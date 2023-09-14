Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.91
|-18.49
|13.36
|35.86
|627.80
|414.09
|122.42
|-3.55
|27.11
|44.26
|56.59
|130.09
|553.41
|150.80
|-1.43
|1.49
|-7.94
|22.89
|-7.44
|-40.72
|-21.32
|-8.75
|28.65
|25.21
|15.73
|-11.82
|-9.09
|-78.48
|4.21
|16.78
|2.77
|10.41
|-6.05
|239.09
|251.58
|1.09
|-23.96
|-26.43
|-24.64
|90.02
|180.27
|338.74
|0
|18.64
|52.17
|-7.89
|-46.56
|112.12
|-26.32
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Narayani Steels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109WB1996PLC082021 and registration number is 082021. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - CR/HR Strips. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Dhatre Udyog Ltd. is ₹6.17 Cr as on Sep 11, 2023.
P/E ratio of Dhatre Udyog Ltd. is 0.84 and PB ratio of Dhatre Udyog Ltd. is 0.12 as on Sep 11, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhatre Udyog Ltd. is ₹113.10 as on Sep 11, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhatre Udyog Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhatre Udyog Ltd. is ₹157.10 and 52-week low of Dhatre Udyog Ltd. is ₹14.80 as on Sep 11, 2023.