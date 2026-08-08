Here's the live share price of P M Telelinks along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|P M Telelinks
|0
|4.98
|10.23
|21.51
|69.92
|34.52
|23.57
|Pennar Industries
|-3.03
|-7.85
|-6.40
|-14.17
|-28.91
|23.38
|33.84
|Mahamaya Steel Industries
|5.24
|33.03
|26.93
|51.03
|194.58
|148.84
|58.59
|Pipan Oils
|0
|0.97
|4.16
|8.36
|155.56
|582.93
|169.37
|Steelco Gujarat
|18.57
|5.70
|20.90
|163.26
|1,148.11
|131.96
|65.67
|Dhatre Udyog
|1.48
|-1.67
|-17.76
|-17.76
|-41.81
|-33.89
|4.13
|Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products
|0.67
|11.29
|-0.03
|-1.40
|-1.37
|25.68
|4.00
|Heera Ispat
|-4.96
|-11.40
|-28.48
|-24.04
|-26.84
|-19.52
|11.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, P M Telelinks has gained 69.92% compared to peers like Pennar Industries (-28.91%), Mahamaya Steel Industries (194.58%), Pipan Oils (155.56%). From a 5 year perspective, P M Telelinks has underperformed peers relative to Pennar Industries (33.84%) and Mahamaya Steel Industries (58.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|13.99
|13.97
|10
|13.65
|13.65
|20
|13.02
|13.06
|50
|11.47
|11.53
|100
|9.07
|9.86
|200
|7.31
|8.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, P M Telelinks remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 51.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:59 AM IST IST
|P M Telelinks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:55 AM IST IST
|P M Telelinks - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 29Th July, 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|P M Telelinks - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 10, 2026, 12:20 AM IST IST
|P M Telelinks - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting - Regulation 30 Read With Schedule III Of SEBI (Listing Ob
|Jul 10, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|P M Telelinks - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
P M Telelinks Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27105TG1980PLC002644 and registration number is 002644. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of plastic materials in primary forms. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for P M Telelinks is ₹14.12 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The P M Telelinks is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of P M Telelinks is ₹14.23 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of P M Telelinks are ₹14.12 and ₹14.12.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which P M Telelinks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of P M Telelinks is ₹14.12 and 52-week low of P M Telelinks is ₹5.90 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The P M Telelinks has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, 69.92% over 1 year, 34.52% across 3 years, and 23.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of P M Telelinks are -3.67 and 2.99 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global