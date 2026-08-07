What is the share price of Dhatre Udyog? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhatre Udyog is ₹4.12 as on .

What kind of stock is Dhatre Udyog? The Dhatre Udyog is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhatre Udyog? The market cap of Dhatre Udyog is ₹44.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhatre Udyog? Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhatre Udyog are ₹4.15 and ₹4.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhatre Udyog? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhatre Udyog stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhatre Udyog is ₹7.99 and 52-week low of Dhatre Udyog is ₹3.11 as on .

How has the Dhatre Udyog performed historically in terms of returns? The Dhatre Udyog has shown returns of 0.49% over the past day, -1.67% for the past month, -17.76% over 3 months, -41.81% over 1 year, -33.89% across 3 years, and 4.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhatre Udyog? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhatre Udyog are -24.66 and 0.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global