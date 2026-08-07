Here's the live share price of Dhatre Udyog along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Dhatre Udyog
|1.48
|-1.67
|-17.76
|-17.76
|-41.81
|-33.89
|4.13
|Pennar Industries
|-3.03
|-7.85
|-6.40
|-14.17
|-28.91
|23.38
|33.84
|Mahamaya Steel Industries
|5.24
|33.03
|26.93
|51.03
|194.58
|148.84
|58.59
|Pipan Oils
|0
|0.97
|4.16
|8.36
|155.56
|582.93
|169.37
|Steelco Gujarat
|18.57
|5.70
|20.90
|163.26
|1,148.11
|131.96
|65.67
|Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products
|0.67
|11.29
|-0.03
|-1.40
|-1.37
|25.68
|4.00
|P M Telelinks
|0
|4.98
|10.23
|21.51
|69.92
|34.52
|23.57
|Heera Ispat
|-4.96
|-11.40
|-28.48
|-24.04
|-26.84
|-19.52
|11.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Dhatre Udyog has declined 41.81% compared to peers like Pennar Industries (-28.91%), Mahamaya Steel Industries (194.58%), Pipan Oils (155.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Dhatre Udyog has underperformed peers relative to Pennar Industries (33.84%) and Mahamaya Steel Industries (58.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.07
|4.14
|10
|4.11
|4.13
|20
|4.14
|4.18
|50
|4.46
|4.37
|100
|4.55
|4.61
|200
|5.12
|5.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Dhatre Udyog remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:04 PM IST IST
|Dhatre Udyog - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obliga
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|Dhatre Udyog - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 16, 2026, 01:34 AM IST IST
|Dhatre Udyog - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Dhatre Udyog - FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Dhatre Udyog - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Dhatre Udyog Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24319WB1996PLC082021 and registration number is 082021. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of construction materials (sand, gravel etc.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhatre Udyog is ₹4.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhatre Udyog is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Dhatre Udyog is ₹44.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Dhatre Udyog are ₹4.15 and ₹4.03.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Dhatre Udyog stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Dhatre Udyog is ₹7.99 and 52-week low of Dhatre Udyog is ₹3.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Dhatre Udyog has shown returns of 0.49% over the past day, -1.67% for the past month, -17.76% over 3 months, -41.81% over 1 year, -33.89% across 3 years, and 4.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Dhatre Udyog are -24.66 and 0.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global