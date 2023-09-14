What is the Market Cap of Dhatre Udyog Ltd.? The market cap of Dhatre Udyog Ltd. is ₹6.17 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Dhatre Udyog Ltd.? P/E ratio of Dhatre Udyog Ltd. is 0.84 and PB ratio of Dhatre Udyog Ltd. is 0.12 as on .

What is the share price of Dhatre Udyog Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Dhatre Udyog Ltd. is ₹113.10 as on .