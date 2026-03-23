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Mahamaya Steel Industries Share Price

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BSE

MAHAMAYA STEEL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Mahamaya Steel Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹950.00 Closed
-0.29₹ -2.80
As on Mar 23, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Mahamaya Steel Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹911.60₹970.00
₹950.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹224.20₹1,061.85
₹950.00
Open Price
₹911.60
Prev. Close
₹952.80
Volume
235

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Mahamaya Steel Industries has gained 64.18% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 287.83%.

Mahamaya Steel Industries’s current P/E of 142.79x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Mahamaya Steel Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Mahamaya Steel Industries		-4.3624.188.61144.97287.83158.1864.18
Pennar Industries		-8.36-9.84-33.64-45.77-29.1424.3148.91
Omansh Enterprises		00085.691,359.49504.10247.64
Steelco Gujarat		4.9921.53117.98504.95504.9582.21122.43
Dhatre Udyog		-17.80-24.03-39.27-49.20-57.04-25.108.73
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products		-6.94-1.47-11.73-9.46-24.7020.0310.32
P M Telelinks		04.9910.2121.39130.1928.0526.68
Heera Ispat		-6.45-10.86-23.44-21.1114.08-19.5940.49

Over the last one year, Mahamaya Steel Industries has gained 287.83% compared to peers like Pennar Industries (-29.14%), Omansh Enterprises (1359.49%), Steelco Gujarat (504.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Mahamaya Steel Industries has underperformed peers relative to Pennar Industries (48.91%) and Omansh Enterprises (247.64%).

Mahamaya Steel Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Mahamaya Steel Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5919.39932.71
10944.62916.83
20858.85877.57
50810.16828.02
100797.82762.39
200592.92635.58

Mahamaya Steel Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Mahamaya Steel Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 1.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Mahamaya Steel Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 05, 2026, 06:58 PM IST ISTMahamaya Steel Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monthly Business Updates
Feb 13, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTMahamaya Steel Ind. - Results - 31.12.2025
Feb 13, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTMahamaya Steel Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Unaudited Financial Results Standalone And Consolidated And Limited
Feb 07, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTMahamaya Steel Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 06, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTMahamaya Steel Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th February, 2026

About Mahamaya Steel Industries

Mahamaya Steel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27107CT1988PLC004607 and registration number is 004607. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - CR/HR Strips. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 801.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Suresh Raman
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Rekha Agrawal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Uday Raj Singhania
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Lunia
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vanitha Rangaiah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Mahamaya Steel Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Mahamaya Steel Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Mahamaya Steel Industries is ₹950.00 as on Mar 23, 2026.

What kind of stock is Mahamaya Steel Industries?

The Mahamaya Steel Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Mahamaya Steel Industries?

The market cap of Mahamaya Steel Industries is ₹1,561.27 Cr as on Mar 23, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Mahamaya Steel Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Mahamaya Steel Industries are ₹970.00 and ₹911.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Mahamaya Steel Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Mahamaya Steel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Mahamaya Steel Industries is ₹1,061.85 and 52-week low of Mahamaya Steel Industries is ₹224.20 as on Mar 23, 2026.

How has the Mahamaya Steel Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Mahamaya Steel Industries has shown returns of -0.29% over the past day, 24.18% for the past month, 8.61% over 3 months, 287.83% over 1 year, 158.18% across 3 years, and 64.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Mahamaya Steel Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Mahamaya Steel Industries are 142.79 and 10.12 on Mar 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

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