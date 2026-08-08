What is the share price of P M Telelinks? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for P M Telelinks is ₹14.12 as on .

What kind of stock is P M Telelinks? The P M Telelinks is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of P M Telelinks? The market cap of P M Telelinks is ₹14.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of P M Telelinks? Today’s highest and lowest price of P M Telelinks are ₹14.12 and ₹14.12.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of P M Telelinks? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which P M Telelinks stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of P M Telelinks is ₹14.12 and 52-week low of P M Telelinks is ₹5.90 as on .

How has the P M Telelinks performed historically in terms of returns? The P M Telelinks has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 10.23% over 3 months, 69.92% over 1 year, 34.52% across 3 years, and 23.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of P M Telelinks? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of P M Telelinks are -3.67 and 2.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global