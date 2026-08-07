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Dhatre Udyog Share Price

NSE
BSE

DHATRE UDYOG

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Dhatre Udyog along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.12 Closed
0.49₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Dhatre Udyog Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.03₹4.15
₹4.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.11₹7.99
₹4.12
Open Price
₹4.03
Prev. Close
₹4.10
Volume
34,672

Source: Dion Global

Dhatre Udyog Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Dhatre Udyog		1.48-1.67-17.76-17.76-41.81-33.894.13
Pennar Industries		-3.03-7.85-6.40-14.17-28.9123.3833.84
Mahamaya Steel Industries		5.2433.0326.9351.03194.58148.8458.59
Pipan Oils		00.974.168.36155.56582.93169.37
Steelco Gujarat		18.575.7020.90163.261,148.11131.9665.67
Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products		0.6711.29-0.03-1.40-1.3725.684.00
P M Telelinks		04.9810.2321.5169.9234.5223.57
Heera Ispat		-4.96-11.40-28.48-24.04-26.84-19.5211.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Dhatre Udyog has declined 41.81% compared to peers like Pennar Industries (-28.91%), Mahamaya Steel Industries (194.58%), Pipan Oils (155.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhatre Udyog has underperformed peers relative to Pennar Industries (33.84%) and Mahamaya Steel Industries (58.59%).

Dhatre Udyog Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Dhatre Udyog Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.074.14
104.114.13
204.144.18
504.464.37
1004.554.61
2005.125.3

Source: Dion Global

Dhatre Udyog Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Dhatre Udyog remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Dhatre Udyog Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:04 PM IST ISTDhatre Udyog - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obliga
Aug 04, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTDhatre Udyog - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 16, 2026, 01:34 AM IST ISTDhatre Udyog - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTDhatre Udyog - FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2026
May 29, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTDhatre Udyog - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Dhatre Udyog

Dhatre Udyog Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24319WB1996PLC082021 and registration number is 082021. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of construction materials (sand, gravel etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sumit Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Asit Baran Bhattacharjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajit Kumar Nath
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Varsha Kedia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankit Gupta
    Executive Director

FAQs on Dhatre Udyog Share Price

What is the share price of Dhatre Udyog?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhatre Udyog is ₹4.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Dhatre Udyog?

The Dhatre Udyog is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Dhatre Udyog?

The market cap of Dhatre Udyog is ₹44.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Dhatre Udyog?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhatre Udyog are ₹4.15 and ₹4.03.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Dhatre Udyog?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhatre Udyog stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhatre Udyog is ₹7.99 and 52-week low of Dhatre Udyog is ₹3.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Dhatre Udyog performed historically in terms of returns?

The Dhatre Udyog has shown returns of 0.49% over the past day, -1.67% for the past month, -17.76% over 3 months, -41.81% over 1 year, -33.89% across 3 years, and 4.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Dhatre Udyog?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhatre Udyog are -24.66 and 0.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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