Listing Ob
Jul 10, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTP M Telelinks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About P M Telelinks

P M Telelinks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27105TG1980PLC002644 and registration number is 002644. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of plastic materials in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravi Surana Pukhraj
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Ms. Venkata Surya Sri Lakshmi Malapaka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kadakia Amish Bharat
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Patlolla Laxmi Kanth Reddy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on P M Telelinks Share Price

What is the share price of P M Telelinks?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for P M Telelinks is ₹14.12 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is P M Telelinks?

The P M Telelinks is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of P M Telelinks?

The market cap of P M Telelinks is ₹14.23 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of P M Telelinks?

Today’s highest and lowest price of P M Telelinks are ₹14.12 and ₹14.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of P M Telelinks?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which P M Telelinks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of P M Telelinks is ₹14.12 and 52-week low of P M Telelinks is ₹5.90 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the P M Telelinks performed historically in terms of returns?

The P M Telelinks has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, 69.92% over 1 year, 34.52% across 3 years, and 23.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of P M Telelinks?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of P M Telelinks are -3.67 and 2.99 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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