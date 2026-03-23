Here's the live share price of Mahamaya Steel Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Mahamaya Steel Industries has gained 64.18% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 287.83%.
Mahamaya Steel Industries’s current P/E of 142.79x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Mahamaya Steel Industries
|-4.36
|24.18
|8.61
|144.97
|287.83
|158.18
|64.18
|Pennar Industries
|-8.36
|-9.84
|-33.64
|-45.77
|-29.14
|24.31
|48.91
|Omansh Enterprises
|0
|0
|0
|85.69
|1,359.49
|504.10
|247.64
|Steelco Gujarat
|4.99
|21.53
|117.98
|504.95
|504.95
|82.21
|122.43
|Dhatre Udyog
|-17.80
|-24.03
|-39.27
|-49.20
|-57.04
|-25.10
|8.73
|Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products
|-6.94
|-1.47
|-11.73
|-9.46
|-24.70
|20.03
|10.32
|P M Telelinks
|0
|4.99
|10.21
|21.39
|130.19
|28.05
|26.68
|Heera Ispat
|-6.45
|-10.86
|-23.44
|-21.11
|14.08
|-19.59
|40.49
Over the last one year, Mahamaya Steel Industries has gained 287.83% compared to peers like Pennar Industries (-29.14%), Omansh Enterprises (1359.49%), Steelco Gujarat (504.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahamaya Steel Industries has underperformed peers relative to Pennar Industries (48.91%) and Omansh Enterprises (247.64%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|919.39
|932.71
|10
|944.62
|916.83
|20
|858.85
|877.57
|50
|810.16
|828.02
|100
|797.82
|762.39
|200
|592.92
|635.58
In the latest quarter, Mahamaya Steel Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 1.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 05, 2026, 06:58 PM IST IST
|Mahamaya Steel Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
|Feb 13, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Mahamaya Steel Ind. - Results - 31.12.2025
|Feb 13, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Mahamaya Steel Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Unaudited Financial Results Standalone And Consolidated And Limited
|Feb 07, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|Mahamaya Steel Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 06, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Mahamaya Steel Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th February, 2026
Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27107CT1988PLC004607 and registration number is 004607. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - CR/HR Strips. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 801.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahamaya Steel Industries is ₹950.00 as on Mar 23, 2026.
The Mahamaya Steel Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Mahamaya Steel Industries is ₹1,561.27 Cr as on Mar 23, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahamaya Steel Industries are ₹970.00 and ₹911.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahamaya Steel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahamaya Steel Industries is ₹1,061.85 and 52-week low of Mahamaya Steel Industries is ₹224.20 as on Mar 23, 2026.
The Mahamaya Steel Industries has shown returns of -0.29% over the past day, 24.18% for the past month, 8.61% over 3 months, 287.83% over 1 year, 158.18% across 3 years, and 64.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahamaya Steel Industries are 142.79 and 10.12 on Mar 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.